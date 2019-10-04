The best heated motorcycle gloves

When riding a motorcycle, you're exposed to the elements. In particular, hands and fingers are vulnerable to going numb in cold weather, yet they are crucial to operating the controls of a motorbike. While many regular motorcycle gloves are well-insulated thanks to advances in modern textile technology, heated gloves are guaranteed to keep your hands warm for winter rides and keep you safe and undistracted on the road.

For all you need to know about heated motorcycle gloves, read this shopping guide that includes price points, glove features, and our top recommendations, like the durable Volt Motorcycle Heated Gloves, which include a built-in temperature control.

Considerations when choosing heated motorcycle gloves

Types

Heated motorcycle gloves fall into two basic categories based on their power sources:

Battery

Battery-powered gloves are outfitted with small rechargeable lithium batteries that provide juice for the heating element inside the gloves. The downside to this style is that some batteries only last for a few hours -- others for several -- before they need to be recharged.

Cable

Gloves that come with a cable plug directly into your motorbike's 12-voltage battery. This style will stay warm as long as your bike is running. Some riders dislike the wiring, which has to run up from the bike, through your jacket, and into your gloves.

Protection

The first and foremost function of any motorcycle glove is to protect your hands from injury in case of accident. When choosing a heated glove, be sure it has adequate armoring in addition to comfort and style. The best heated gloves are made from a combination of leather and waterproof modern composites.

Heating element

Before making a purchase, pay attention to where the heating element is placed in the glove. Look for placement in the fingers and backs of the hands, which are the most exposed areas. Heated palms are also nice for long rides; though, not all gloves have a heating element positioned there.

Run time

For battery-operated gloves, be aware that exposure to cold does sap battery power. Expect your heated gloves to run about 25% shorter in duration than the manufacturer's stated run time. Carrying an extra set of batteries can keep you from being left out in the cold, so to speak, but be aware that the prices of these batteries vary greatly.

Features

Temperature control

Many heated gloves come with temperature settings, usually three: low, medium, and high. This is a bonus for battery-powered gloves, which you can set on the lowest heat setting to save on battery juice. For gloves that are connected directly to the motorbike, the temperature controller is either part of the wiring or operated by push buttons on the gloves themselves.

Touchscreen compatibility

Some motorcycle gloves, both heated and conventional, feature fingertips that are compatible with touchscreens, which is a nice modern convenience.

Heated liners

Heated liners are a much thinner version of heated motorcycle gloves. They are most often cordless and are designed to fit inside unheated motorcycle gloves (though not sport or racing gloves). Liners are a less expensive alternative and a solution for bikers who prefer using their regular gloves.

Price

Heated motorcycle gloves range in price from $50 to upward of $200. We recommend spending at least $140 for a pair that'll offer both protection and consistent heat.

FAQ

Q. Will heated gloves that attach to my 12-V battery drain it?

A. No. If your battery is in solid condition, it shouldn't. The power consumption of your heated gloves are comparable to using your low-beam headlight.

Q. Are heated gloves safe?

A. Yes. Because they use direct current, whether from a rechargeable battery or directly from your bike, they are perfectly safe in all weather conditions.

Heated motorcycle gloves we recommend

Best of the best: Volt's Motorcycle Heated Gloves

Our take: Tough thick gloves with built-in temperature control.

What we like: Gloves connect to the motorbike's battery, so heat never fades. Heating element cover lots of surface, including palm and back of hand. Three heat settings offered.

What we dislike: Gloves run on the small side, so size up.

Best bang for your buck: Savior's Heated Gloves

Our take: Uniquely designed gloves that keep your fingers extra warm and flexible.

What we like: Three-finger style provides more warmth without compromising dexterity. Three colors to choose from, including a couple flashy ones. Can be used for skiing.

What we dislike: Partial mitten design may feel cumbersome to some riders.

Choice 3: Firstgear's Heated Gloves

Our take: A stylish pair of black motorcycle gloves that are designed for severe cold.

What we like: Palms and fingers extra insulated to keep the heating elements inside and consistently warm. Protect hands from rain and wind. Great for long-distance rides.

What we dislike: Internal power cords may hamper fit for some.

Ana Sanchez is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.