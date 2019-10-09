The best Hot Wheels toy

Nifty, zippy, and iconic -- Hot Wheels are the toys that let anyone feel like a racecar driver. Hot Wheels come in all shapes and forms, including everyday cars, luxury rides, trucks, and even intergalactic spaceships. If you're ready to build a world (or universe) with your imagination, you can choose a Hot Wheels set to assemble your stage. These sets come with a variety of interactive features and movable parts to keep you engaged, interested, and challenged.

To learn more, keep reading our buying guide to choose brand-new Hot Wheels toys. We can't get enough of the Hot Wheels Crisscross Crash Track Set, which is more than three feet tall when fully assembled and has loads of fun loopy features.

Considerations when choosing Hot Wheels toys

How to choose a Hot Wheels toy

Based on age

Hot Wheels have universal appeal, but some cars and sets are better-suited for certain ages than others. Kids ages three to five enjoy grasping and handling their cars, whereas those in the six to nine bracket often enjoy using sets with interactive features. As for ages 10 and older, themed or licensed sets, like Star Wars or Spider-Man, are ideal.

Based on purpose

If play is the main purpose, it's easy to pick up and enjoy any Hot Wheels toy. Some older kids and adults are interested in Hot Wheels as collectibles, which means they'll track release dates and limited editions. Another option for Hot Wheels toys is for educational value, especially when it comes to STEM lessons or to foster early career interest in automotive engineering.

Based on space

Some Hot Wheels sets have a couple dozen feet of tracks, which means they'll require a lot of space in your home. If you're limited on space, opt for compact sets or those that can be built vertically instead of horizontally. You'll also need to consider the trajectory of certain sets because flying cars are cool if you're Marty McFly, but not if you're a parent cleaning up a broken vase in the living room.

Features

Vehicle variety

In addition to traditional cars and trucks, there are also Hot Wheels planes, farm equipment, monster trucks, and classic cars. These are often themed or licensed, so expect to see brand crossovers with Nintendo, Marvel, Disney, and Pixar.

Electronic sets

There are some Hot Wheels sets that have interactive electronic features, such as treadmill tracks, sound boards, or remote-controlled vehicles. These tend to have small parts and require some hand-eye coordination to operate, so they're geared toward ages six and older.

Branded storage options

With a big Hot Wheels collection, rest assured you can house your exotic car inventory in none other than a Hot Wheels-branded storage case. If you ask some people, Hot Wheels cases are just as collectible as the cars themselves. They're successful at keeping your Hot Wheels organized and, in certain cases, you can place them in individual slots for easy visibility.

Price

Hot Wheels toys cost between $2 and $50. Single cars are about $2 each, and you can expect to find value packs and small track sets between $10 and $20. For full-size sets with large tracks, movable parts, or licensed vehicles, expect to spend between $30 and $50.

FAQ

Q. Are Hot Wheels considered toys kids can outgrow quickly?

A. No. They can be played with -- and collected -- far into adulthood. The cars and sets lend themselves to imagination, so they're dynamic enough to stay fun and engaging. More recently, Hot Wheels have been invited into classrooms as STEM-lesson tools.

Q. Is it worth buying a Hot Wheels-branded carrying case?

A. Yes. Some of them have interactive features, but above all else, they're a simple organization solution that makes post-playtime cleanup easy. Hot Wheels carrying cases are collectible themselves, especially licensed and limited-edition ones.

Hot Wheels toys we recommend

Best of the best: Hot Wheels' Crisscross Crash Track Set

Our take: Curvaceous track with loop-de-loops and plenty of movable parts. Ideal for the Hot Wheels fan who needs an engaging stimulating set.

What we like: With more than 16 feet of track, enjoy playing with 40 Hot Wheels at once. Great STEM tool to explain gravity and laws of motion.

What we dislike: High ticket price might make you think twice. Some reports of defective parts that can't properly interlock.

Best bang for your buck: Hot Wheels' Super Speed Blastway

Our take: Perfect price point for gifting, with plenty of interactive features to make it a real value buy. Well-designed for two kids to play together.

What we like: Design is geared toward kids who like the adrenaline rush of racing. Slam launchers are exciting, and finish flag reveals winners.

What we dislike: Not designed for rough play. Set up can be a bit challenging.

Choice 3: Hot Wheels' Star Wars Escape from Jakku Playset

Our take: Star Wars fans will rejoice with this set with a variety of movable features. Quality construction the franchise deserves.

What we like: Spinning motorized functions for airborne die-cast ships. Plays iconic battle sounds.

What we dislike: Not ideal if you want a set to link up with other Hot Wheels toys. Assembly requires some adult assistance.

