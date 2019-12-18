Hot sauce definitely isn't a one-size-fits-all food. While you might like yours extra-hot, the rest of your family might do better with a medium or mild sauce. Instead of having to buy a bunch of individual bottles, a hot sauce kit offers a selection of several sauces that usually vary in terms of the heat they provide. Some kits even allow you to make your own hot sauce, so you're able to customize just how hot it is. Best of all, hot sauce is a pretty versatile condiment, so there's no shortage of ways to use it in your kitchen. Mix in a marinade for your favorite chicken or meat dish, sprinkle some over your morning eggs, add some to homemade taco fillings, or make your own hot wings for the big game -- the possibilities are endless.

Our shopping guide is full of tips that can help you find the best hot sauce kit for your kitchen. We've even included a few specific product recommendations, like our top pick from Zombie Cajun, which includes four bottles of hot sauce with delicious Louisiana-style cayenne flavor.

Considerations when choosing hot sauce kits

Peppers

The heat in a hot sauce comes from peppers, but the type of peppers used determines how hot the sauce actually is. Pay attention to the peppers used in bottled sauces or the peppers included in make-your-own hot sauce kits to be sure that it has the amount of heat you prefer.

The Scoville scale measures how hot peppers are, with milder peppers like jalapeños and serranos registering 2,000 to 50,000 Scoville units and incredibly hot peppers, like the Carolina Reaper, scoring over 1.5 million Scoville units.

Bottles

Hot sauce bottles don't need to be huge because most people use the sauce sparingly, which means a single bottle can last for quite some time. The more bottles that a set includes, though, the more varieties you'll usually get. If you opt for a make-your-own kit, you'll want several bottles, so you're able to whip up different sauces in one batch.

Hot sauce bottles are made of either glass or plastic. For make-your-own kits, glass bottles are definitely better because they won't hold onto flavors and odors from batch to batch. The benefit of plastic bottles for pre-made sauces, though, is that they're often squeezable, which makes it easier to get the sauce out of the bottle.

Features

Ingredients

All hot sauces feature some type(s) of pepper, but it's the other ingredients that give the sauce a more layered, complex flavor. Make-your-own kits may include additional ingredients like chili powder, garlic powder, dried fruit, apple cider vinegar, and/or white vinegar. Most people prefer kits that include as many additional ingredients as possible, so you're really able to play around with the flavor of the sauce.

Recipes

You can find plenty of online recipes for hot sauce, but if you opt for a make-your-own kit, it helps to have some recipes included that correspond to the ingredients in the kit. Some kits are designed for hot sauce-making newbies, so the recipes are pretty simple and just call for mixing the ingredients together. Some more advanced kits may require you to puree the actual base of the sauce, but those can be a little tougher to find.

Accessories

Some make-your-own hot sauce kits include extra goodies to make the process even easier. You may want to look for a kit that comes with:

Sanitizing powder to sanitize all the equipment you'll be using.

Labels to name your homemade hot sauces and describe what ingredients they contain.

Gloves to protect you from the oils in the peppers that can seep into your skin and cause stinging if you touch your eyes or other sensitive body parts.

A funnel to pour the hot sauce neatly into the bottles.

Price

Hot sauce kits generally cost between $30 and $40. Make-your-own hot sauce kits with all the ingredients and supplies tend to be the most expensive, coming in right around $35 to $40. You can find some pre-made hot sauce kits for as little as $15, though.

FAQ

Q. How long does homemade hot sauce stay fresh?

A. Store your homemade hot sauce in the fridge, and it'll usually keep for up to 90 days. For the longest shelf life, though, be sure to sterilize your equipment and bottles well before you make the sauce.

Q. Does hot sauce cause digestive issues?

A. Hot sauce itself is usually not the cause of digestive issues, but it can certainly trigger or worsen existing disorders. Be careful when eating hot sauce if you have an ulcer, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), or chronic heartburn.

Hot sauce kits we recommend

Best of the best: Zombie Cajun's Hot Sauces

Our take: Delicious Louisiana-influenced hot sauce that uses aged cayenne peppers to provide not just heat but flavor, too.

What we like: Works well with any food. Can be sprinkled over eggs or added to marinades for chicken, pork, and other meats. Offers mid-range heat that's suitable for most taste buds.

What we dislike: Some hot sauce junkies may find the sauces too mild. Comes in plastic bottles, not glass.

Best bang for your buck: BrewYourOwnBatch Hot Sauce's Gift Set

Our take: Includes 10 hot sauces of varying heat levels, so you can play the Pepper Pyramid challenge to see how many scovilles you can handle.

What we like: Makes a fun game to play with friends. Provides sauces that range from mild to super hot, so you can find your new favorite hot sauce. Works well to flavor wings, burgers, and other foods.

What we dislike: Hot sauce aficionados may not find these sauces to have enough heat.

Choice 3: Grow and Make's Deluxe Hot Sauce Making Kit

Our take: A set that includes everything you need to make your own hot sauce, including peppers, spices, bottles, and recipes.

What we like: Includes all-natural ingredients, including ancho, curry New Mexico chili powder, arbol peppers, and chipotle peppers. Comes with six bottles, a funnel for pouring, gloves, sanitizing powder, and labels. An excellent gift for anyone who loves hot sauce.

What we dislike: Pretty pricey compared to similar kits.

