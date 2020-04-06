The best home spray tanning kit

If you'd like to avoid UV rays from the sun or tanning booths, you might be considering bronzer to tide you over -- but results are modest at best. Instead, invest in a spray tanning kit, so you can give yourself a sun-kissed glow in the comfort of your home. Home spray tanning kits are user-friendly and safe, and usually set in an hour or less. Simply assemble the spray gun and set up your pigment, and before you know it, you're a few mists away from flawless color.

Look no further than this buying guide on home spray tanning kits to find the best one to achieve a golden glow. Our top choice, MaxiMist's Allure Xena Spray Tanning System, uses vegan, gluten-free, and paraben-free tanning products.

Considerations when choosing home spray tanning kits

Spray gun vs. airbrush gun

Spray guns are ideal if you're pressed for time, as the mist covers large areas of your body quickly. It also disperses more tanning solution with each coating, which in turn provides a more even application.

Airbrush guns provide precision spraying, which means they take much longer to cover your body. In fact, it can take as long as 45 minutes to an hour. Unless you have time on your hands or intend to repurpose your airbrush gun for airbrush makeup, a spray gun is a better choice.

LVLP vs. HVLP

Spray guns are either LVLP, which stands for low volume low pressure, or HVLP, which stands for high volume low pressure. While you're coated with tanning solution regardless, the "misting" experience varies.

LVLP guns have approxomately 1 psi and produce a fine mist that's quick to dry. Mess is minimal, especially since you can adjust the spray pattern and flow. HVLP guns, on the other hand, have between 4 and 10 psi. These produce an even finer spray, which aids in preventing overspraying.

Capacity

On average, it takes approximately 2 ounces of tanning solution to cover you from head to toe. That's why it's best to invest in a kit whose gun holds no less than 2 ounces of solution -- refilling in the middle of application could result in color patchiness. If you prefer a deeper tan, consider a spray gun with a larger capacity, closer to 4 ounces.

Features

Spray gun material

Spray guns are made of either plastic or stainless steel. Plastic models are generally lightweight, so you're less likely to be fatigued using them. Stainless steel guns are far more durable and typically offer a more controlled spray experience.

Tanning solution

If you'd like to spray tan as soon as you open the package, make sure you buy a kit that comes with enough tanning solution for at least one application. Many kits only come with the spray gun or accessories, so examine the details closely to determine whether you need to buy your first tanning solution separately.

Price

Basic home spray tanning kits with an airbrush gun and tanning solution cost between $80 and $140. If you'd like a kit with additional accessories such as extra solution or pop-up booths, expect to pay closer to $250. Comprehensive professional-grade kits cost as much as $500.

FAQ

Q. Do I really need a tent when I use my spray tanning kit?

A. You could spray yourself in the shower, but you need to deep clean it to prevent the solution from settling on tile or grout. Tents are great alternatives since they're easy to clean and in many cases are collapsible for easy storage.

Q. Is it better to spray tan myself or to have someone else do it?

A. Home spray tanning kits are user-friendly enough for you to handle it yourself. If you can't reach certain areas, like your back, it's much easier to have someone spray you. This also helps to prevent overspraying and wasted product.

Home spray tanning kits we recommend

Best of the best: MaxiMist's Allure Xena Spray Tanning System

Our take: Investment in a professional-grade system designed for users of all levels.

What we like: Easy, even application with well-regulated spray mechanism. Comes with extra spray heads.

What we dislike: Takes closer to an hour (not 10 minutes) to set.

Best bang for your buck: MaxiMist's Lite Plus Spray Tanning System

Our take: Affordable option for desirable results with an easy-to-use system.

What we like: Precise application and long-lasting tan. Sprayer is comfortable to hold.

What we dislike: It's worth picking up tips and tricks from tutorials before your first application.

Choice 3: Aura's Allure Spray Tanning Machine System

Our take: Extensive accessory set designed to provide several spray sessions.

What we like: Flexible hose makes it easy to cover all areas. Comes with tanning caps and sole pads.

What we dislike: Spray tent could be a bit more durable, but it does the job just fine.

