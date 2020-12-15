The best house slipper for women

Whether you’re working from home or look forward to that moment when you get home, sliding into a pair of cozy slippers can make life a little better. House slippers are a cross between socks and shoes, and they’re practical to keep your feet warm at home or to run outdoors to check the mail.

Before you pick out a pair online, read our buying guide, which covers styles and features of women’s slippers. We’ve also included a few of our favorites at the end, like Dearfoams Women’s Fireside Genuine Shearling Scuff Slipper, which boast a memory-foam insole and wool lining for maximum comfort.

Considerations when choosing house slippers for women

Styles

Scuffs are a backless style of slipper that slip on and off. The drawback is that your heel is exposed to drafts, so they’re not the top choice for keeping your feet warm.

Moccasins are a distinct style of footwear classically made from soft leather or suede. Modern-day moccasins may be used as slippers and lined with warm shearling, faux fur, or flannel. Synthetic leather alternatives are also available for vegan buyers.

Open-toe slippers allow for your toes to wiggle free with plenty of room. There are two subtypes of open-toe slippers: thongs or slides. Thongs provide a little more security when you walk, in the style of flip-flops. Typically, slipper thongs and slides are constructed from plush, fuzzy, or fluffy materials, distinguishing them from sandals.

Booties are cut just above the ankle or even higher. They’re lined with materials like flannel, fur (real or faux), shearling, or fleece for the coziest and warmest slipper style. However, they require the greatest amount of effort to get on and off because they must be pulled on or off the foot.

Features

Materials

Slippers are made from a range of materials including fleece, terry cloth, microfiber, polyester, sherpa, and microsuede. Premium slippers made from non-synthetic materials like shearling, leather, sheepskin, and suede are more durable and expensive. These premium materials are sourced from animals, which some people object to.

Comfort

One of the most important features of house slippers is comfort. If you plan on wearing your slippers without socks and have sensitive skin, select a pair with hidden seams or a seamless design. Consider an insole cushioned with memory foam or gel. A contoured footbed also can provide comfort and extra support to your foot.

Indoor vs. outdoor

While house slippers are designed for indoor-only use, there are models with treads or even rubber outsoles that can be worn outside. For indoor-only slippers, be sure the soles have some sort of non-slip detail if you have hard floors. Slippers that can be worn outdoors work well on hard floors because of their shoe-like traction, but they tend to be bulkier.

Size

House slippers fall into two sizing methods. Slippers that go by women’s shoe sizes don’t always offer half sizes, so you need to size up or down if you wear a half size. The other sizing method divides slipper size into brackets: x-small, small, medium, large, and x-large. Usually these sizes match a shoe size range, like small for women’s size 5-6.

Price

For an inexpensive pair of women’s house slippers made from synthetic materials, expect to pay between $12 and $25. Leather or suede slippers with outdoor outsoles start at $55 and can cost up to $100.

FAQ

Q. Can I clean my synthetic leather house slippers in the washing machine?

A. Check the care label instructions, but typically no, you can only spot-treat synthetic leather slippers. The same goes for genuine leather slippers. For this reason, don’t cook in your house slippers — there’s a good chance you’ll eventually spill on them.

Q. Should I wear socks with house slippers?

A. Some loungewear aficionados believe slippers take the place of socks and feet should go barefoot inside of them. The drawback to this is that sweaty or dirty feet can transfer grime into the inside of the slipper, and most slippers can only be spot-treated and not deep cleaned in a washing machine.

House slippers for women we recommend

Best of the best: Dearfoams Women’s Fireside Genuine Shearling Scuff Slipper

Our take: A top-quality scuff-style slipper featuring shearling lining and a rubber outsole.

What we like: Can be worn indoors or outdoors. Sturdy. Leather upper is stain- and water-resistant. Memory-foam insole. Attractive design that comes in two neutral colors.

What we dislike: Premium price may be too expensive for some.

Best bang for your buck: Jessica Simpson Women’s Comfy Faux Fur House Slipper

Our take: A highly popular and affordable scuff-style slipper that’s cozy and cute.

What we like: Inexpensive. 100% synthetic materials are vegan-friendly. Comes in neutral and feminine color choices. Washable. Features non-slip sole and memory foam insole.

What we dislike: The width of these slippers may stretch over time.

Choice 3: UGG Women’s Cozette Slipper

Our take: From top footwear brand UGG, this plush slipper is both comfortable and stylish.

What we like: Cozy wool lining for warmth. Lightweight, durable sole. Comes in four different colors.

What we dislike: Some complained that the dye stained their feet.

