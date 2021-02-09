The best humidifier for bedrooms

A home with low humidity has increased static electricity. Wood may also dry out and splinter. Worse, however, is the nightly suffering. Individuals sleeping in a dry bedroom may wake up every morning with a long list of chronic discomforts.

Not all humidifiers are a good match for the bedroom; there are certain considerations that make finding the right model a little challenging. We love the Pure Enrichment MistAire Silver Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier. It’s compact and quiet, making it ideal for smaller rooms. To learn more about humidifiers that are best for the bedroom, keep reading.

What to know before buying a humidifier for your bedroom

Noise

Noise is subjective — the sound created by a humidifier may be distracting to some while soothing to others. Volume is the same, in the sense that loud for some is tolerable for others. Knowing the type of noise you can handle and what is an acceptable volume level for sleeping are the keys to finding the perfect bedroom humidifier.

Size and capacity

The right bedroom humidifier should be small enough to fit comfortably in your bedroom but have a large enough reservoir so the water will last throughout the night.

Automatic shutoff

This essential safety feature is even more important for people who run their humidifier while they sleep. Once the water level gets too low for safe operation, the machine will shut off, keeping you safe while you sleep. It’s important to note, however, that some models may sound an alarm when shutting down, which may disturb your sleep. Or, to put a positive spin on it, the alarm will wake you up so you can add more water.

Bedroom humidifier features

Cool/warm/dual mist

Due to safety concerns such as burning, if the humidifier is for a child, you should always opt for a cool mist humidifier. Also, according to the Mayo Clinic, a cool mist humidifier may be better at helping ease the coughing and congestion that occur due to a cold.

Some research has concluded that a warm mist humidifier isn't as effective at relieving cold symptoms as a cool mist model. However, a warm mist humidifier tends to disperse less minerals into the air and may be better at eliminating certain bacteria in the water before misting.

If you'd prefer to have the option of having either cool mist or warm mist whenever you'd like, there are humidifiers that offer both.

Night light

While many bedroom humidifiers feature a built-in nightlight, this can be distracting to some. If you like complete darkness when you sleep, look for a model with a light that can be shut off. Alternatively, you could purchase a sleep mask.

Bedroom humidifier cost

While it’s possible to purchase a budget bedroom humidifier for under $10, it’s best to look in the $20-$40 price range. If you want a unit that could work in a larger bedroom or one that has an abundance of bells and whistles, you'll be looking at $50-$100 or more.

Bedroom humidifier FAQ

Q. How do I know if I need a humidifier?

A. When you sleep in air that’s too dry, the signs are fairly obvious. You routinely wake up with dry eyes, a sore throat, dry nasal passages, chapped lips, itchy skin, or even a bloody nose. If this sounds familiar, a bedroom humidifier may be able to help.

Q. Why do I find white dust everywhere in my bedroom after using my humidifier?

A. White dust will appear on the surfaces in your bedroom when you fail to use demineralized or distilled water. To solve this problem, thoroughly clean your humidifier per the accompanying instructions and only fill it with demineralized or distilled water.

Which bedroom humidifier should I get?

Best of the best: Pure Enrichment MistAire Silver Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier

Our take: Small, quiet and reasonably priced, this humidifier is perfect for bedroom use.

What we like: The unit is compact but still large enough to get you through a full night's sleep on high power. It offers ideal coverage for small to medium rooms, has an automatic shut-off when the water level gets low and emits zero light when the nightlight is turned off.

What we dislike: Due to its convenient size, if you use this model regularly, you’ll need to fill it up each day.

Best bang for your buck: Vicks Warm Mist Humidifier

Our take: A solid yet affordable choice if you suffer from congestion while you sleep.

What we like: This unit is designed to be used with medicated vapors which can provide additional relief from cold symptoms. The one-gallon tank is a suitable size for small to mid-sized rooms. After heating, the humidifier diffuses mist that’s 95% bacteria-free.

What we dislike: Some people have trouble with the noise level, while others say it’s soothing and helps them sleep.

Choice 3: TaoTronics Ultrasonic Warm Mist Humidifier

Our take: While this model is a little large for the average bedroom, it’s packed with features, such as a sleep mode, that allow you to fine-tune its performance for your specific needs.

What we like: With a remote control, cool mist or warm mist options, auto-adjust to maintain specific humidity levels and more, this humidifier really does it all. The top fill is convenient, and the model even has a compartment to add essential oils if you like.

What we dislike: While this humidifier isn't loud, a few individuals have trouble sleeping with the quiet gurgle it can make.

