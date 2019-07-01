The best hose nozzle

You might think it's fairly easy to purchase a hose nozzle. However, that feeling changes the moment you start looking and realize there is a seemingly endless variety of choices. Your options differ in the materials used in manufacturing, spray patterns, and how you make the water come out of the hose.

If you'd like a little assistance narrowing down your choices, this handy guide will help direct you to the nozzle you need. You can also read about our top pick from the popular brand World's Best Brass Hose Nozzles, and learn what makes it our favorite.

Considerations when choosing hose nozzles

Materials

Even though there are numerous options available, the task of deciding can be greatly simplified by categorizing your options into three areas. The first concerns the materials used in manufacturing.

All plastic: Plastic is lightweight and affordable -- roughly $5 to $15 -- however, it is not as durable as other options.

Plastic and metal: In these models, the parts that direct the water are made of metal, while the rest is plastic. These offer a hybrid of increased weight and durability for a few more dollars -- approximately $10 to $20.

All metal: Metal hose nozzles can be the most durable, lasting for years, but they are heavier and more expensive, usually over $20.

Spray patterns

The spray pattern of a hose nozzle is what allows you to perform a specific task. The spray you need to water your plants is drastically different than the spray you use to clean the driveway. If you can imagine it, a manufacturer has probably incorporated it into its design. Some common spray patterns include:

Jet: A high-pressure setting used for cleaning.

Cone: This is best used to deliver water to larger areas, such as your lawn.

Shower: Like it sounds, this pattern produces a spray not unlike the shower in your bathroom. It can be used for a wide variety of purposes, each of which is dependent on the water pressure.

Soak: A special hose nozzle used to water your garden, usually by leaving it running at ground level. This allows the water to seep into the ground to nourish your plants' roots while minimizing runoff.

Mist: A fine mist used to water more delicate plants.

Grip and control

How you hold and operate the hose nozzle is primarily a matter of preference. There are numerous variations on the grip and control features. The following is a list of the ones you will most often find:

Twist: This type of nozzle uses a twisting action to turn the water flow on and off. The twisting action also allows you to control how much water is coming through the nozzle.

Pistol: These hose nozzles are held like a gun and feature a part that moves (the trigger) in either the front or the back. These models usually allow you to control the water flow by how far you squeeze the trigger. Some may also feature a lock so you don't have to keep the trigger depressed manually.

Thumb lever: This type of nozzle features a tiny lever that you manipulate with your thumb. It is usually an on/off function with the water flow being controlled in another manner.

Hand lever: This type of nozzle features a large lever that you operate by hand. Like the thumb lever, it is usually an on/off function with the water flow being controlled another way.

FAQ

Q. What is a quick-connect system?

A. A quick-connect system allows you to quickly snap your nozzle onto your hose without the need to screw it on. If you frequently change nozzles, a quick-connect system can come in handy.

Q. Do I need to worry about flow rate?

A. Compared to other features such as the spraying pattern and the type of control on the nozzle, flow rate is very low on the priority list and something you don't really need to worry about.

Hose nozzles we recommend

Best of the best: World's Best Brass Hose Nozzle High-Pressure, Lead-Free Brass Hose Nozzle

Our take: A sturdy, old-fashioned twist design that provides impressive durability.

What we like: This hose nozzle can deliver a wide variety of streams ranging from a powerful jet to a misting spray. It also features additional holes to allow for maximum water flow.

What we dislike: Unless you're not a fan of twisting, it's hard to knock this high-quality product.

Best bang for your buck: Gardenite Heavy-Duty Nozzle

Our take: A heavy-duty metal hose nozzle that features 10 spray patterns and a pistol grip with a front trigger.

What we like: This nozzle has a wide variety of spray patterns that can be quickly dialed up to suit your watering needs. The soft-rubber grip enhances comfort.

What we dislike: Occasionally, there may be an issue with the washers which can make the unit leak.

Choice 3: Gilmour Medium-Duty Full-Sized Nozzle

Our take: A classically designed metal hose nozzle with a pistol grip that has a rear trigger.

What we like: A simple yet durable hose nozzle with a flow control dial to adjust the water pressure and a threaded front to add cleaning attachments.

What we dislike: This highly affordable hose nozzle might not be as durable as you'd like.

