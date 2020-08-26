The best heated sock of 2020

When your feet get chilly, the rest of your body seems to follow suit. To keep your entire body at a comfortable temperature, you might only need to warm up your toes.

A pair of heated socks is the perfect solution for nearly anyone who suffers from cold feet.

We're taking a fresh look at heated socks to help you find the best options available for your specific needs. Our top three picks for 2020 include a long-standing favorite of ours and two newcomers that are sure to keep your feet warm and comfortable.

Best heated socks of 2020

1. Mobile Warming's Heated Electric Socks: The high level of quality and comfort of these socks is elevated by their ability to gently warm your feet at three different settings, which is why they're back in the top spot for 2020.

2. Global Vasion's Heated Electric Socks: A new entry on our list, this pair of rechargeable heated socks is designed to keep your feet safe from shocking, even if the socks get wet.

3. Savior Heat's Battery-Heated Socks: These soft heated socks have extra padding in the toe and heel areas for added comfort. The purchase comes with everything you need (including a gift box), which helped move these socks onto our list for the first time this year.

For full reviews of these products, scroll to the bottom.

What you need to know before buying heated socks

There are three different ways to warm up heated socks. Some models simply have a pocket that holds a disposable warmer. These are the most affordable types, but the value diminishes each time you purchase a new disposable warmer. Other models use a rechargeable battery located in the top of the sock. The third type of heated socks only works when plugged into an outlet.

No matter how your socks are heated, you want some level of control. You need the socks to get hot enough to provide a degree of comfort without burning your feet. Most electric models have a control that allows you to select the desired level of intensity. The highest-priced models feature Bluetooth connectivity so you can control the temperature from a handheld device.

The more safety features your heated socks have, the happier and more comfortable you will likely be. At the very least, you don't want to be shocked, even if your socks get wet from weather or perspiration. You may want a pair of socks that features automatic shut-off to keep the socks from getting hot enough to burn you.

As far as the manufacturing of the socks, choose a pair that fits comfortably with extra padding around the heating element and the battery pack. Reinforced seams for durability and moisture-wicking fabric for comfort are considerations. If you need help with circulation, look for a pair of heated compression socks.

It's important to remember that heated socks are gadgets. While a pair that holds disposable warmers starts at around $18, battery-powered models can cost between $40 and $70. If you want bells and whistles like Bluetooth connectivity, that likely puts you at $100 or more.

FAQ

Q. Is it possible to wash heated socks?

A. Of course! Socks are not an article of clothing you want to wear repeatedly without washing. Since heated socks work in various ways, however, you must consult with the operating instructions to determine the manufacturer's recommendations for cleaning.

Q. Does the entire heated sock get hot?

A. No. Usually, the heat is focused on a small area under or around the toes. Since heat rises, this is usually more than adequate warmth for providing whole-foot comfort.

In-depth reviews for best heated socks

Best of the best: Mobile Warming's Heated Electric Socks

What we like: These comfortable socks are made with a tri-blend construction that features cotton, nylon, and elastic. The battery life is an impressive 11 hours.

What we dislike: These socks sit at the higher end of the average price range.

Best bang for your buck: Global Vasion's Heated Electric Socks

What we like: This is an affordably priced pair of heated socks. The placement of the heating element on the top of the foot makes this model a smart choice for active users.

What we dislike: A less active user may prefer socks that feature the heating element beneath the toes.

Choice 3: Savior Heat's Battery-Heated Socks

What we like: The heating element is safely nestled between two outer layers, making these socks exceptionally warm and cozy. The thoughtful dual charger allows you to charge two batteries at once.

What we dislike: These socks feature a curious pricing model that isn't consistent with sizing.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.