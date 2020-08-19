Best high-end coffee products you can add to your kitchen

Anyone with a serious coffee habit has probably spent more than they'd like to admit on the stuff. That could mean investing in a coffee maker with all the bells and whistles or daily trips to a high-end café.

But there's indulging, and then there's splurging. Barista-grade coffee products and equipment are often so expensive that they can give you a bit of sticker shock. But it's extremely fun to imagine your dream home-coffee brewing setup.

If you're a coffee lover, they're pretty tempting considering the quality of coffee they provide and how easy they make the brewing process. As any barista will tell you, the machinery makes a big difference.

We've put together a list of some of the most professional-grade coffee products on the market, ranging from high-tech brewers to luxury accessories and everything in between.

De'Longhi Dinamica Automatic Coffee & Espresso Machine: $899.95 at Amazon

If you want to bring the café to your kitchen but you're not especially knowledgable about the brewing process, this is the machine for you. Not only does it prepare coffee, espresso, lattes, and cappuccinos at the touch of a button, but it also lets you brew full-bodied iced coffee that's never watered down. You can even adjust your beverages' strength from extra-mild to extra-strong and program your preferred cup size to enjoy your favorites with one-touch operation.

LaPavoni Zip Junior Auto Coffee Grinder: $649.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Grinding your own beans is essential for the freshest coffee possible, and this is pretty much the Rolls Royce of grinders. It can grind your beans in a variety of textures, ranging from coarse to the ultra-fine grind you need for commercial-grade espresso machines. Its motor can grind up to 500 pounds of coffee a day, which is enough for approximately 300 drinks.

Moccamaster KBG Coffee Brewer: $349 at Nordstrom

For those who prefer a basic cup of joe, this state-of-the-art machine can produce the best-tasting pot of home-brewed coffee you've ever had. Its copper boiling element and independently controlled hot plate offer the most precise temperature regulation, which allows it to extract the most flavor from the coffee. It also takes just six minutes to brew a 40-ounce pot, and it can keep a pot warm for up to 100 minutes.

Smeg '50s Retro Style Electric Kettle: $229.95 at Nordstrom

If pour-over coffee is more your thing, this gorgeous electric kettle made of die-cast, powder-coated steel can boil your water in style. Not only does it feature a lovely vintage design, but it can boil up to seven cups of water at a time. Its base swivels 360 degrees, and the water level indicator is extremely easy to read. Best of all, the auto-shutoff feature turns the kettle off once the water reaches its boiling point.

Nespresso Lattissima Pro Capsule Espresso and Cappuccino Machine: $599.95 at Saks Fifth Avenue

You can't get more convenient than a pod coffee maker, but you don't always get the best-tasting coffee. Fortunately, this model bucks that trend by making delicious espressos and cappuccinos despite its simple brewing process that doesn't require much hands-on effort. It features a user-friendly sensor-touch display, so you can make espresso, ristretto, lungo cappuccino, or lattes with the simple press of a button.

Yama Glass Cold Brew Maker: $269 at Amazon

Want a pro-level way to make cold brew at home? This tower is made of premium hand-blown glass that offers a controlled drip system that provides smooth, rich, acid-free coffee. It also features a permanent ceramic filter and a 32-ounce carafe with a lid that allows you to refrigerate your cold brew for up to two weeks.

L'Objet Ionic Porcelain French Press: $295 at Amazon

If you swear by a french press to make your coffee, you'll be blown away by this luxury model. The design is inspired by the Ionic order of classical architecture for a minimalistic but striking look. The base is made of lovely white Limoges porcelain with fluted details while the plunger and lid are made of brass, so the press looks just as impressive as it performs.

Breville Milk Cafe Milk Frother: $149.99 at Amazon

For lattes and cappuccinos, you need a milk frother to get the creamy foam that they call for. This Breville has one frothing disc for lattes and a separate one for cappuccinos, so you get the perfect froth every time. It features onboard disc storage, too, making it easy to find space for it in your kitchen. Best of all, you can make three cups of frothed milk at a time, so it's ideal for entertaining.

Versace Medusa Rhapsody 2-Piece Porcelain Coffee Cup & Saucer Set: $260 at Saks Fifth Avenue

When you make excellent coffee at home, you want a quality cup to sip it from. This set from Versace is made of porcelain and features a lovely golden flower design. Despite the luxurious look and feel, this coffee cup is still dishwasher-safe, so clean-up is a breeze.

