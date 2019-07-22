One of the best ways to relax and unwind at the end of a long work day is by soaking your aching body in a steamy hot tub. Imagine the weight lifting off your shoulders as your worries melt away. Practically everyone wants to have that experience, but no one wants to schlep to a hotel or gym to do so. That's when purchasing your own hot tub sounds like the best idea.

It's important to be aware of certain circumstances and considerations before purchasing a hot tub. We've summarized how to find the best hot tub, and we've included our choice for the best of the best from Home and Garden Spas.

Considerations when choosing hot tubs

Benefits of a hot tub include relieving stress and pain; improving mobility, sleep, and circulation; and reducing inflammation. Basically, the hot water and massage jets do wonders for the human body and boost its functions.

Placement of a hot tub can be a tricky decision. Do you want to use it strictly outdoors, or would you like it on a screened-in porch? Will the floor be stable enough to hold the hot tub's weight, which can be considerable? Besides those important questions, it must be taken into account that a hot tub needs to be placed near both water and power outlets.

There are only a few materials choices when deciding on a hot tub. Usually the liner or the tub portion is made from plastic because it's a durable waterproof material. The outside can then be either wood or a composite material. Wood is warm and attractive in appearance, but it requires maintenance to remain in good condition. Composite lasts longer than wood, but it fades in the sun and can look unnatural.

The size of a hot tub will determine how many people can fit in it comfortably at once. Hot tubs are available in many different sizes, but remember that the more people the tub can hold, the bigger it will be, and that means it will require more space.

Features

Seating areas come already molded into the plastic liner. The average seat depth to look for is at least 30 inches.

Jets are how the hot tub produces those all-important massaging effects on the body. Look for fewer high-quality jets rather than more low-quality jets. Consider the placement of them in relation to where the molded seats are located.

Purification of a hot tub is required as regular maintenance. You can use a filter, chemicals, or an ozonator, which is an ozone-based water-care system, to maintain the cleanliness of the water in your hot tub.

Insulation is important for keeping the hot tub hot. Full-foam insulation will retain heat better than basic or layered insulation. Covering your hot tub prevents foliage or debris from falling into it. It also makes the hot tub more safe for small children and pets. Be sure the cover fits snugly and has several tie-downs or locks to keep it in place.

Extras include features like LED lights, waterfall amenities, and beverage holders. Warranties will help to protect your investment. Because a hot tub is an expensive purchase, it's wise to read through the model's warranty before purchase.

Hot tub prices

Depending on what size hot tub you're looking for, they range between $2,000 and $12,000. The larger the hot tub and the more features it has, the more expensive it will be.

FAQ

Q. Can I put bath salts or bubble bath in my hot tub?

A. Technically, yes, but it's not recommended. These products wear on the liner of the hot tub as well as clog the jets. If you do use them, go sparingly and thoroughly clean the hot tub afterward.

Q. Is it safe to use a hot tub when it's below freezing outside?

A. Yes, but there are additional maintenance requirements when using a hot tub in the winter. It's unlikely the main water lines will freeze, but there are secondary lines that may need to be protected or insulated.

Hot tubs we recommend

Best of the best: Home and Garden Spas LPIX3 Six-Person 32-Jet Spa

Our take: If you love to entertain, this six-seater hot tub is what your backyard is missing. It features stainless steel jets, seven-color LED mood lighting, and a pressure-treated base frame and plastic base and cabinetry.

What we like: This model is a middle-of-the-road hot tub. It fits a decent amount of people and has added features while remaining affordable.

What we dislike: Delivery is limited to curbside drop-off. You will be responsible for coordinating installation.

Best bang for your buck: Home and Garden Spas Hudson Bay Four-Person 14-Jet Spa

Our take: Set up your backyard in style. This model has a white shell with mocha-colored cabinets, and it's made from acrylic and fiberglass.

What we like: Comes with 14 jets of massaging water streams and an easily lockable cover.

What we dislike: The model has a history of issues with electrical features.

Choice 3: Essential Hot Tubs Devotion 24-Jet Hot Tub

Our take: For those who rarely entertain but want to enjoy the privacy of their own hot tub. No hard-wired electrical connections required, just plug and play, which makes it perfect for young and old couples alike.

What we like: Twenty-four jets along with an all-season heater makes this a year-round item.

What we dislike: The design is for two people only, which limits who can use the hot tub.

