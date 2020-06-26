The best herb seed

Growing herbs from seed is not only rewarding but can also save you money and trips to the grocery store. Fresh herbs easily elevate even basic dishes and are extremely easy to grow -- all you need are seeds, soil, and pots, and you're ready to get started.

Read on for our guide to the best herb seeds, which goes over all the basics for selecting and growing herbs. At the end, we've included short reviews of our three favorites, including our top pick, Open Seed Vault's Heirloom Culinary and Medicinal Herb Garden, which comes with a dozen varieties and an informative booklet to help your garden thrive.

Considerations when choosing herb seeds

Herb types

When buying herb seeds, the first thing to decide on is what types of herbs you want to grow. You can buy single-variety packs of seeds if you're only looking to grow one type of herb. If you want to cultivate a full herb garden, choose a pack that contains a range of herb types. Common herbs to grow include basil, cilantro, parsley, chives, and dill. Less common options include chamomile, savory, and anise.

Indoor vs. outdoor growing

Consider whether you want to grow your herbs indoors or outdoors. The great thing about herbs is that all varieties are suitable for both indoor and outdoor growing, but depending on the climate where you live, some won't thrive outdoors year-round. Basil, for instance, requires sun and warmth to thrive. While you can grow it indoors on a sunny windowsill year-round, it will die outside at the first sign of frost, which means it has a very short growing season in some areas.

Features

Heirloom

In theory, heirloom herb seeds are more unusual or heritage varieties that you'd be unlikely to find in stores and have been grown and maintained by gardeners and small-scale farmers over the years. In practice, the term "heirloom" in relation to seeds has no legal definition, so pay attention to the varieties you receive.

Open pollinated

Open pollinated seeds grow true to type year after year, which is vital if you want to save seeds from the herbs you grow.

Price

You can pay as little as $1 to $2 for a single packet of herb seeds, whereas large sets with a dozen varieties or more and thousands of seeds can cost up to $50.

FAQ

Q. How long does it take for herbs to grow?

A. This depends on the variety. Herb seeds can take as long as two to four weeks to germinate, so be patient. After germination, some herbs including basil and cilantro grow large enough to harvest from within another month or two. Shrubby perennial herbs like rosemary are slower to grow and can take a year or two to reach a size where you get a decent harvest.

Q. How many herb seeds will I receive?

A. The number of herb seeds in a pack can range from 10 or 20 in a single small pack of seeds to as many as 10,000 in a large seed variety pack. Think about how many herb plants you're likely to grow, the germination rate, and whether or not you'll get through them before they expire. While you can grow herbs from old seeds, the germination rate often drops over time.

Herb seeds we recommend

Best of the best: Open Seed Vault's Heirloom Culinary and Medicinal Herb Garden

Our take: Containing over 3,500 seeds of 12 varieties, this is a great choice for anyone who wants fresh herbs for a range of culinary styles.

What we like: Excellent germination rate. Contains a mix of culinary and medicinal herbs. All seeds are non-GMO and open pollinated.

What we dislike: A few complaints of incorrectly labeled seeds.

Best bang for your buck: NatureZ Edge's Heirloom Herb Seeds Variety Pack

Our take: Amazing value for money with a dozen herb varieties and roughly 8,500 seeds.

What we like: These quality seeds come from a small family business. They have a decent germination rate and are non-GMO. The heirloom varieties are different from those you'd find in the store.

What we dislike: More seeds than most people can use before they expire.

Choice 3: Sustainable Seed Company's Culinary Herb Seeds Collection

Our take: While these seeds have a few flaws, you get plenty for your money with 10 packs of herb seeds and coconut coir pucks to grow them in.

What we like: Contains nine popular culinary herbs plus lavender, which can be cooked with but is often grown decoratively. Eco-friendly packaging. Non-GMO seeds.

What we dislike: Some complaints of missing seeds, fewer seeds than advertised, and poor germination rates.

