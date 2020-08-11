Best home decor additions for less than $100

Feeling tired of your home's decor?

Staring at the same four walls day after day can definitely take its toll, even making you feel less inspired or productive.

If you want to freshen up your space, you can do so without a full home makeover. Even just making one or two budget-friendly changes can make a space feel new.

We've put together a list of our favorite home decor additions that are under $100 for anyone who wants to freshen up their living space without straining their bank account.

Safavieh Madison Collection Bohemian Chic Vintage Distressed Area Rug: $70.29 at Amazon

The distressed style of this area rug offers a casual elegance that would make an attractive centerpiece for a bedroom, living room, or dining room. It's constructed of non-shedding polypropylene fibers, so it'll hold up in high traffic areas, and it's available in five color combinations to match nearly any decor.

Marmalade 15-Inch Round Carved Mirror: $19.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

This elegant round mirror makes a lovely focal point for a bedroom, living room, or foyer wall. It features a detailed floral design around the frame and is available in several colors, including a charming lavender and soothing sage green. It's a great wall hanging for a small room because it reflects light to make the space appear larger.

Nordstrom Faux Leopard Fur Throw Blanket: $49.90 at Nordstrom (was $79)

This cozy throw features a subtle animal print design in two color choices that makes the perfect accessory for the back of any couch or easy chair. It measures 50 by 60 inches, making it perfect for curling up under. It's even machine-washable and dryer-safe for easy cleaning.

Jeco Afra Table Lamp: $53.10 at Macy's (was $84)

Bring some funky style into your room with this ceramic and iron lamp. You can set it up on an end table or a desk to offer soft lighting that you can read or work by. Its ceramic base has a faux marble look, and it easily wipes clean if it gets dusty.

Furinno Simplistic End Table: $40.58 at The Home Depot

These end tables don't just offer an elegant modern look; they're practical, too. They provide just enough storage space for any small items you want to stow away, and they're also easy to put together, so you can set them up in about five minutes.

Tidewater design Decorative Wooden Serving Tray: $39.99 at Amazon

This charming rustic tray is a lovely addition to your living room coffee table, kitchen table, or bathroom counter. It has a rustic farmhouse vibe, but the bright teal color adds an instant pop to any room. It's 20 inches in size, so it can hold quite a bit -- and even makes a convenient serving tray when you're entertaining guests.

Birds in My Garden Framed Wall Art: $19.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

The right piece of artwork can help elevate any space, and this lovely print brings a little piece of nature into your living room, bedroom, or foyer. It comes framed, so it has a finished look and includes all the hanging hardware you need to get it on the wall right away.

SunSmart Mirage Damask Total Blackout Curtain Panel: $24.99 at Macy's (was $74)

These luxurious curtains can add elegance to any room, but their blackout design makes them functional for a bedroom or media room. Available in several neutral shades, they feature a damask pattern that offers a touch of sophistication. The grommets at the top make it easy to hang the panels from any rod of 1.25 inches or less, too.

Fairfield Teal Patina Resin Decorative Planter: $19.98 at The Home Depot

Adding greenery to your home can instantly help bring it to life, and this decorative teal planter is the perfect spot to put your favorite plant or tree. It's made of high-density resin, so it's even safe for use outdoors if you want to put it on your patio or deck. It's lightweight enough to make it easy to move, too.

Fascidorm Modern Decorative Throw Pillow Covers: $16.07 at Amazon (was $19.51)

These throw pillow covers are one of the easiest ways to dress up your living room or bedroom. You get four different geometric pattern covers that you can use to cover any 18-by-18-inch throw pillow in your house. The covers come in eight different colors, from neutral grays to bold yellows, so there's an option for every room.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.