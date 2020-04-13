The best heated massager

If that knot in your neck, back, or shoulders just won't go away -- and since it's not always feasible to book a massage appointment on the fly -- consider a heated massager.

Heated massagers are designed to soothe aches and pains by employing various therapeutic modalities, all with the press of a button. Not only can you adjust heat and massage settings, but you're also able to change their intensity, set timers, and even initiate special massage cycles. Perhaps best of all, you're able to enjoy a much-needed massage anywhere, anytime of the day.

To help get the knots out, our team assembled this buying guide on heated massagers. Our top choice is the Snailax Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Heat. Its spot-massage function lets you target areas requiring the most TLC.

Considerations when choosing heated massagers

Types of heated massagers

Neck and shoulders: Heated massagers geared toward the neck and shoulders are either pillow- or U-shaped. These have powerful kneading mechanisms. Since they require you to apply pressure for full contact, it's easy to control how deep the massage is.

Back: There are a wide variety of heated massagers for the back, including various iterations of pillow or full-length massagers. Pillow styles target one area at a time, such as the lower or upper back. Full-length massagers often cover your neck down to your knees, as they're designed for use while sitting. These tend to be flexible and can be extended to 180 degrees for full reclining.

Handheld: Handheld heated massagers look like showerheads. They massage otherwise hard-to-reach areas, such as the lower legs or mid-back. Some handheld models are specifically designed for therapeutic use and target muscles with powerful vibration and heat functions.

Lower body: This catchall category includes heated massagers for feet, knees, and calves. Those designed for feet typically resemble pillows, though premium models completely encase feet in giant boots. Knee and calf massagers are usually medical devices and are intended for supervised use as part of a therapy program.

Features

Heat settings

Basic heated massagers have two or three heat settings, whereas advanced models can have as many as a dozen. Heat can also be localized to a specific area or set to a timer to gradually increase during the program. With most models, you also have the option to select a massage without heat.

Massage settings

Massage settings are where heated massagers vary the most. The kneading is typically performed by a series of nodes which can twist, turn, rotate, or vibrate. Entry-level models are fairly limited and may only have two or three massage settings. Premium heated massagers, on the other hand, allow for full customization. With these, you're able to combine types of node movements to create a unique massage program.

Auto shutoff

The majority of heated massagers come with auto-shutoff timers, meaning there's a maximum period of time the massager operates before turning off -- usually an hour. If you'd like to continue to use it, you need to manually reset it.

Prices

You can find budget-friendly heated massagers for $50 and below, but their settings are somewhat limited. For more features and functions, expect to spend closer to $100. Top-quality heated massagers, including those intended for therapeutic use, cost between $130 and $300.

FAQ

Q. How are heated massagers powered?

A. Most heated massagers are plugged into AC outlets, since they would burn through batteries too quickly for it to be economical. Some models also come with car or USB adapters, making them usable while traveling or in the office.

Q. Should I disrobe before using a heated massager?

A. You can; however, most people use heated massagers fully clothed. If you'd like to remain clothed but want as much contact with the massager as possible, wear thin garments such as pajamas, sleeveless tops, or lightweight bottoms.

Heated massagers we recommend

Best of the best: Snailax's Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Heat

Our take: Tri-zone model with a wide variety of heat and massage settings.

What we like: Flexible design fits in most seats. Folds up for storage. Popular rolling massage setting.

What we dislike: Pricey, but justifiable considering the assortment of settings.

Best bang for your buck: Naipo's Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager

Our take: U-shape design and kneading action for superior tension relief in the neck and shoulders.

What we like: Auto shutoff. 3D-rotating massage rollers. Comes with power and car adapters.

What we dislike: Not everyone enjoys holding or pulling the grips.

Choice 3: Zyllion's Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager

Our take: Deep massage for the neck and back, and popular to treat lower back pain.

What we like: Contoured design. UL-approved and overheating protection. Advanced heating functions.

What we dislike: Must press body against massager for best experience and maximum relief.

