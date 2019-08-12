The best high-end refrigerator

Want a refrigerator that will make the lives of you and your family a little easier? High-end refrigerators have all the capabilities of regular refrigerators, along with added technology to increase the shelf life of perishable foods and streamline the work you do in the kitchen.

It's important to consider what you'd like your appliance to do before purchasing a high-end refrigerator. We've chosen the Samsung 36-Inch Smart Freestanding French Door Refrigerator as the best option for families looking to improve their kitchen capabilities. This model includes a large freezer, external water dispenser, crisper drawer, ice maker, and various other features.

Considerations when choosing high-end refrigerators

The most common types of high-end refrigerators include French door, side-by-side, and counter-depth models.

A French door refrigerator is constructed with two doors on top that pull open from the middle, along with a freezer drawer on the bottom. There's extensive shelf and door space because of the wide capacity from the double doors.

A side-by-side refrigerator is similar to a French door, albeit with one difference: there's no bottom freezer drawer. The doors open the same way, but one of the doors opens to a freezer section and one opens to a refrigerated section.

A counter-depth refrigerator refers to how the refrigerator will fit in the kitchen with the other appliances and countertops. The profile of the refrigerator is designed to line up with countertops, so it can sit flush with the rest of the kitchen design.



Capacity may be the most important consideration to explore before purchasing a high-end refrigerator. Capacity depends on your family size. How much room do you need to fit all of the food your family requires? Choose a French door refrigerator for about 18 to 32 cubic feet of capacity. Choose a side-by-side refrigerator for about 20 to 29 cubic feet of capacity. Determine your required capacity based on fitting an entire shopping trip's worth of groceries inside the refrigerator, making it fully stocked.

Features

Smart technology can include WiFi connectivity, voice control, or smartphone application compatibility. Check the fridge's temperature, start a grocery list, or search for recipes using various smart technologies included in the high-end refrigerator.

Programmable control pads allow users to manually set temperatures using a touch screen pad. Users can also control the water and ice dispenser and check the status of filters.

The door-within-door feature offers a small area where frequently used items can live. Simply open this small panel rather than the entire door to save energy.

Humidity-controlled compartments allow users to set the humidity for fruits and vegetables or other food items located within the refrigerator.

Water and ice dispensers are almost a given for any high-end refrigerator. But the features may differ. Users may be able to control different aspects of the dispensers depending on the refrigerator model.

LED lighting within the fridge will increase energy efficiency, and LED lights last far longer than traditional light bulbs.

Color and finish is always of utmost important when purchasing an appliance. Match your refrigerator to the rest of the kitchen by choosing from black, white, wood-paneled, black stainless steel, or matte black stainless steel options.

High-end refrigerator prices

Prices for high-end refrigerators will depend on the appliance type, capacity, and special features. Most will fall into the range of $1,200 to $6,300. Try choosing a price point and then basing your search on what you can afford.

FAQ

Q. Am I able to change the arrangement of shelves in a high-end refrigerator?

A. Yes, you almost always will be able to manipulate the organizational aspects of a high-end refrigerator. Shelves can be removed or arranged differently to fit larger items.

Q. At what temperature should the freezer be set?

A. The freezer should be set at 0ºF, and the refrigerator temperature should be set near 40ºF.

High-end refrigerators we recommend

Best of the best: Samsung 36-Inch Smart Freestanding French Door Refrigerator

Our take: This French door refrigerator will simplify life in the kitchen. It includes everything a family might need from their fridge, such as a water and ice dispenser, voice-controlled grocery lists, and a Counter-Height Flex Zone drawer that optimizes family organization.

What we like: Produces 8.8 pounds of ice per day, and the Twin Cooling Plus technology keeps fruits and veggies fresher longer.

What we dislike: Includes three cameras that take photos of the inside of the fridge in order to keep tabs on what is in the fridge. The level of technology may be too much for those who aren't tech-savvy.

Best bang for your buck: Maytag 36-Inch Freestanding Side-by-Side Refrigerator

Our take: This side-by-side model allows for greater freezer storage space, and it is offered in a variety of colors and finishes. Perfect for first-time homeowners, it won't need to be replaced for years.

What we like: Large storage spaces are available, such as the soft freeze bin, frozen pizza storage, and gallon door bins.

What we dislike: There are no smart features with this model.

Choice 3: LG 36-Inch Smart Freestanding French Door Refrigerator

Our take: Fit this high-end refrigerator into your kitchen, and there will be no regrets. It offers almost every feature available, including smart-technology capabilities.

What we like: Has a door-in-door feature that allows easy access to popular items and has super capacity space, amounting to 30 cubic feet.

What we dislike: The freezer is located in the drawer at the bottom, which may be inconvenient for those who can't easily bend over.

