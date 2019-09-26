The best hemorrhoid cream

Hemorrhoids happen to the best of us. It's not something we care to announce to the world, but if you're suffering from hemorrhoids, you're not alone. Mayo Clinic estimates that three out of four adults will experience hemorrhoids at some point in their lives. Fortunately, over-the-counter medicated creams exist to relieve the discomfort of this common condition, and they may even shrink hemorrhoids in size. Of course, you want to pick a cream that works. To take the guesswork out of purchasing, keep reading this buying guide. Our favorite is from Preparation H, the gold standard of hemorrhoid treatments.

What are hemorrhoids?

Hemorrhoids are simply swollen blood vessels inside or around the anus. There are three types:

Internal hemorrhoids are not visible and may not cause symptoms, but they can cause blood in the stool. They can also cause pain and strain while having a bowel movement.

External hemorrhoids are visible around the anal opening and appear as visible lumps. They can cause itching, pain, and swelling.

Thrombosed hemorrhoids occur when the blood supply is cut off to the blood vessel. This results in extreme pain and must be resolved by medical attention.

What is a hemorrhoid cream?

While not a permanent solution to hemorrhoids, hemorrhoid creams are medicated treatments to relieve the pain, itching, burning, and irritation caused by hemorrhoids. They are applied externally to the anus. Ointments are also widely available but can feel greasier than creams. If either type is too messy for you, consider medicated hemorrhoid wipes instead. These are designed for use after a bowel movement.

Considerations when choosing hemorrhoid cream

Featured ingredients in hemorrhoid creams

We've included a list of ingredients commonly found in over-the-counter hemorrhoid creams. Consider your symptoms when choosing a cream containing one or more of these:

Hydrocortisone is a steroidal topical cream that temporarily relieves itching, redness, and swelling. Even though it's a low-potency steroid, it's not designed for long-term use.

Witch hazel is a natural ingredient derived from the witch-hazel plant. It's quite effective at relieving burning and pain.

Lidocaine is a numbing agent that reduces pain. It also addresses swelling and itching and is often paired with other ingredients that do the same.

Plant-based ingredients, such as arnica and yarrow, can be found in alternative non-medicated hemorrhoid creams if you want to go the natural route. These typically come in salve, balm, or liquid forms.

Petroleum jelly is the primary ingredient in non-medicated hemorrhoid creams that are used to ease bowel movements.

Hemorrhoid cream features

Scent: A hemorrhoid cream can carry strong medicinal odors, depending on which active ingredients it contains. For delicate noses, select a product with a milder scent, which can be best determined by reading product reviews. Plant-based creams generally don't carry a medicinal scent, though they still can have a strong odor.

Consistency: Hemorrhoid creams vary in consistency. Some are thin; some are thick. Goopier creams are easier to apply but may feel too greasy for some users. Consistency doesn't affect efficacy and comes down to personal preference.

Applicator: Because hemorrhoid creams must be applied directly to the anus, some users may prefer using an applicator or finger cots that come with some creams for more hygienic application.

Hemorrhoid cream prices

Hemorrhoid creams range in price from $3 to $17 per ounce. Tubes of hemorrhoid cream are typically one to two ounces.

FAQ

Q. What causes hemorrhoids?

A. Hemorrhoids are caused by a variety of reasons, including unknown causes. The known causes are lack of dietary fiber, pregnancy, giving birth, straining during a bowel movement, and chronic diarrhea or constipation.

Q. Can I apply a hemorrhoid cream internally?

A. Generally speaking no. Hemorrhoid creams are formulated for external-use only around the anus. Suppositories are available for internal use.

Hemorrhoid creams we recommend

Best of the best: Preparation H Hemorrhoid Symptom Treatment Ointment

Our take: Doctor-recommended hemorrhoid formula that's a consumer favorite.

What we like: Fast-acting treatment, which is desirable for hemorrhoid conditions. Consistent application shrinks hemorrhoids.

What we dislike: Potent formula may be too strong for some users.

Best bang for your buck: Perrigo Pharmaceuticals Hemorrhoidal Pain Relief

Our take: Generous supply of hemorrhoid cream targeting pain relief.

What we like: A versatile cream that can be used both externally and internally. Generic formula is inexpensive yet still provides near-instant relief.

What we dislike: Cream must be applied frequently to work.

Choice 3: Family Care Hemorrhoidal Ointment with Applicator

Our take: Treats hemorrhoids and anal fissures alike.

What we like: Great treatment for postpartum tearing. Comes with applicator. Contains lubricator to aid in bowel movements.

What we dislike: On the costly side.

