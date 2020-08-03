The best hedge trimmer of 2020

Tidying your hedges may not be the job you look forward to most in the garden, but a good hedge trimmer certainly makes it a whole lot easier. You have a huge variety of tools to choose from, with cheap corded models, an ever-expanding range of convenient cordless tools, and traditional gas versions that deliver exceptional power and capacities.

Deciding which is best is not easy, but our concise and informative review offers invaluable advice. We've considered old favorites and the latest newcomers to help you decide the best combination of price and performance for your yard.

Best hedge trimmers of 2020

1. EGO Power+ Cordless Hedge Trimmer: A new entry on our short list, this high-performance option is from a company with an impressive and affordable range of cordless garden tools that seriously rival established gas models.

2. Black+Decker 40-Volt Cordless Hedge Trimmer: A trusted brand delivers a reliable package with all the features you need, at a surprisingly low price. This model is a returning favorite to our list.

3. Milwaukee M18 Cordless Hedge Trimmer: It's long been one of our favorites for its power and extended run time, and if you already own an M18 battery and charger from another tool, it's something of a bargain.

What you need to know before buying a hedge trimmer

Power source is always a major issue.

If you've got a small yard with little hedging, you can get a cheap corded hedge trimmer for as little as $50. A modest cost for modest jobs.

Moving into the midrange, $130 to $400, you've got a wide range of cordless models. It's the area of hedge trimmer design that's seen the greatest development, and they now dominate the market. Rightly so. They are clean, quiet, and easy to use. They're a little heavier than corded but on a par with gas models. In general, more voltage means more overall power, and if you've got a large yard you'll want to maximize that aspect.

Most homeowners will find a cordless model more than adequate, but gas hedge trimmers are still popular with contractors who have extensive hedging to manage -- and $500 or more to spend on them.

Capacities are often quite similar between different brands. Blade lengths on homeowner models run 18 inches to 24 inches. A longer blade makes it easier to cut a flat and even path, but longer than a couple of feet they can be difficult to manage (commercial models can go 30 inches and more). Double-action -- teeth cutting both ways -- is a more efficient option than single.

You'll also see a maximum branch thickness. Each of our favorites offers a 24-inch blade with a 3/4-inch branch capacity, yet voltages range from 18 to 56 volts. So what's the difference? Basically, while they'll all do the job, the bigger motor puts more energy into it. So it cuts more efficiently and usually gets the job finished sooner.

You'll sometimes see a figure for SPM (strokes per minute), and 3,000 SPM sounds impressive, but in the real world it makes little difference unless you're comparing two machines that are otherwise very similar.

A note about batteries: You have no choice over voltage. If the machine says 18 volts, that's what you need. Bigger or smaller won't work. Batteries also have an Amp-hour (Ah) rating, and that can change. Chances are the battery your hedge trimmer comes with will be low Ah -- maybe 1.5 or 2.0. Look around for spares, and you can find much bigger. Is this important? It can be. It's like fuel. The more Ah, the longer the hedge trimmer will run between charges. Downside? More Ah equals more money. If you're shopping for a spare, it's an important consideration.

FAQ

Q. When is the best time to trim my hedge?

A. Any time after late autumn is OK, while the hedge is dormant. Evergreen hedges don't lose their leaves but still go through a period of almost zero activity. Other than that, you can trim if you need to take out damage that might get worse if you leave it, or to remove diseased material.

Q. Do I need any safety gear?

A. Always wear goggles -- or, better yet, a face shield. Small particles can fly everywhere. Gloves are a very good idea, too. Long sleeves and full-length pants will save you from lots of small, irritating scratches. If you're using a gas hedge trimmer, wear ear protection.

In-depth reviews for best hedge trimmers

Best of the best: EGO Power+ Cordless Hedge Trimmer

What we like: Impressive power and capabilities from dual-action blades. Cuts fast and clean up to 3/4-inch branches. Excellent run time. Safety brake stops blades instantly. Well-made, so we expect good durability.

What we dislike: Not much. It is a bit heavy. Spare batteries are expensive.

Best bang for your buck: Black+Decker 40V Cordless Hedge Trimmer

What we like: Exactly what the majority of urban homeowners need. Efficient, double-action 24-inch blade, good capacity, and decent power levels. Rapid charger and battery included in budget-friendly kit.

What we dislike: Standard 1.5Ah battery restricts run time. Motor burnouts are not unknown.

Choice 3: Milwaukee M18 Cordless Hedge Trimmer

What we like: Despite a relatively low voltage, this machine delivers heavy-duty cutting power with a 24-inch blade and a battery that will run for up to two hours. Reliable motor. Rugged all-metal construction.

What we dislike: This version comes without battery or charger, which will roughly double the price.

