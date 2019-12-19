The best heated lunch box

Counting down the minutes until lunchtime? You can now look forward to the warmth of a home-cooked meal in the middle of the day with a heated lunch box.

Some food is best enjoyed hot, instead of unevenly heated in a microwave. Heated lunch boxes consist of a full-length hot plate design to avoid pockets of cold spots. Simply plug them in, and when you're ready to eat, you'll feel like your food has been pulled right out of the oven. Heated lunch boxes vary in their power type, size, heating time, and other features.

It's time to chow down, so take a look at our buying guide on heated lunch boxes. At the end, we'll talk about a few of our favorites, like the HOTLOGIC Food-Warming Tote, which is compatible with most flat-bottomed food containers.

Considerations when choosing heated lunch boxes

Power type

If you're indoors, such as in the office or on campus, your best bet is a heated lunch box that plugs into a standard outlet. If you're on the road, though, you're better off choosing one that is compatible with a 12-volt car adapter. We recommend choosing a heated lunch box that offers both power types.

Heating time

Time is of the essence, especially when it comes to clocking out for lunch. That's why heating time is important to consider. Most heated lunch boxes take 15 to 30 minutes to heat up, though there are some models that heat more quickly. If you haven't filled the container inside your lunch box to capacity, food will naturally heat more quickly on its own.

Capacity

Heated lunch boxes are designed to accommodate food for one, whether that's a single meal or day's worth of meals. There are some styles which are large enough to hold casseroles and even 9x13 inch trays of food. While not practical for everyday single-person use, they're pretty great for tailgating and camping.

Materials

Heated lunch boxes have either hard or soft plastic exteriors, similar to those seen in coolers of both materials. Certain styles will feature insulated linings, which help keep food warmer longer. These heated lunch boxes can be used without heat to store cold food and beverages instead.

Features

Leak-proof lid

Especially when eating on the go, you'll want to minimize spills and messes. Some heated lunch boxes come with leak-proof lids. Those without this feature, however, are best used with airtight food containers as a safeguard.

Cool-touch exterior

Be on the lookout for styles with a cool-touch exterior so you can move them during operation if need be. If your heated lunch box doesn't necessarily have a cool-touch exterior, it's usually equipped with heat-safe handles or grips for transport.

Colors

Yes, even heated lunch boxes are available in fun colors and designs. Some manufacturers offer a broad range of colors, whereas others only come in a single color. While colors certainly don't affect the performance of the heated lunch box, it's a nice perk to find one in your favorite hue.

Price

While you can snag a basic heated lunch box for less than $20, they often lack the convenience features and efficiency of mid-range models priced closer to $40. For larger models and ones with plenty of features, you'll need to spend closer to $60.

FAQ

Q. Will a heated lunch box burn my car seat or desk?

A. Most heated lunch boxes are designed to avoid transferring heat to other surfaces. While the bottom will feel warm (since that's where the heating element is located), more often than not, it's at a temperature unlikely to cause damage.

Q. Can my kid bring a heated lunch box to school?

A. While convenient, it's probably not practical. Some schools prohibit certain electronics and devices and, unfortunately, that may include a heated lunch box. Heated lunch boxes tend to be on the larger size, so it might be too bulky in your kid's backpack anyway.

Heated lunch boxes we recommend

Best of the best: HOTLOGIC's Food-Warming Tote

Our take: Literally an oven for on the run. Casserole size to feed a family.

What we like: Heats or reheats food inside bag. Has a safeguard setting to prevent overcooking

What we dislike: Too big for an individual's lunchbox, so it's better suited for events or tailgating.

Best bang for your buck: HOTLOGIC's Mini Personal Oven

Our take: Enjoy a warm and toasty meal at work. Convenient and efficient.

What we like: Good heat retention. Plate is removable, so cleaning the lunchbox is easy.

What we dislike: Can't use taller soup containers in it.

Choice 3: Crock-Pot's Lunch Crock Food Warmer

Our take: Ideal for those who want to enjoy chili, soup, or stew at the temperature they deserve.

What we like: Smart design with curve-top handle and built-in warmer. Some parts are dishwasher safe.

What we dislike: Could be tough to stir or mix without spilling if you fill container to the top.

