The best home office desk

If you work from home, converting a space into one suitable for professional activity begins with finding a home office desk.

With a home office desk, you'll have all your necessities within reach. Smaller styles are ideal if you're short on space, while full-size desks can accommodate plenty of office electronics and books. Best of all, home office desks don't look like everyday furnishings, so by changing the tone and mood of your professional space, you'll be on the fast track toward productive work days.

Keep reading our buying guide on home office desks to find the right one for you. Our top pick is the Bush Furniture Cabot L-Desk, which is ideal for the professional who wants a real office setup in the comfort of their own home.

Considerations when choosing home office desks

Types of home office desks

There are countless desk designs to accommodate pretty much any use and in any space. Following are some of the more popular ones.

Corner desks: Corner desks are genuine space savers, as the majority of their storage and organization is vertical as opposed to horizontal. They're also ideal if your workspace is part of a multipurpose room.

Executive desks: These sprawling desks are known for their statement-making style and large surface area. They either come as standalone desks or as part of larger organization systems with filing cabinets and bookcases.

Computer desks: Computer desks are designed to accommodate office electronics, such as printers, scanners, and telephone systems. Some are even U- and L-shaped to maximize surface area for the professional with major space needs.

Other desk styles: If you're looking for more specific functionality in a home office desk, here are some other popular styles:

Writing desks are simple surfaces with enough room for a laptop, so they're ideal for minimalist home offices.

Credenza desks have visual appeal since they're made of quality materials and typically feature a few drawers and shelves. They're elegant additions to stylish home offices.

Roll-top desks and secretary desks are known for their series of compartments, drawers, and cubby holes. They also "close up" at the end of the day, making them ideal transitional furniture in multipurpose home offices.

Standing desks are ideal if you'd like to be more active at work. Many styles are expandable, giving you the option to sit or stand.

Construction materials

Wood

Wood is a top pick for its durability and versatility. It's easy to find a wood type or finish to match existing furniture in your home, so it's a sure bet for a coordinated look. Keep in mind that wood is soft, so it's susceptible to scratches and marks.

Metal

Metal is a popular choice for home office desks because it's durable and tends to provide a modern appearance. It holds up to heavy wear and is relatively low maintenance when it comes to cleaning. Metal can sustain dings and dents, and styles with metal feet may need felt pads to protect floors from scratches.

Laminate

Laminate resembles wood but has a somewhat synthetic-looking finish. These desks hold up against spills, stains, and damage much better than wood or metal. As a result, they retain their new, unblemished look for years. When paired with other materials, these desks have an attractive look at a wallet-friendly price.

Glass

Home office desks with glass tops present an elegant, polished look. They're easy to clean and give the desk an airy, refreshed finish. Glass can shatter or crack if you're not careful, though, so make sure you treat it gently to prevent damage.

Price

Compact and lightweight desks, such as those used in dorms or small spaces, cost less than $300. Full-size and L-shapes styles made from premium, long-lasting materials are typically $300 to $700. If you'd like something along the lines of an executive desk with a large surface area, you'll spend closer to $1,200.

FAQ

Q. How difficult is it to assemble a home office desk?

A. Lightweight and compact styles are relatively easy to assemble with basic tools. Home office desks with more sophisticated designs often have heavier pieces and are more complicated to assemble, so you may wish to hire a pro to do it.

Q. Can I fit a filing cabinet under my home office desk?

A. Certain single- and double-drawer filing cabinets will fit under a desk, however, there are plenty of home office desks that come with attached filing cabinets. There are also some home office desks that are modular to accommodate additional storage like filing cabinets.

Home office desks we recommend

Best of the best: Bush Furniture's Cabot L-Desk

Our take: Designed to accommodate the professional who needs plenty of storage and space.

What we like: Covers all your needs with one desk: file cabinets, bookshelves, storage cupboards, and lots of desk space.

What we dislike: Extremely heavy and assembly is quite an undertaking.

Best bang for your buck: RTA Products' Techni Mobili L-Shaped Desk

Our take: Offers a minimalist yet practical working area with well-placed shelves.

What we like: Ideal choice if you have multiple monitors or to house a collection of office electronics.

What we dislike: Assembly definitely requires power tools and helping hands.

Choice 3: Monarch Specialties' Side Corner Desk

Our take: Set up your home office, even in a small room or nook, with this space-saving setup.

What we like: Given its shelving system, there's ample storage for books, printers, and other office accessories.

What we dislike: Materials are lightweight, and some consumers feel the desk could have been a bit longer.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.