The best hemp oil extract

Hemp products belong to the same family as marijuana, but they're designed for medicinal use rather than recreational use. Depending on which product you choose, hemp oil extract can help relieve inflammation, reduce pain, and tackle anxiety.

This guide will teach you more about hemp oil extract and help you find the best product for your needs. Our top choice is NuRyse's Hemp Oil, a simple hemp oil extract that helps with a range of conditions due to its anti-inflammatory properties.

Considerations when choosing hemp oil extracts

Formulation

Hemp oil extract is most commonly sold as a tincture -- this is a liquid formulation that you can dose using the dropper that's included. Let the extract sit under your tongue for speedy absorption via the mucous membranes of the mouth.

You can buy liquid hemp oil extract in capsules, too. The content is essentially the same as what you'll find in a tincture, but here, it's conveniently contained in single-dose capsules. Hemp oil extract often works out to be more expensive this way, but it's a great choice if you dislike the flavor of hemp oil tinctures.

Hemp oil extract is also found in topical creams, which are usually meant for pain relief and can be applied directly to the affected area.

Extraction method

The extraction method used to produce hemp oil extract can make a huge difference to its overall quality:

Cold-pressed hemp oil extract is pressed from the seeds or plant without any heat. This preserves all the active ingredients and the overall nutritional value, so you're likely to get a quality product.

CO2 extraction utilizes pressurized carbon dioxide to draw out the desired chemicals, which is a good way of getting the active ingredients you want in your hemp oil extract and leaving out all the extraneous stuff.

Features

Full spectrum

Full spectrum is generally a term used to describe CBD oil, not general hemp oil. This term indicates that the oil has been extracted in a way that retains a wide range of cannabinoids and compounds, plus vitamins, minerals, proteins, fiber, fatty acids, chlorophyll, flavonoids, and terpenes all found in the hemp plant.

Flavorings

Hemp oil can have a fairly strong and distinctive flavor. While it isn't necessarily unpleasant, not everyone enjoys the taste. (You probably wouldn't want to swallow a teaspoon of olive oil, either.) As such, some hemp oil extract tinctures are flavored to disguise the natural taste.

Organic

If you're concerned about pesticides, you may prefer to choose an organic hemp oil extract. However, the term "organic" doesn't mean much unless the product is certified organic.

Price

You can buy hemp oil extract products with a range of prices from around $25 to approximately $100, depending on the potency of the product and how much you get in each bottle or package.

FAQ

Q. Is hemp oil extract the same as CBD oil?

A. Hemp oil extract is a general term that can be applied to products that use hemp seed oil (which doesn't contain any cannabinoids) or to products containing CBD and/or other cannabinoids. While hemp seed oil is legal in all 50 states, CBD oil is not. So, if you want to buy CBD-containing hemp oil, you must first check whether or not it's legal to buy and possess where you live.

Q. Will hemp oil extract have any psychoactive effects?

A. Whether or not your hemp oil extract contains CBD, it won't contain THC, so it won't have psychoactive effects or make you feel "high." There are cannabis oils that do contain CBD, but these are only available from licensed dispensaries in states where marajuana is legal.

Hemp oil extracts we recommend

Best of the best: NuRyse's Hemp Oil

Our take: With anti-inflammatory properties, it can help with pain linked to inflammation, though it isn't a CBD product.

What we like: Each bottle contains a month's supply. Rich in omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. Pleasant peppermint flavor. All-natural formula.

What we dislike: No CBD content, though some reviews suggest otherwise.

Best bang for your buck: White Cedar Naturals' Organic Raw Hemp Oil Extract

Our take: A soothing, organic tincture that contains a blend of hemp seed oil, mushroom extract, peppermint, cinnamon, rosemary, omega-3, omega-6, and omega-9 fatty acids, plus vitamin E.

What we like: Great value for money. Available in a range of strengths from 100 to 1,800 mg. Two bottles in a pack. Raw, organic, and GMO-free.

What we dislike: The flavor can be off putting.

Choice 3: K2GO's Organic Virgin Hemp Extract Pain Relief Cream

Our take: Thanks to its blend of hemp oil extract, arnica, and MSM (methylsulfonylmethane), this cream can be used topically to help relieve joint and muscle pain.

What we like: Non-greasy formula. Easy to apply. Helps soothe a variety of pains. You don't need to use much at a time, so it lasts.

What we dislike: Menthol scent can linger.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.