The best HP printer

Whether you need a printer to perform a variety of functions in a small office or to make quick photo prints at home, HP has a model designed to meet your needs. HP is a well-known printer manufacturer. It has been delivering trustworthy machines for decades. Its printers are ideal for use at home, at school, or in a small office setting.

Take a look at our buying guide to learn more about the variety of styles and features HP printers offer. For those who need a versatile machine with excellent performance speed, our favorite is the HP OfficeJet Pro 9025.

Considerations when choosing HP printers

When shopping for an HP printer, take the time to think about how you plan to use the printer and what functions you need it to perform.

All-in-one printer: If you need scanning, copying, or faxing capabilities, some HP printers include these functions along with printing. Having an all-in-one HP printer (also called a multifunction device) will save space versus using separate machines for each function.

Printer only: Some HP printers are only able to print documents and have no extra functions. Printers that specialize in photo prints don't often have extra functions.



It's also important to consider the types of documents you want to print. This will help you determine which printing technology best suits your needs.

Laser: HP printers that use a laser-printing process will create sharp prints of text documents. They will operate faster than inkjet printers. However, laser printers that can print full-color photographs are expensive; laser printers are often limited to black-only printing.

Inkjet: Inkjet printers are the most common type of printer manufactured by HP. Inkjet printers are able to print in full color, making them a smart choice for all kinds of documents, especially photos. The disadvantages of inkjet printers are they don't have the sharpness or print speed of laser printers.

Features

Look for these features in your HP printer to simplify operation:

Wireless connection: Sending print jobs to HP printers using wireless signals make the printer extremely convenient to use. HP printers typically can accept commands through WiFi or Bluetooth.

Direct connection: HP printers usually can connect to computers through the use of USB cables or Ethernet cables. Some HP printers will have slots that can accept memory cards, too.

Touchscreen display: Touchscreen displays simplify the operation of HP printers. You can issue commands while standing at the machine, and you can see any operational messages.

Flatbed glass: For those seeking copying and scanning functions, having flatbed glass on which to place documents simplifies use of the machine.

Paper tray: Paper trays that can hold 50 to 100 sheets of paper are common. With a high-capacity paper tray, you won't have to refill it as often, which means you will be able to perform big print jobs uninterrupted.

HP printer prices

Inexpensive HP printers may cost as little as $50, but they will be slow performers. For the best performance speeds, you can expect to spend between $200 and $500.

FAQ

Q. How do I know when it's time to insert a new ink cartridge?

A. The HP printer's software will give you an alert on your computer screen, through the application, or on the printer's display screen. Even when you receive a low-ink alert, you can still probably squeeze out a few more prints before inserting a new cartridge.

Q. How big can I print photos with my HP printer?

A. It depends on the model. Some printers will create photo prints as large as 13 x 19 inches, but that is uncommon. Understand that a larger photo print may not be as sharp as what's displayed on a computer screen. The resolution must be high enough to print large photos without having them pixelate.

HP printers we recommend

Best of the best: HP OfficeJet Pro 9025 All-in-One Printer

Our take: Stellar wireless printer for the busy home or small office setting because it boasts fast print speeds.

What we like: All-in-one device with faxing, scanning, copying, and printing capabilities. Printer uses special techniques to avoid dropping its WiFi connection.

What we dislike: Can be challenging to set up and get started.

Best bang for your buck: HP ENVY 5055 All-in-One Photo Printer

Our take: Surprisingly low price point for a photo printer with wireless-printing options, but it's overall print quality could be better.

What we like: Provides printing, scanning, and copying functions. Easy to control through a tiny built-in touchscreen or through the HP printing app.

What we dislike: Not the best choice for text printing. Seems to generate more system errors than customers like.

Choice 3: HP Sprocket Portable Photo Printer

Our take: Uses Bluetooth connectivity to simplify the process of printing photos from a smartphone or tablet.

What we like: Lightweight printer that you can take with you anywhere. Fun way to create instant prints of selfies and photos with friends.

What we dislike: Limited to photo print sizes of 2 x 3 inches.

