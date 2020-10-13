The best homeschooling kit supply

If you've decided to homeschool your children, one of the first tasks you'll need to complete is building a dynamic homeschooling kit.

There's no one-size-fits-all homeschooling kit; rather, it's recommended to tailor the kit around your child's needs and learning goals. That's why there is usually a diverse assortment of items, including tools, accessories, manipulatives, and even visual aids, found in homeschooling learning kits.

To help you create an ideal homeschooling kit, we've assembled this buying guide to point you in the right direction. In addition to helpful tips and recommendations, we're sharing a few of our favorite essentials for homeschooling kits at the end. Our top choice is The A+ Homeschool Planner by Amy Sharony, a well-designed organizer that maintains records for up to six kids.

Considerations when choosing homeschooling kit supplies

Importance of creating a learning space

Personalize it

One reason many parents choose homeschooling is to personalize learning. Not only does this mean creating a unique experience for kids, it also involves creating a learning space. By distinguishing the area where education happens in the home, it's easier for kids to shift gears from rest or play to the school day.

How to choose essentials

In order to personalize a learning space, begin building your homeschooling kit by investing in essentials. The challenging part of this task is determining which items, accessories, and tools are actually essential. In fact, it's highly subjective based on the individual learning experience you intend to create for your kid.

In addition to choosing essentials that support learning objectives, it's also important to consider a kid's age. Take visual aids as an example. Grade school students benefit from anchor charts and posters with grammar basics, whereas high school students may need more involved maps or diagrams for math and science coursework.

Popular homeschooling kit accessories and tools

Planners and schedulers

Many parents begin creating their homeschooling kit with planners and schedulers. Not only does this help kids stay on track, it also helps parents stay organized with record-keeping. Depending on their designs, planners and schedules may map out daily, weekly, or marking period-long lesson plans.

Whiteboards

Whiteboards remain a popular pick as staple classroom accessories in homeschooling kits. They're ideal for instruction, not to mention they're an engaging interactive tool for kids.

To accommodate learning spaces of all sizes, whiteboards are available in a range of sizes and mounting styles. Wheeled whiteboards can be stored when they're not in use, while smaller whiteboards can be learned against the wall or placed on an easel. There are even dry-erase lapboards if space is extremely limited.

Visual aids

Visual aids help decorate a space while serving as essential reference points. These include pocket charts, anchor charts, posters, and diagrams. Certain visual aids have printed information, while others have dry-erase surfaces for added versatility. Visual aids aren't limited to wall-mounted accessories either; human skeleton models, globes, and scales all count.

Organizational tools

If there's one thing most parents agree on, it's that a few organization tools come in handy to keep the learning space tidy. These include filing cabinets, drawer organizers, cubbies, or school supply trays. Modular storage units are popular picks for this category as well, as their versatility means they can always be adapted to organization needs -- which in some cases changes often.

Price

Building a simple homeschooling kit with a handful of essentials costs $60 to $100. For kits with top-quality accessories and tools, including those manufactured by educational companies, you'll spend $100 to $200. If you'd like to invest in a wide variety of large accessories and visual aids, be prepared to invest up to $350 on a homeschooling kit.

FAQ

Q. What are manipulatives, and do they belong in my homeschooling kit?

A. Manipulatives are objects that give kids a hands-on way of exploring mathematical concepts. They're considered highly engaging. Some examples of manipulatives are scales, peg boards, interactive clocks, play money, and stacking cubes.

Q. How often should I buy tools and accessories for my homeschooling kit?

A. As often as you see fit. Some parents prefer buying them once a year in one fell swoop. Others invest in the essentials and buy as they go along based on needs.

Homeschooling kit supplies we recommend

Best of the best: The A+ Homeschool Planner by Amy Sharony

Our take: A well thought-out planner that serves as a comprehensive record keeper.

What we like: Maps out lesson plans monthly or weekly for up to six students. Colored edges make it easy to find different sections.

What we dislike: Many consumers felt the paperback should actually be a spiral-bound book.

Best bang for your buck: Scribbledo Dry-Erase Ruled Lap Board

Our take: Convenient two-sided dry-erase board that is popular for math or handwriting practice.

What we like: One side has lines, and the other is blank. Dry-erase coating has minimal glare. Perfect size for kids.

What we dislike: Corners aren't especially durable.

Choice 3: Learning Resources Create-a-Space Storage Center

Our take: This carousel organizer is ideal for maintaining a tidy desk by giving each supply its own spot.

What we like: Bins are removable for grab-and-go use. Bright colors make the organizer look more kid-friendly.

What we dislike: Doesn't rotate, and it has a relatively large footprint.

