The best humidifier for large rooms

For optimal comfort, the humidity in your home shouldn’t fall below 30%. Once it does, you may start developing symptoms that fool you into thinking your allergies are acting up. While many people sleep with a small humidifier to help alleviate these problems, sometimes that's not enough — you may need a humidifier designed to cover a larger area.

For instance, the LEVOIT Hybrid Ultrasonic Humidifier is designed to add comfort to rooms that are up to 700 square feet. It’s also packed with desirable features that make this model our top choice. If you'd like to learn more about what to look for in a humidifier for a large room, keep reading.

What to know before you buy a humidifier for a large room

Coverage area

A humidifier is designed to have a maximum coverage area. Some are only able to handle small rooms, while others are whole-house humidifiers. For a large room, you want something in between. The best way to find a model that’s right for your needs is by matching the square footage of the room to the square footage of the humidifier. For example, if your room is 20 feet long by 20 feet wide, you need a humidifier that can cover a 400 square foot room.

Reservoir capacity

The reservoir is where the water goes. Granted, a humidifier for a larger room will have a larger reservoir by design, but there’s still some variation from model to model. If you purchase a humidifier with a smaller reservoir, you need to add water more frequently. However, if you purchase a model with a larger reservoir, not only will it be harder to fill and move, but water that sits for days at a time could start to breed bacteria.

Cool/warm/dual mist

The temperature of the humidifier's mist can be either cool or warm. Each has its benefits: cool tends to alleviate cold symptoms a little better, while warm models tend to disperse less minerals into the air. If you’d like the best of both worlds, a dual mist humidifier is the best option.

Large-room humidifier features

Automatic shut-off

One of the most important safety features to have on a humidifier of any type is an automatic shut-off. When the reservoir tank in your humidifier is near empty, this feature shuts off the machine so it isn’t running without water (which is a fire hazard).

Filtered vs. unfiltered

Some humidifiers have a filter that purifies the water before it’s turned into the mist you breathe in. While this is highly desirable, it’s more costly because you will need to replace the filter. Additionally, a filtered humidifier tends to be a little noisier than an unfiltered model. On the other hand, if you purchase an unfiltered humidifier, you need to be diligent with your cleaning and, if your problems are rooted in allergies, you may find that an unfiltered model doesn't alleviate your symptoms as much as you’d like.

Noise level

Consider the noise level of your humidifier. Some models are considerably louder than others. If the volume level is important, make sure you do your research, because "whisper quiet" might not actually be whisper quiet.

Large-room humidifier cost

You can purchase a budget large room humidifier for as low as $15, but you might not be happy. For the best value, look in the $40-$80 price range. If you have a slightly larger budget, models with bells and whistles can cost up to $200.

Large-room humidifier FAQ

Q. How do I know if the humidity is too high in my home?

A. The best way is to buy an inexpensive hygrometer so you can measure the moisture in the air. However, for a quick check, you can look for moisture gathering on the windows or on the ceiling or walls. This is often a sign that the humidity is too high in your home.

Q. Can I let the water in my humidifier sit for a few days when it’s not in use?

A. No. The water can quickly breed bacteria in the enclosed tank. Even if you’re just skipping a day, it's best to empty the humidifier.

Which large-room humidifier should I get?

Best of the best: LEVOIT Hybrid Ultrasonic Humidifier

Our take: If you want a top-shelf item with all the bells and whistles, set your sights on this feature-packed model.

What we like: This unit has the ability to cover rooms of over 700 square feet. The set-it-and-forget-it feature allows you to maintain a target humidity in the room. If that's not enough, this humidifier comes with a remote for convenience.

What we dislike: This model costs a bit more, but it has features that warrant the higher price.

Best bang for your buck: Everlasting Comfort Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier

Our take: This humidifier is one of the easiest to operate — just one dial does it all.

What we like: Besides being simple to operate, the filterless design means no additional expense. It features quiet operation, an automatic shut-off, has a built-in tray to add essential oils and is effective for rooms up to 500 square feet.

What we dislike: This isn’t a top-fill humidifier, so filling can be difficult.

Choice 3: Pure Enrichment MistAire XL Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier

Our take: This modern-looking, well-designed model can handle rooms up to 500 square feet.

What we like: This unit can use either a single or a dual mist nozzle that rotates 360 degrees. When combined with the adjustable steam knob, you have complete control over the humidifying process. The elegant night mode can illuminate your room in red, green or blue, and the five-year warranty offers peace of mind.

What we dislike: This model is cleverly designed and engineered to excel in every area except ease of refilling.

