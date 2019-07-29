The best hemp oil

Although plant oils are sometimes demonized, along with other high-fat foods, many of them have some excellent health benefits. Whether you take it in capsule form or use it in your cooking, hemp oil is a nutrient-packed oil that contains many of the essential vitamins, minerals, and amino acids your body requires.

We've written this guide to give you the lowdown on hemp oil. Deva Nutrition Vegan Hemp Oil Capsules are our top choice. They're easy to take with no mess, plus are made with organic cold-pressed hemp oil.

Considerations when choosing hemp oils

Bottle vs. capsules

Hemp oil is generally either sold in a bottle -- much like one you'd buy olive oil or rapeseed oil in -- or in capsule form. If you intend to use your hemp oil for cooking with or dressing food, or in any beauty applications, you should buy the bottled variety. If you just want to swallow down some hemp oil for its health benefits, capsules are more palatable, though they do cost more for the same volume of oil, plus some capsules contain gelatin, which isn't suitable for vegetarians or vegans and may not be kosher or halal.

Package size

It can be tricky to compare one bottle or package of capsules, since they all come in different sizes. Some bottles contain a generous 16 or even 32 ounces of hemp oil, but you can also find small bottles containing just four ounces or so. Capsules usually come in packs of between 60 and 120, but you can find smaller and larger options. Choose a package size that works for your household and how much you're likely to consume.

Uses

Think about how you'll be using your hemp oil before you commit. For instance, cold-pressed hemp oil is great for drizzling, but it's a waste to cook with it, since heat will destroy some of the nutrients. If you want to use it only for hair masks or as a moisturizer, you can buy a cosmetic-grade hemp oil, which should be cheaper than food-grade options.

Features

Organic

If you want organic hemp oil, choose one with USDA certification (or an international equivalent).

Cold pressed

Cold-pressed hemp oil is extracted in such a way that the oil isn't heated during the process, which preserves some nutrients that heat destroys.

Hemp oil prices

Expect to pay roughly $5 to $10 for 60 to 90 hemp oil capsules or around 50 cents to $1.50 per ounce of bottled hemp oil.

FAQ

Q. How is hemp oil beneficial?

A. Hemp oil is a nutrient-rich food that contains a wide range of amino acids, omega fatty acids, and other vitamins and minerals. As such, it has a range of health benefits, including but not limited to boosting immune function, improving mental health, improving heart health, and aiding certain skin conditions, such as eczema.

Q. Is hemp oil the same as CBD oil?

A. Although hemp oil and CBD oil both come from the same plant (as do THC-containing cannabis oils), they're not the same thing. CBD oil is extracted from the flowers, leaves, and stalks of the cannabis sativa plant -- the parts that contain the cannabinoids -- whereas hemp oil is pressed from the seeds of the same plant species. Although it does have health benefits, hemp oil doesn't have the same medicinal benefits as CBD oil, nor does it produce a high, like THC-containing oils.

Hemp oils we recommend

Best of the best: Deva Nutrition Vegan Hemp Oil Capsules

Our take: If you want hemp oil for its nutritional value alone, not for cooking with, these capsules go down easier than a spoonful of oil.

What we like: Capsules are vegan-friendly. Easy to swallow and digest -- doesn't seem to cause stomach problems. Uses organic, cold-pressed oil.

What we dislike: Poorer value for money compared to buying a bottle of hemp oil.

Best bang for your buck: Canada Hemp Foods Certified Organic Hemp Oil

Our take: This certified organic hemp oil is grown in Canada without any GMOs and offers astoundingly good value for money.

What we like: Large 500-milliliter bottle should last some time. Squirt-top makes it easy to drizzle over salads or in smoothies. Made carefully in small batches.

What we dislike: Some buyers complain about a bad taste.

Choice 3: Foods Alive Hemp Seed Oil

Our take: Pricier than some options but a great choice if you're looking for hemp seed oil with a kosher certification.

What we like: Raw, cold-pressed hemp seed oil that tastes better than its competitors. Certified USDA organic with no GMOs. Two eight-ounce bottles in a pack.

What we dislike: Can be somewhat sticky.

