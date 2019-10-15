The best hose reel

A garden hose is one of the most useful yet unwieldy items in your home. With a well-designed hose reel, you can tame that beast of a garden hose and keep it in its place. The most basic hose reels are circular wheels that hold your garden hose when not in use. They usually have a crank that turns in order to roll your garden hose onto it for storage. When it's time to use the hose again, you can easily unroll it off of the reel, making yard work much easier.

If you want to make your gardening tasks less frustrating by getting a hose reel, read the following helpful buying guide. We've included reviews of some favorites, such as our top choice, the Coxreels' 1125 Series Steel Hand-Crank Hose Reel. This well-built metal frame keeps your hose organized and under control with minimal effort.

Considerations when choosing hose reels

Aesthetics

Hose reels are available in a number of different styles. Some look more industrial, while others blend seamlessly into your garden. Think about where in your yard you plan to place your hose reel. If it's going to be in a highly visible spot, then you may want to give extra consideration to what style you ultimately choose.

Materials

You have a few different options in terms of the materials used in making your hose reel. The most common are plastic, fiberglass, and metal. Some also use mixed materials.

Plastic reels are lightweight and inexpensive, but not very durable. They are more often than not hand-crank models.

Fiberglass hose reels are more rugged than plastic, but also heavier and more expensive.

Metal reels are the strongest of all. However, they can be difficult to move and are some of the most expensive reels on the market. Metal is the best material if you want to mount your hose reel on a wall.

Mixed-material hose reels can offer a good compromise between the three, if you can find the right one. Above all else, you want to make sure that your reel is built to last, regardless of the materials used to make it.

Stability

Mounted hose reels are attached either to a wall or the ground. Most mounted reels are made from metal and intended to hold larger hoses. Some, however, are plastic or fiberglass. Smaller models may even be able to detach from the mount in order to be transported.

Freestanding reels are easy to move around and are a good choice if you plan to use them in different areas of your yard.

Features

Retracting mechanisms

There are three different types of retracting mechanisms for hose reels: hand-cranks, spring-driven retractors, and powered retracting mechanisms.

Hand cranks are fully manual and require some effort to use. This style of retraction is available on all different materials of reel.

Spring-driven retractors self-wind when you engage the spring. These springs can sometimes jam, which can be frustrating. Also, they tend to get tighter with each pull, so they can be difficult to pull out sometimes. However, they are less labor intensive than hand-cranks.

Powered retracting mechanisms are the most convenient for bulky hoses. They are usually electricity-powered and most commonly used in an industrial setting.

Price

Most hose reels cost between $35 and $250. A $35 hose reel is likely made from plastic. For $100, you can find a sturdy fiberglass or mixed-material reel. A $250 hose reel is most often made from highly durable steel and can be easily mounted onto a wall.

FAQ

Q. Does a standard hose reel work for an industrial hose?

A. While most hose reels cannot accommodate an industrial hose, which is typically longer and heavier than a standard hose, you might be able to find one if you choose carefully. Steel hand-crank models are the most likely to work with an industrial hose.

Q. Can I mount my hose reel to a concrete base?

A. You can, though it might require some additional equipment. You'll have to have a drill, and concrete bit to do the job. Also, you probably need a mount that's made of metal, rather than plastic, to be sure it's strong enough for the job.

Hose reels we recommend

Best of the best: Coxreels' 1125 Series Steel Hand Crank Hose Reel

Our take: Well-built and sturdy hose reel that's easy to use.

What we like: Solid steel construction and 200-foot capacity makes this a dependable option for regular use.

What we dislike: Large and costly, but worth it.

Best bang for your buck: Liberty Garden Products' Multipurpose Steel Wall and Floor Mount Hose Reel

Our take: Offers sturdy build quality for such an inexpensive reel.

What we like: Five foot leader hose, strong 13-gauge steel construction, and durable fittings.

What we dislike: Some complained of chipped paint on the frame.

Choice 3: RL Flo-Master's Retractable Hose Reel

Our take: This one is a smaller option that keeps a low-profile.

What we like: Included hose makes this a great all-in-one option. The durable 8-spray pattern nozzle is useful for all kinds of garden tasks.

What we dislike: The built-in hose is only 65 feet long.

Adam Reeder is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.