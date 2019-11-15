The best honey

Naturally raw and unprocessed honey is considered to be one of nature's most perfect foods. Honey has been cultivated for thousands of years, and it is one of the few foods that does not spoil. Many people enjoy using honey as a sugar substitute or as an additive to bread, craft beers, and desserts such as baklava.

While processed honey sold in grocery stores is perfectly healthy and safe to consume, it has also been heated (pasteurized), which destroys some of its natural enzymes, and it's sometimes blended with additives, such as high fructose corn syrup.

If you're in the market for a quality raw honey with minimal additives, read our buying guide. At the top of our list is Nature Nate's 100% Pure Raw and Unfiltered Honey, a high-quality product sold in its natural state for maximum health benefits.

Considerations when choosing honey

Raw vs. processed

Honey in its original state is considered to be raw. This means it still has a number of enzymes, amino acids, vitamins, and pollen that help feed young bees. When honey is harvested for mass consumption, much of it is filtered for impurities and pasteurized for improved shelf life. Sometimes additives such as high fructose corn syrup are added as filler. While there is nothing unhealthy about processed honey on store shelves, the heating and filtering does reduce its overall nutritional value.

Raw, unfiltered honey is generally produced in smaller batches by bee farms that control the bees' access to sources of nectar and pollen. The honey is not heated or filtered before packaging, which means it may still contain some natural impurities. When shopping for honey, look for specific information on the label about the sourcing and processing of each brand. The term "organic" does not necessarily mean the honey has not been pasteurized or filtered.

Common types of honey

Many honey enthusiasts shop according to the source of a particular brand of honey. One of the most common sources is clover, a flowering green plant that contains naturally high levels of important minerals. Tupelo honey is derived from a type of tree that grows primarily in Georgia and Florida. It does not form crystals as it ages.

Another common source for honey is wildflowers, which contribute to the floral flavor profile of the finished product. Different regions have different wildflower blends, and some people seek out specific areas for their unique flavors. Some actually prefer honey made from the nectar and pollen of buckwheat, which yields a very dark honey similar to molasses.

Certification

Because honey is a natural product, there are some factors that are out of the control of manufacturers. Terms such as "organic" or "clover" are not standardized. If you are concerned about the safety of a particular brand of honey, look for True Zone certification. This voluntary measure by honey producers asserts that the harvesting process has followed all established guidelines.

Package size

Some honey farms are commercial in size and can produce thousands of gallons during an average season. This honey is often filtered and pasteurized before it's shipped in bulk to places like restaurants. Most consumers don't require that much honey, however, so it's often repackaged in large jugs for bulk purchase. Because honey does not spoil, this can make good economic sense for those who consume a lot of honey.

Raw, unfiltered honey is usually produced in small batches and marketed to health food stores. A two- or three-pound jar is likely enough for most casual honey users. A specialized or organic brand of honey may even be packaged by the ounce.

Price

The retail price of a jar of honey depends largely on the quality and processing of the product. Filtered and pasteurized honey made from clover or wildflowers can cost anywhere between $5 and $10. Raw, unfiltered honey enhanced with other flavors can cost $10 to $17. Gourmet quality honey can cost $20 or more per jar, but a higher retail price does not always translate to a better-tasting product.

FAQ

Q. I found a sealed jar of honey that may be several years old. Is it safe to use?

A. Most varieties of natural honey do not spoil, so an unopened jar without any sign of mold or other contamination should be safe to eat. You may need to heat it in order to remove any crystals that have formed over time.

Q. I'd like my young children to start using honey instead of sugar in their food. Is honey safe for children to eat?

A. You should not feed honey to children under the age of 12 months because of a bacteria that can cause infantile botulism. Toddlers and older children should be able to process natural honey as an alternative to sugar. Keep in mind that honey is considered a sweetener, just like regular sugar.

Honey we recommend

Best of the best: Nature Nate's 100% Pure Raw and Unfiltered Honey

Our take: This raw and unfiltered honey is sustainably produced by a company with deep roots in the natural foods industry.

What we like: Exceptional quality and flavor. Manufacturer tests for herbicides and pesticides. Sold raw, maintaining natural enzymes and vitamins.

What we dislike: A few reports of damaged packaging on arrival. Some crystallization of the product is possible.

Best bang for your buck: Lake Shore's Bulk Honey

Our take: This honey is great for commercial kitchens that need a lot of natural sweetener on hand.

What we like: Sold in five-pound containers, good for bulk users. Light amber color, excellent for honey-infused craft beers and bread. Ethically sourced.

What we dislike: Flavor profile is variable, can taste "off" to some users. Packaging can leak, especially the lids.

Choice 3: Y.S. Eco Bee Farms' Raw Honey

Our take: For those who prefer their honey raw, unfiltered (and possibly unpasteurized), this affordable multi-floral product is a great alternative to store-bought brands.

What we like: Sold in generous three-pound plastic jars. Quality is Grade A, very thick. Contains healthy, active enzymes.

What we dislike: Not considered organic. Honey is promoted as raw, may or may not be pasteurized. Some reports of leaking containers.

Michael Pollick is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.