The best human-grade dog food

Your canine best friend deserves nutritious, high-quality food that doesn't contain ingredients that you'd be afraid to feed to your human family members. Opting for human-grade dog food can be pricey, especially when feeding big dogs, but many dog owners find it's worth the extra cost to be certain they're feeding their dogs wholesome and top-quality ingredients.

Read on for our guide to human-grade dog food, containing all the details you need to make an informed purchase. In fact, you may want to pick one of our top three options featured below, like The Honest Kitchen Organic Whole-Grain Dog Food, which is a heart-healthy choice for your furry pal.

Considerations when choosing human-grade dog foods

Human-grade definition

Human-grade doesn't technically have a legal meaning. The terms "inedible" and "edible" are used to differentiate between foods that are suitable for human consumption and those that are not. However, the Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) states that dog food can only be labeled human-grade if it's made in a facility designed for human food production and contains only ingredients that are "edible" (suitable for human consumption).

Type of dog food

You can occasionally find human-grade kibble or frozen dog food, but the majority of human-grade dog food is either wet or dehydrated. The latter you can mix with water to create food with a consistency somewhere between a chunky wet dog food and a pâté.

Features

Complete and balanced

Look for an AAFCO statement on your human-grade dog food package stating that it's complete and balanced. This means it contains all the nutrients your dog needs to stay healthy. Dog foods that aren't complete and balanced can be sold as mixers or toppers.

Wholegrains

Grain-free dog food has been one of the biggest dog food trends of recent years, but lately, studies have suggested that feeding exclusively grain-free dog food makes our canine companions more likely to suffer from a fatal heart complaint known as DCM. Choosing a dog food that contains a range of heart-healthy whole grains is a better option.

Price

Human-grade dog food is significantly pricier than other dog food options. It starts at around $0.25 per ounce but can cost as much as $2 per ounce.

FAQ

Q. How much do I need to feed my dog?

A. When you receive your new human-grade dog food, it will have a feeding chart on the package, giving you guidelines of how much to feed your pet based on weight. Keep an eye on your dog's body weight, however, and increase or decrease portions if your dog starts to lose or gain weight unintentionally.

Q. Is there a way to tell the percentage of a named meat in my chosen dog food?

A. Dog food ingredients are listed on the package in order of most to least, but this still doesn't tell you the exact percentage of each ingredient. If you want to know how much of a named meat is in a particular dog food, look at the name of the recipe to get a better idea. If we use salmon as an example, according to AAFCO rules, a food called "salmon dog food" or "salmon for dogs" must contain at least 95% salmon, or at least 70% including water added for processing. Food labeled "salmon dinner," "salmon formula," "salmon entree," or something similar must legally contain at least 25% salmon, not including water for processing.

Human-grade dog foods we recommend

Best of the best: The Honest Kitchen Organic Whole-Grain Dog Food

Our take: We love this dehydrated formula that's easy to turn into a wet food by adding water.

What we like: Contains heart-healthy whole grains. Organic formula. Complete and balanced, so it’s suitable as the sole food you give your dog or as a topper to save money.

What we dislike: Not all dogs like the consistency, but you can adjust it by adding more or less water.

Best bang for your buck: Spot Farms Human-Grade Dog Food

Our take: This chicken-recipe dehydrated dog food consists primarily of chicken, veggies, and fruit.

What we like: Affordably priced compared to some high-end offerings. Made using cage-free chicken raised in North Carolina with no antibiotics.

What we dislike: Some buyers though it wasn't chunky enough.

Choice 3: Caru Daily Dish Chicken Stew Grain-Free Wet Dog Food

Our take: A delicious wet dog food made from human-grade ingredients that you can feed alone or use as a topper for kibble.

What we like: Complete and balanced formula. Simple ingredients are great for dogs with sensitive stomachs. No artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

What we dislike: The grain-free formula can cause issues in some dogs, so it's best mixed with a grain-containing kibble.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.