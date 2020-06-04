The best Humminbird fish-finder

The comprehensive, high-quality range of Humminbird fish-finders offers something for every angler -- and just about any budget. There are portable models, compact devices for small boats, and big screen versions for commercial vessels. We've been looking at them in some detail so we can help you decide which is best. We've also made a few recommendations. Our favorite midrange model, the Humminbird Helix 5, set new standards when first released and continues to provide outstanding performance for the money.

Considerations when choosing Humminbird fish-finders

Screen size and sonar options

The smallest Humminbird fish-finder has a 4.3-inch screen, the largest, an enormous 15-inch model. The most popular are between 5 and 9 inches, which are small enough to fit most boats without having too much impact, yet still deliver nice clear images.

You have two choices when it comes to sonar: dual band or CHIRP. The first gives you fine focus to around 300 feet deep, or broad focus to 600 feet. CHIRP gives you much higher detail down to 600 feet, but at significant extra cost. It also allows the use of Humminbird's fish ID system. This allows you to interpret the data with a high degree of accuracy, and actually displays fish shapes and relative sizes. Dual band just shows little arches. Having said that, if you're just out to find fish and you don't mind what kind, an arch display still does the job.

Down imaging is used by all fish-finders -- seeing what's directly below the boat. Some of the Humminbird fish-finder ranges also offer side imaging, so you can build a bigger and more detailed picture of what's around you.

Features

The accuracy of a fish-finder is called "target separation" -- the necessary space between two objects for the device to identify them as separate objects. Even base model Humminbird fish-finders can identify fish just 2.5 inches apart, but advanced models reduce this to only 3/4 of an inch.

GPS is a common addition and, when combined with a micro SD slot, allows you to add different maps to your Humminbird fish-finder. You can also store waypoints so you can return to the same spot quickly. The Autochart Live feature allows you to create your own maps, recording up to eight hours of contour, vegetation, and topographical information while you sail.

Humminbird's ICE range means you don't have to stop finding fish just because the water is frozen. These have all the features the other models do -- with options like dual sonar or CHIRP -- but come in waterproof portable cases so that you can easily carry them out onto the ice. They also have mounting options, so when the ice melts you can fit them in your boat.

Price

Entry-level Humminbird fish-finders are very affordable, starting at a little over $100. Experienced anglers looking for more comprehensive features will pay anywhere from $250 to $700. High-end 12- and 15-inch "pro" models can cost several thousand dollars.

FAQ

Q. Can a Humminbird fish-finder identify the type of fish?

A. Helix models use fish ID, which produces a realistic image, and a good guide to size. It can't specifically tell you the species. However, users soon learn to interpret the fish-finder's information and make accurate identifications.

Q. Does CHIRP actually improve my chances of catching fish?

A. Yes. Standard sonar will identify schools of fish. CHIRP can not only identify individual fish, it can show you things like predators beneath a bait ball, for example. Depending on your style of fishing, it can even track your lure position in relation to the fish.

Humminbird fish-finders we recommend

Best of the best: Humminbird Helix 5

Our take: Great feature set in a compact unit, perfect for small boats and kayaks.

What we like: Top model offers both side and down imaging. Dual sonar plus CHIRP, with adjustable display modes. Clear 5-inch screen. GPS and SD slot for expanded maps and waypoints. 2.5-inch target separation.

What we dislike: Model numbers and specifications can be confusing. Check carefully.

Best bang for your buck: Humminbird Piranhamax 4

Our take: Low-cost model is an ideal introduction to the benefits of fish-finders.

What we like: With dual-beam sonar, it offers good detail for the price, and depth of up to 600 feet. The 4.3-inch screen is nice and bright. Has useful tilt and swivel mount.

What we dislike: Not much if you can live without CHIRP. Occasional transducer problems.

Choice 3: Humminbird Ice Helix 7

Our take: Remarkable precision and versatility, particularly for the ice-angling enthusiast.

What we like: Use it as a portable device in its waterproof case, or mount it in your boat. Target separation to 3/4 of an inch. Excellent range. Big, clear 7-inch screen. Multiple map options. GPS.

What we dislike: Some might shy away from the price, but it's very competitive.

