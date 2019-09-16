The best hot dog toaster

A hot dog toaster is the indispensable kitchen appliance you never knew you needed. Hot dogs are one of America's most beloved snack foods, but sometimes it feels as if cooking them just isn't worth the hassle. With the advent of the hot dog toaster, you can cook between two and four hot dogs (and buns) at once without the need for pots, pans, or even a grill. Most hot dog toasters work similar to a regular toaster, popping up warm delicious franks and buns in minutes. Others are more akin to a toaster oven, with hot dog rollers on top and a lower bay that allows you to keep those buns in the oven until they're toasted and ready.

If you think you're ready to purchase your own hot dog toaster, keep reading. The following buying guide includes expert advice and a few reviews of our favorites. Our top pick, the Nostalgia Retro Four Dogs & Buns Pop-Up Hot Dog Toaster, can cook four hot dogs and four buns at the same time, making it a fun way to feed the whole family.

Considerations when choosing hot dog toasters

Hot dog toasters use radiant heat, which is dry. This gives the outer shell of the frank a crisp texture, rather than the soft exterior of a boiled hot dog. Cooking a hot dog in water can dilute the flavor of the meat. Grilling can give the frank a carbon-flavored accent. Toasting, on the other hand, helps to maintain the intended flavor of the hot dog, while cooking it to perfection.

Hot dog toasters cook all sides of the hot dog simultaneously, warming it evenly without much effort on your part. Because the toasting element heats vertically, grease drains into a drip tray, thereby avoiding the risk of grease fires that can happen if you grill or broil your hot dogs.

Toasting your hot dog buns has a number of advantages. For starters, toasted buns are less likely to become soggy when condiments are added to them. Furthermore, toasting adds a little flavor and light crunch to the buns, making them a perfect complement to the hot dog.

Many hot dog toasters are designed to have a retro feel about them. Others are designed to look almost like a standard toaster, or any other small kitchen appliance. There are many options available to match your personal decor style.

As mentioned above, most hot dog toasters can cook between two and four hot dogs at once. Two-dog toasters are great for an individual or couple because they do the job, while keeping a small footprint on your counter and stored in your cabinet. Four-dog toasters are convenient when you want to prepare hot dogs for the whole family.

Features

Most hot dog toasters come with their own drip tray and crumb tray. These are useful for keeping your hot dog toaster clean and free from excess food particles that can attract bacteria over time.

Costlier hot dog toasters will include an adjustable temperature control. This allows you to make adjustments for the hot dogs, as well as the buns, giving you more control over the final product.

Some hot dog toasters come with holding baskets and tongs. The holding baskets drop down into the toaster while cooking, and you can pull them out when the hot dogs are ready. This is a way to better cook larger hot dogs. Tongs are also useful for removing the hot dogs and buns from the toaster.

Most hot dog toasters have an emergency stop button that can halt the toasting at any time. This is convenient, but also a helpful safety measure.

Price

Most hot dog toasters cost between $15 and $45. A $15 hot dog toaster is most often a basic two-dog, two-bun toaster. The $30 models are usually vertical toasters with adjustable temperature controls. Hot dog toasters that cost $45 or more hold four hot dogs and buns, have a more durable build, and may be a toaster-oven style cooker.

FAQ

Q. Can a hot dog toaster cook oversized "plumping" franks?

A. Perhaps. While front-loading hot dog toasters can handle almost any size frank, top loading models may be more limited in the size of hot dog they can toast. Some top loading models include holding baskets that help resolve this problem.

Q. Can I cook other sausages in my hot dog toaster?

A. Sometimes. There are a limitless number of different sizes and shapes for sausages. Check the manufacturer specs for sausage dimension capacity when deciding whether you want to cook a different type of sausage in your hot dog toaster.

Hot dog toasters we recommend

Best of the best: Nostalgia Retro Dogs & Buns Pop-Up Hot Dog Toaster

Our take: A slick-looking toaster that can prepare dogs and buns for the whole family.

What we like: Easy to use, and even easier to clean. It looks great on the counter as a retro decor piece.

What we dislike: Larger buns may not fit well in the bun toaster.

Best bang for your buck: Nostalgia Retro Pop-Up Hot Dog Toaster

Our take: Perfect for plump dogs that may not fit in other models.

What we like: Its adjustable heat settings and affordable price makes this toaster a great deal.

What we dislike: Some users noticed smoke on first few uses as contaminants burned off of the heating element.

Choice 3: Smart Planet Peanuts Snoopy Hot Dog Toaster

Our take: Adorable Snoopy design warms your heart as it warms your hot dogs.

What we like: Small enough to keep on the counter, and it comes apart for easy cleaning.

What we dislike: Cord is on the front of the unit, rather than the side.

