The best hot tub cover

When you spend big bucks on a hot tub, your expectation is that it will last through years of use. In order to do that, it's necessary to protect it with a hot tub cover.

Hot tub covers are effective at keeping out dirt, debris, and critters from your hot tub. The covers also aid in combating evaporation, which can cause added maintenance costs. Not only does it drop the water level, but it means the pricey chemicals that sanitize the hot tub also evaporate.

To help make your choice a simple one, we've compiled essential features to compare among covers in this buying guide. We also have a few recommendations for you at the end, including the MySpaCover Hot Tub Cover, which offers a snug, tamper-resistant fit.

Considerations when choosing hot tub covers

Types

Soft hot tub covers are typically made of vinyl or canvas and are easy to use and store. Hard covers are made of aluminum, plastic, or fiberglass and excel at providing insulation and protection. Solar hot tub covers serve as an energy-efficient way to maintain the water's temperature in the hot tub.

Dimensions

It's essential to find the correct fit in a hot tub cover, which means you need to measure the tub before you shop around. It's not just a matter of finding the length, width, and height of the tub, either -- be sure to take the height of head rests and control panels into consideration if they jut out from the top or sides.

Features

Vinyl panels

Most hot tub covers are covered in either a layer of vinyl or vinyl panels. It's best to choose marine-grade vinyl, which is water- and UV-resistant. The weight per square yard of vinyl is also telling of the cover's durability, since the higher it is, the more protection it offers. Most hot tub covers offer 26 to 34 ounces per square yard.

Safety locks

Hot tub covers often have safety locks to keep out kids, pets, and critters. Common designs include dials, locks, pinch buckles, or carabiners. These safety locks and mechanisms also aid in securing the hot tub cover, especially during high winds.

Foam

A hot tub cover constructed with high-density foam is preferred because it's effective at maintaining water temperature. Generally speaking, covers range in densities of one to two pounds.

Thickness is a concern when comparing foam among hot tub covers. The thicker the foam, the better its heat retention. It's also important to know that thickness tapers in covers to aid in water run-off.

Vapor barrier

The vapor barrier is the protective cover that encases the foam of a hot tub cover. Generally speaking, the best covers are water-tight and water-resistant. Poor-quality vapor barriers end up attracting mold and mildew.

Price

Entry-level soft hot tub covers cost between $30 and $100. Hard or solar covers, some of which have advanced safety locks, run between $100 and $300. High-end hot tub covers that offer the highest level of protection and insulation run as high as $300 to $700.

FAQ

Q. What does it mean if a hot tub cover has a C-channel?

A. A C-channel, which is made of galvanized steel or aluminum, is located along the crease of a hot tub cover to add support. It prevents the hot tub cover from bending or bowing.

Q. Is it possible to repair a torn or punctured hot tub cover?

A. While patch kits are available, it's easier to simply replace it. Once the cover has been torn or punctured, its inner layers have already been exposed to the elements and may begin attracting mold and mildew, which you'll only seal inside the cover with a patch kit.

Hot tub covers we recommend

Best of the best: MySpaCover's Hot Tub Cover

Our take: A quality cover built to withstand various weather conditions, including whipping winds.

What we like: Available in 10 colors. Cover has high tensile strength due to its construction with durable marine-grade vinyl and EPS insulation lining. Backed by a five-year warranty.

What we dislike: Lengthy delivery times; fit is a bit too snug.

Best bang for your buck: ULTCOVER's Waterproof Square Hot Tub Cover

Our take: An affordable option for all-weather protection with impressive durability considering its low price.

What we like: Made with waterproof polyester canvas with an elastic hem for a secure fit. Has UV treatment to prevent fading. Taped seams are 100% waterproof.

What we dislike: Even with the elastic hem and drawstring, it may fly off in high winds.

Choice 3: Porch Shield's Square Hot Tub Cover

Our take: An effective and solid choice for everyday protection in moderate weather conditions.

What we like: Made with high-grade 600D polyester with a waterproof backing. Sealed seams prevent dirt and moisture from penetrating.

What we dislike: Not ideal for protection during weather extremes, including heavy snowfall.

