The best high-efficiency laundry detergent

High-efficiency washing machines use significantly less water and energy than regular washers, but they also require special detergent. Most major detergent brands offer high-efficiency (HE) laundry detergents that are compatible with HE washers as well as with standard machines.

Why use a high-efficiency laundry detergent at all? We’ve answered this question, as well as all others you might have about purchasing these specialized detergents, in our shopping guide below. We’ve also included our top product recommendations at the end, like the Tide 3-in-1 HE Turbo Laundry Detergent Pods, which are tough on stains but gentle on colors.

Considerations when choosing high-efficiency laundry detergents

Benefits of a high-efficiency laundry detergent

Less suds: What distinguishes HE laundry detergent from standard detergents is its low-sudsing formula. HE machines aren’t equipped to handle soap suds well; even in standard machines, too many suds can leave sticky residue or streaks on your clothes. Plus, suds containing chemicals from detergents have an environmental impact downstream, so less suds is better for local ecosystems.

Cost savings: If you’re using an HE washer, you’ll only need to use 1/4 the amount of detergent that you would in a standard washing machine. This can save you a substantial amount of money. Liquid HE detergents come with a convenient measuring cap so there’s no guesswork. If you’re trying an HE detergent in a standard washer, this concentrated amount may not be enough to properly clean your clothes; you may need more or to try a different brand.

Less water: Another advantage of high-efficiency washers is that they use less water than standard washers — up to 80% less! This reduces water bills significantly and also reduces the significant negative impact that doing laundry has on the environment both by conserving water and by dumping less grey water. HE detergents are specially formulated to get your clothes clean without as much agitation and rinsing.

Features

Liquid vs. pods: HE detergents come in either liquid or pod form. Liquids distribute evenly and quickly in washers. Pods are liquid-filled pacs or sachets that don’t require measurements or pouring — which results in less mess. Just pop a pod into your washer and it dissolves on contact with water. While highly convenient, the downside of pods is that there’s less control over the amount dispensed.

Scent: Scent is highly associated with brand, and HE laundry detergents come in a variety of proprietary scents, often with a choice of scents within a single brand. Unscented HE detergents are available from select brands, usually ones with “green” or non-toxic formulas. These gentle formulas are appropriate for babies or people with skin or smell sensitivities to the added chemical fragrance in laundry detergents

2-in-1: Besides cleaning your clothes, some HE detergents also address other issues like stains, odor, or colorfast protection. If you’re looking for more from your detergent, opt for a 2-in-1 or even 3-in-1 formula that offers these added perks. Be aware that a stain remover feature usually targets a specific kind of stain, like grass or oil, and may not remove all types of stains.

Price

HE laundry detergents range in price from $3 to $20 for anywhere between 35 to 100 loads. Midrange detergents typically cost between $8 and $11 for 50 to 100 loads.

FAQ

Q. Will an HE laundry detergent still clean my clothes without all the soap suds?

A. Not all high-efficiency laundry detergents are created equal, which means some low-suds formulas won’t work as well as others. If your clothes have an “off” odor, like they’ve only been rinsed with water and not with soap, try switching to a different brand of HE laundry detergent.

Q. Do HE laundry detergents work in both hot and cold washes?

A. In general, HE detergents work well in both cold and hot water. For washing stretchy athletic clothing, which often requires cold water, look for a high-efficiency “sports” detergent, which will help remove sweat and grime in a cold-water wash.

High-efficiency laundry detergents we recommend

Best of the best: Tide 3-in-1 HE Turbo Laundry Detergent Pods

Our take: Powerful HE pods with added perks of color protection and stain removal.

What we like: Pods are very convenient — no measuring required and no mess. In addition to effective cleaning power, these pods offer powerful stain removal.

What we dislike: Minor reports of pods not dissolving all the way in washes.

Best bang for your buck: Arm & Hammer Laundry Detergent HE

Our take: An economical HE liquid detergent for larger households.

What we like: Provides ample product, enough for 140 loads, at an affordable price. Pleasant smell isn’t overpowering and gentle on the skin. Capable of removing stains.

What we dislike: Container leaked for a minority of unhappy customers.

Choice 3: Tide Free and Gentle HE Turbo Laundry Detergent Pacs

Our take: Another excellent Tide HE detergent — this one for sensitive skin.

What we like: Hypoallergenic formula dermatologist approved for eczema, psoriasis, and other sensitive skin conditions. Pods cleanse, fight stains, and brighten clothes just like our top pick. Unscented.

What we dislike: Issues with pods not dissolving all the way in washes.

