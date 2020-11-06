The best heated mattress pad of 2020

Comfort is one of the joys of being alive — when your body is happy, you’re happy.

For instance, something as simple as being warm and cozy on a heated mattress pad while you sleep may be all it takes to make winter your favorite season of the year.

To help you find a quality heated mattress pad, we’ve researched and evaluated what's available on the market. If you’d like to hear about our top three heated mattress pad picks for 2020, keep reading.

Best heated mattress pads of 2020Electrowarmth Heated Mattress Pad: This cozy, feature-packed bed-warming device is our returning favorite. It’ll keep you comfortable all winter long. Sunbeam Quilted heated Mattress Pad: Because this dual-zone heated mattress pad is so reliable and affordable, it remains on our favorites list year after year. SoftHeat Smart Heated Electric Mattress Pad: The low voltage and thin wires in this pad make it a safe and comfortable addition to our list this year.

What you need to know before buying a heated mattress pad

The most important thing you need to consider when purchasing a heated mattress pad is size. To be certain it warms the entire bed, purchase the size that matches your bed: twin, full, queen, or king. While it may be an unwelcome surprise to roll off the edge of a heated mattress pad that’s too small, it can be dangerous to fold one that’s too large because you’re also folding the wires inside.

After deciding on size, focus on the heat. The more control you have over the heat, the happier you’ll be. A heated mattress pad with limited settings is like a thermostat that can only warm (or cool) to a limited range of temperatures. Other models go as far as having dual settings so each person can select their perfect temperature, even when sleeping side by side. Some heated mattress pads may feature programmable timers so you can control the heat level even while you sleep.

Another make-or-break feature is comfort. While many may focus on elements such as the thread count, materials, and the plushness factor, it’s also important to remember that a heated mattress pad has wires running through it. If you can feel the wires through the fabric, you’re probably not going to have a comfortable night's sleep.

Last is safety. Waterproof material (to protect against accidental spills) and automatic shut-off (in the event anything goes wrong — the pad gets too hot or there's a short) are the two most common safety features.

The perfect heated mattress pad can cost anywhere from $50 to $130. The price is mostly dependent on the size — a twin is at the lower end of the price spectrum while a king is at the higher end.

FAQQ. I can just turn up the heat if I'm cold. Why do I need a heated mattress pad?

A. When you turn up the heat, you’re heating every room in the house (even uninhabited ones) all night long. This can make your energy bills unnecessarily high. A heated mattress pad only warms what needs to be warmed: you.

Q. Which is better: a heated mattress pad or an electric blanket?

A. A heated mattress pad is a better choice because it’s more efficient. With a heated mattress pad, all the heat rises up into your body. With a heated blanket, roughly half the heat rises up and away from your body, making it far less efficient.

In-depth reviews for best heated mattress pads

Best of the best: Electrowarmth Heated Mattress Pad

What we like: This well-designed unit delivers consistent warmth across the entire surface for maximum comfort. It has 10 settings and an automatic shut-down feature to help keep you safe.

What we dislike: You have to pay a little more to get the best.

Best bang for your buck: Sunbeam Quilted Heated Mattress Pad

What we like: This heated mattress pad features ThermoFine technology that auto-adjusts throughout the night. For individual comfort, this model has dual heat controls, and for safety, it has auto shutoff.

What we dislike: Some have noted that the wires can be felt through the mattress. While some get used to this feeling, others don't.

Choice 3: SoftHeat Smart Heated Electric Mattress Pad

What we like: This machine-washable mattress pad has a 233 thread count and is manufactured using 80% polyester and 20% cotton. The backlit display has an auto-dim feature so you can make adjustments without the need for turning on the lights.

What we dislike: Unfortunately, the unit's thin wires (the unit’s selling feature) are a little more fragile than models with thicker wires, so care must be taken when handling.

