The best hip and joint supplement for dogs

It's sad seeing your dog struggle as they get older, but arthritis, hip conditions, and general joint pain are extremely common in senior pooches. Luckily, there are plenty of hip and joint supplements for dogs to reduce symptoms.

This guide will help you pick the best hip and joint supplement for your dog. We've included a handful of recommendations, including VetPro Complete's Glucosamine for Dogs Soft Chews. These soft chews taste great to dogs and contain a generous 1,000 milligrams (mg) of glucosamine per serving.

Considerations when choosing hip and joint supplement for dogs

Supplement type

One thing to determine is what form of hip and joint supplement works best for your dog.

Soft chews are one of the most popular options, since they taste much like standard dog treats and most dogs will take them willingly. The downside to supplement chews is that they can contain subpar ingredients and don't always contain as high a concentration of active ingredients as other formulations.

Liquid hip and joint supplements are a great option -- they're absorbed quickly and easily and can be mixed into food for easy dosing. The problem is dogs may not like the taste and won't eat their dinner with the supplements mixed in.

Tablets and capsules tend to have high levels of those all-important active ingredients, but they only work if you can reliably get your dog to eat tablets in a treat, smothered in peanut butter, or something similar.

Active ingredients

Not all hip and joint supplements for dogs are the same, but there are some popular active ingredients contained in many of these supplements.

Glucosamine is a substance that helps keep the cartilage in the joints in good condition and can even repair damaged cartilage, which is hugely beneficial for dogs with arthritis and most other joint complaints.

Chondroitin dispatches enzymes that can attack cartilage, so is usually found in supplements that also contain glucosamine as both are more effective when used together.

Methylsulfonylmethane (MSM) can help relieve some pain and inflammation in the joints.

Omega-3 fatty acids, turmeric, and yucca root are all natural anti-inflammatories that can be beneficial for dogs with hip or joint problems.

Features

Ease of administering

Choose a supplement that's easy to administer to your dog -- even the best supplement won't be helpful if your dog won't take it.

Other beneficial additives

Some hip and joint supplements include ingredients that aren't specific to joint health but are generally beneficial to health, such as vitamins and minerals.

Price

The price of hip and joint supplements for dogs can vary widely depending on the supplement type, package size, and more. The majority of options cost somewhere between $20 and $50.

FAQ

Q. What are the symptoms of arthritis in dogs?

A. Arthritis is one of the most common causes of joint pain in dogs. Some dogs tend to hide signs of pain and discomfort, but there are plenty of symptoms you can look out for. Some of the most frequent include reluctance to climb stairs or jump up onto furniture, less interest in going on walks, accidents in the house, walking stiffly or limping, uncharacteristic aggression, and depression or listlessness.

Q. Are painkillers helpful for dogs with hip and joint complaints?

A. In addition to hip and joint supplements that can repair and maintain cartilage in the joints and/or reduce inflammation, many dogs suffering from hip or joint problems have an improved quality of life when taking painkillers regularly.

Hip and joint supplements for dogs we recommend

Best of the best: VetPro Complete's Glucosamine for Dogs Soft Chews

Our take: An effective blend of joint-friendly ingredients in the form of tasty chews your dog will think of as treats.

What we like: Contains 1,000mg of glucosamine and 200mg of chondroitin per serving, plus anti-inflammatory turmeric, MSM, and omega-3. Vet approved. Made in the USA.

What we dislike: Each serving is two chews and large dogs may need several servings a day, so it may cost more than you expect.

Best bang for your buck: Pawstruck's Natural Hip and Joint Supplement for Dogs

Our take: Excellent value for money considering the high levels of active ingredients in each chew.

What we like: A whopping 900mg of glucosamine, 800mg of MSM, and 350mg of chondroitin per chew. National Animal Supplement Council-approved. Dosage just one to two chews per day.

What we dislike: A small number of dogs don't like the taste of these chews.

Choice 3: Doggie Dailies' Glucosamine for Dogs

Our take: A solid, affordable choice to support joint health in aging canines, but not strong enough to treat serious joint or hip problems.

What we like: Palatable chicken flavor. Contains a range of natural anti-inflammatory ingredients such as yucca root. Also great for coat health. Made in the USA.

What we dislike: Just 100mg of glucosamine per chew.

