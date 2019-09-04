The best high-end washer

Using a clunky old washer that barely manages to stay grounded while running the spin cycle can be frustrating. High-end washers clean clothes more thoroughly, use less water, spin faster, and perhaps, most importantly, run silently. No more "tha-bump" as the clothes spin erratically, knocking the machine against the wall.

Out of all the high-end washers available, we recommend the LG 4.5-Cubic-Foot 27" Front-Load Washer. It's a home essential because of its specialty cycles, NeveRust stainless steel drum, and ColdWash system. To learn more, keep reading our buying guide, which offers more recommendations at the end.

Considerations when choosing high-end washers

Top- or front-loading

Deciding whether you would like a top-loader or front-loader depends on the space you have available and how much work you are willing to put into doing laundry. The top-loader requires you to bend over to dump the laundry into the washer, and the front-loader requires you to bend down to load the laundry into the front of the washer. If you'd like to stack the appliances, purchase a front-loader.

Capacity

Consider your family size, how dirty their clothes get, and what kind of heavy-duty loads you need to wash, such as heavy towels or blankets. For families of four or more, the washer capacity should be at least 4.5 cubic feet.

Efficiency

High-end washers are more efficient than less expensive ones because they use less water to clean clothes better. High-efficiency washers help to decrease the water bill at the end of the month, which makes the price of a high-end washer well worth it.

Warranty

Because high-end washers are produced to last for a long time, there's no need for an extended warranty. Read the fine print of the product warranty because it may only cover certain instances if the washer should break down.

Features

Controls: Search for a control panel you can easily manipulate. Some controls are simple dials, while others require you to extensively study the owner's manual.

Cycles: High-end washers often come with specialty cycles. Peruse your options so your high-end washer caters to your family's laundry needs.

Double washer: Some models have a smaller-capacity washer built in. These are for when you need to do a small load that doesn't require the full capacity.

Drum material: Stainless steel is the best material for a drum. The drum is almost constantly in contact with water, and stainless steel doesn't rust.

Finish: Choose a finish that matches other appliances or the room the washer will be in. Finishes include black stainless steel, platinum, and any number of luxurious whites.

Noise reduction: We're all familiar with the clunky washer that everyone can hear even though it's located three rooms away. High-end washers are manufactured with technology that minimizes vibration and keeps the noise level low. It's an especially great feature if you like to do laundry after the kids are asleep.

Pedestal washer: Similar to a double washer, a pedestal washer has a space near the bottom where you can wash a small load. The disadvantage is it's in a hard-to-reach space.

Self-cleaning: A specialty cycle the high-end washer may have is the self-cleaning cycle. This is great because it cleans the washer of bacteria, mold, and mildew.

Smart washers: In the age of the smartphone, smart washers can be linked to a phone application. The app alerts you when a load is finished, or you can add additional cycles if needed.

Steam: A steam cycle is another specialty cycle that's useful to have. Steaming clothes can aid in getting out difficult stains.

High-end washer prices

When purchasing a high-end washer, expect to pay anywhere from $800 to $1,400 depending on what features you want to be included. While it seems like a large sum of money at the time, a high-end washer lasts you for decades. Consider it an investment.

FAQ

Q. How do I clean my washer without a self-cleaning cycle?

A. You can add two cups of white cleaning vinegar to the detergent dispenser in the washer and run it through a complete cycle. Next, add 1/2 cup of baking soda to the drum of the washer and run it through the hottest cycle. When that cycle is finished, wipe out the washer with a clean cloth.

Q. Should my washer and dryer be the same brand?

A. It may be more aesthetically pleasing to have matching washers and dryers, but it is by no means necessary. It's a choice.

High-end washers we recommend

Best of the best: LG 4.5 cu. ft. 27" Front-Load Washer

Our take: Comes with the addition of an added pedestal washer, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa compatibility, and LG technology that increases efficiency, reduces noise, and saves energy.

What we like: Specialty cycles are included like Intimates, Hand Wash, and Active Wear.

What we dislike: Only available in white, which limits coordination possibilities.

Best bang for your buck: Samsung 4.5 cu. Ft. 27" Front-Load Washer

Our take: This front-loader comes with an extensive amount of features. The AddWash feature allows you to add a forgotten item to a load.

What we like: Offers self-cleaning, 14 preset wash cycles, and steam-cleaning technology.

What we dislike: If you're purchasing both a washer and dryer to stack on top of each other, you have to purchase the stacking kit separately.

Choice 3: Electrolux 4.4 cu. Ft. 27" Front-Load Washer

Our take: For families with difficult stains, this washer has numerous technologies to aid in getting clothes clean. There are SmartBoost, Perfect Steam, and LuxCare systems.

What we like: For a quick wash, this model offers a 15-minute fast wash that quickly deep cleans essential items.

What we dislike: The features of this washer may be overwhelming for those unfamiliar with technology.

Samantha Loomis is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.