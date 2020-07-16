The best home printer of 2020

Many families are thinking about upgrading their printers this year since there's been a rise in working from home and distance learning.

A home printer should serve you for the better part of a few years, which is why choosing the right one is important.

To catch you up on the latest technology in home printers, we're taking a look at models that measure up to your 2020 printing needs. We're covering a wide variety of models, including our longtime favorite as well as a couple new ones with updated features, like convenient mobile printing.

Best home printers of 2020

1. HP OfficeJet Pro 9015 All-in-One Printer

This updated model of our long-standing favorite earns top marks for its versatility and extra features.

2. HP Envy Photo 7155 All-in-One Printer

A newcomer to our list, this color printer covers all your photo needs as it can print high-resolution images on over a dozen types of paper.

3. Brother Compact Monochrome Laser Printer HLL-2390DW

This model, which is a new entry on our list, is perfect for dorms and small offices and one of the easiest to set up right out of the box.

What you need to know before buying a home printer

Home printers shoulder quite a few responsibilities for families, students, work-from-home professionals, and business owners. For that reason, it's important to choose a model that covers all your needs -- whether it's printing a thesis paper, coupons, or flyers.

An easy way to narrow your selection is to decide whether your needs are satisfied by a monochromatic printer or if color printing is essential. Basic monochromatic printers are budget-friendly, though if you do high-volume document printing, you might need to spend a little more on a model that offers fast, continuous printing.

Color printers are usually more expensive, especially those designed for printing high-resolution images for photos or brochures. Their cartridges are also a considerable investment, and unfortunately, it's an ongoing cost -- more so if they dry out due to infrequent use.

As you decide between monochromatic and color printers for your home, you'll find they're available as either laser or inkjet models. Laser printers offer crisp detail by depositing tiny powder particles onto paper. Inkjet printers deposit ink by spraying or squirting ink through fine nozzles.

While laser printers are known for fine image quality, toners are pricey to replace. With that said, many printers use high-output toners to optimize printing for less frequent replacements. Inkjet printers use a series of cartridges. They're budget-friendly, but their image quality isn't as sharp as laser printers. Cartridges can be expensive to replace since you need to buy them more often than toner for a laser printer.

Many printers also offer scanning and copying features, though some models are more efficient than others. Certain printers only let you scan or copy one page at a time, which can be inconvenient and time-consuming. Speed is also a concern in this department; there are usually separate ppm (page per minute) speeds for each feature, including printing, in the printer specifications.

Given that we live in a digital world, more users are gravitating toward models with wireless connectivity or mobile printing options. With wireless printers, you can set up the printer farther away from your computer if necessary. Mobile printing is one of the most sought-after features for home printers in 2020, as it enables the ultimate convenience of printing from a distance from any compatible device.

You can expect to spend anywhere between $100 and $750 on a home printer. Monochromatic inkjet printers with limited features are the least expensive, while feature-rich laser color printers bring you closer to the top of the price range.

FAQ

Q. Can I hardwire a wireless printer to my PC?

A. Yes, and many wireless printers are actually packaged with 2.0 USB cords for this reason. If it's not included, you can pick one up for around $10.

Q. Why am I experiencing connectivity issues with my wireless printer?

A. It could be that the signal is weak in your home, which can be remedied by moving the printer or buying a WiFi extender. Issues can also be due to drivers that need to be updated on your computer, or you may need to download a patch or update to the app on your smartphone.

In-depth recommendations for best home printers

Best of the best: HP OfficeJet Pro 9015 All-in-One Printer

What we like: You can scan, print, and copy with this high-performance model. Allows you to print documents or images from your smartphone or tablet. Features two-sided scanning.

What we dislike: Ink cartridges are on the pricey side.

Best bang for your buck: HP Envy Photo 7155 All-in-One Printer

What we like: Smaller profile than most other all-in-one printers, so it's perfect for small spaces. Offers easy direct printing from the memory card slot. Users appreciate its variety of photo-friendly settings.

What we dislike: Can only scan a page at a time, and display may show error messages with little to no explanation.

Choice 3: Brother Monochrome Laser Printer HLL-2390DW

What we like: Designed with high-yield toner to optimize printing and save on replacements. Can print, copy, and scan faster than other budget-conscious models. Popular choice for dorms and homes.

What we dislike: Some challenges when sending print jobs to the printer through certain devices, such as Chromebooks and certain Apple products.

