The best HP desktop computer of 2020

Even though roughly 81 percent of Americans own a smartphone, desktop computers still offer enough benefits to make them a staple in a majority of homes across the United States.

HP has been a leading manufacturer of desktop computers for decades. The company makes reliable machines backed by strong warranties and support teams.

Best HP desktop computers of 2020

1. HP Omen Obelisk Desktop Computer: The high performance of this top-end gaming computer makes it our returning favorite HP desktop for 2020.

2. HP Envy Desktop: The impressive power of this model coupled with its comfortable price tag makes it a solid addition to our top picks.

3. HP All-in-One: This smartly designed all-in-one desktop moves onto our list this year for its easy upgrade, sleek look, and affordable price.

What you need to know before buying an HP desktop computer

HP makes three basic types of desktop computers: tower, mini, and all-in-one. The first step in narrowing down your options is choosing the case that's best for you.

The tower model, as it sounds, is shaped like a tower. It's the largest HP computer and has been around since 1995. The advantage to purchasing a tower is it's designed so the case is easy to open and the components can be upgraded with minimal effort. While there are a few outliers, most tower computers cost between $500 and $2,000.

The smaller version of the tower is a mini desktop computer. While it offers similar features to the tower, the compact size limits available space for plugging in accessories. It's also not as easy to upgrade as the tower case. The cost of a mini desktop is between $400 and $1,400.

An all-in-one computer comes with everything you need to get up and running. It's a convenient, affordable, and versatile option. However, because the monitor and the computer are all in one unit, it's not always as easy to upgrade. The bulk of all-in-one computers cost between $500 and $1,700.

After you've decided on the case, think about some of the under-the-hood features. A CPU (Central Processing Unit) is the brain of your computer. The better the CPU, the faster your computer will work. You can easily tell which CPU is better because the latest CPU has the highest number. Similarly, if you do a lot of gaming, you want the best GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) as well -- A GPU is like the CPU but its focus is on graphics (images, animations, and videos).

The other main areas to focus on are memory and storage. Memory is short-term storage needed to run programs. Storage is for long-term use, such as saving photos. At the very least, you want 8GB of memory, but more is better (and a necessity if you're a gamer). The amount of storage you need is dependent on how many files you have (songs, photos, videos, etc.) and how large those files are.

FAQ

Q. Does an HP computer come with everything I need?

A. Possibly. Read the product's description to be sure. All-in-one models come with everything you need, but the others don't include a monitor. Also, if a desktop computer comes with a mouse and a keyboard, it may be a lower-quality, standard accessory. If you want the best, you might have to upgrade. The good news is, accessory upgrades are often offered at a discount when they're purchased with the computer.

Q. Can I upgrade my HP components after I purchase my computer?

A. Most HP desktop computers are designed so you can easily upgrade the RAM, CPU, GPU, and even the hard drive. However, not all desktops offer this convenience. If you think you'll be interested in upgrading internal components down the line, make sure it's possible on the model you're considering.

In-depth reviews for best HP desktop computers

Best of the best: HP Omen Obelisk Desktop Computer

What we like: This desktop tower features a 9th Gen Intel Core (up to i9) and NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics for enhanced gaming capabilities. The Intel Optane memory offers near-SSD performance for a fast, smooth, and responsive experience.

What we dislike: If you're not a serious gamer, the price of this top model may be prohibitive.

Best bang for your buck: HP Envy Desktop

What we like: This desktop computer is designed to assist the artistic individual in their creative endeavors. It offers 5.1 surround sound for a more immersive user experience.

What we dislike: You may want to upgrade the mouse and keyboard to have the best user experience.

Choice 3: HP All-in-One

What we like: This all-in-one unit is specifically designed to be easy to upgrade, which allows you to stay up to date with current technology. It features a Quad-Core 10th Generation Intel Core i5 processor and has an impressive amount of storage space.

What we dislike: A few users noticed the fan can be a little loud.

