The best Herschel backpack

If you love the durability and hands-free convenience of a backpack but also want a bag with style, then a Herschel backpack may be exactly what you're looking for. With so many styles, patterns, colors, and sizes to choose from, finding the perfect Herschel bag for you can be a bit challenging. Below, you'll find everything you need to consider before purchasing your first Herschel backpack. We've also added some of our personal recommendations, including our absolute favorite, the Herschel Pop Quiz Backpack, the best backpack for everyday use.

Considerations when choosing Herschel backpacks

Fit

Having a well-fitted backpack with even weight distribution is the best way to avoid any added strain to your shoulders or back. As a general guideline, the bottom of your bag should rest at your lower back, but not more than four inches below your waist. The points where your backpack straps attach to the bag should sit just below the tops of your shoulders, about one to two inches. Herschel backpack straps are adjustable, so you can easily create the right fit for your body. Many of the straps are padded for added comfort as well. Some of the brand's larger backpacks also include additional straps for sternum support, which comes in handy on long hikes.

Capacity

To cater to individual needs, Herschel backpacks are available in a range of sizes, from a small 14.5 liters to a large 27 liters. Generally 14- to 19-liter bags work well for daily school and office use, while backpacks that fall between 20 and 27 liters should hold enough for a one- or two-day camping trip.

Color and pattern

Herschel backpacks come in a wide range of colors and patterns. Whether you're looking for neutral colors with faux-leather accents, vibrant neon colors, or fun and funky patterns, there is truly a bag to fit everyone's style. Many people love Herschel bags for their classic striped inner liner as well.

Style

There are two main styles to consider when purchasing a Herschel backpack: zipper closure and drawstring closure. While the zipper style is more convenient for everyday use, the drawstring style bags tend to have a larger capacity, making them ideal for long camping trips.

Material

The majority of the Herschel backpacks are made of ripstop nylon, which is a durable, tightly woven fabric capable of withstanding plenty of wear and tear. Ripstop nylon is commonly used in hiking and camping bags, but it does tend to drive the cost up.

Other, less expensive Herschel backpacks are usually made out of a nylon-polyester blend or a cotton canvas material. Many of their bags also include faux leather detailing as well.

Features

Pockets and compartments

Herschel backpacks offer a variety of additional pockets and compartments that increase the overall functionality of your bag. Whether you're looking for interior organization or exterior add-ons there are plenty of options to fit your needs, including the following:

Water bottle holder

Fleece-lined padded laptop sleeve

Internal media pocket with headphone port

Exterior pocket with hidden key clip

Hidden flat-top storage pocket

Zippered storage for rain protection

Waterproof ratings

If you're planning on taking your new Herschel backpack hiking or camping, then waterproof materials will be important. Many of their backpacks are constructed from fabrics rated as 1,500mm waterproof, which is ideal for outdoor activities. Generally speaking, ratings of 800mm or higher will work to protect your belongings from getting wet.

Herschel backpack prices

Depending on the size, model, and material, you can expect to pay between $40 and $150 on a Herschel backpack. Generally speaking, smaller capacity bags come in around $40 to $65, medium from $65 to $100, and large bags from $100 to $150. Bags made from ripstop nylon will cost more than those made with other materials.

FAQ

Q. Can I put my Herschel backpack in the washing machine?

A. To avoid damage to your Herschel backpack, it is not recommended that you put it in the washing machine. Instead, use a mild dish soap with warm water to hand wash or spot clean any stains you might encounter.

Q. Do all Herschel backpacks come with a warranty?

A. Any backpack purchased from an authorized Herschel retailer includes a limited lifetime warranty. This covers material and manufacturing defects, but not damages caused by misuse, modifications, or neglect.

Herschel backpacks we recommend

Best of the best: Herschel Pop Quiz Backpack

Our take: The perfect combination of functionality and style, this bag is perfect for everyday trips to school or the office.

What we like: Constructed from waterproof material, available in a wide range of colors, features the classic striped liner, and has plenty of additional storage pockets.

What we dislike: The bag will only fit laptops smaller than 17 inches.

Best bang for your buck: Herschel Heritage Backpack

Our take: A sleek, stylish, and affordable backpack with a large capacity, perfect for holding gym clothes, laptops, and more.

What we like: Includes a fleece-lined 15" laptop sleeve, has a port for your headphones, constructed from heavy-duty water-resistant material, and sits at a shockingly low price point.

What we dislike: There is no water bottle holder in this bag.

Choice 3: Herschel Little America Backpack

Our take: Available in a wide range of colors, this mountaineering-style backpack is the perfect choice for avid hikers but is functional enough for regular daily use as well.

What we like: Has padded back and arm straps for additional comfort, mesh back prevents sweating, spacious interior can hold a decent amount of weight, has an easy drawstring closure.

What we dislike: Without many additional pockets, it can be difficult to keep your items organized inside this bag.

