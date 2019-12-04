The best heated insole

Heated insoles are the perfect way to keep your toes nice and toasty on a cold winter day. They slide into your shoes and make the outdoors just a little more bearable when it's chilly out. You can choose between single-use disposable insoles and battery-powered models that can be used again and again. They're perfect for sporting events, winter sports, and for those who work outdoors during the colder months.

If you're ready to get a new pair of heated insoles, continue reading our buying guide for advice and a few recommendations of our favorite products. The Hotronic Footwarmer S4 Universal are our top pick. They're a battery-powered game changer when it comes to keeping your feet warm.

Considerations when choosing heated insoles

Disposable vs. electric

Single-use disposable heated insoles are available for those who don't want reusable models. They usually can provide up to nine hours of warmth without the need for batteries.

Electric heated insoles come with rechargeable batteries and can be used multiple times before they've worn out.

Base-level settings

Electric heated insoles often have a few different settings to choose from. These allow you to pick a specific heat level depending on your needs, whereas disposable insoles have one temperature setting that doesn't change until the heat begins to dissipate with time.

Activation

Most disposable heated insoles are activated by shaking them. On the other hand, battery-powered insoles are usually activated by simply pushing a button. Both take approximately 15 to 30 minutes to reach their intended temperature.

Size

Most heated insoles are thin and can fit into different-sized shoes. You may need to trim your insoles with scissors in order to properly fit them into a given piece of footwear. Some models are available in different sizes to fit your shoes properly.

Quantity

While most electric heated insoles come in a single pair, disposable insoles often come in packages of as many as 30 pairs. Those who work outside every day during the winter should consider for reusable insoles, as they may be the more cost-effective option.

Batteries

Most battery-powered heated insoles utilize lithium-ion polymer batteries. Charging these batteries usually takes at least a few hours. You should be able to recharge them hundreds of times before the rechargeable battery fails.

Features

Adhesive

Many heated insoles include self-adhesive strips and covers. This adhesive helps the insoles to stay in place and avoid slippage.

Water resistance

This is an important feature for those who will spend a lot of time in the snow while wearing their heated insoles. The last thing you want is for your insoles to stop warming your feet at the worst possible moment.

Price

Most heated insoles cost between $15 and $80, though premium heated insoles can cost as much as $200. For around $15, heated insoles are most often disposable and come in packages of 10 or less. For $30, you can get disposable or reusable insoles that are lightweight and can be used with different types of shoes. If you spend $80 or more, you can find reusable insoles with a rechargeable battery pack and two or more heating elements.

FAQ

Q. Are heated insoles safe for children to use?

A. Yes. Just make sure you get insoles that will fit into a children's shoe, as larger options may be too big to trim down. Children's sizes are usually not too difficult to find when shopping for heated insoles.

Q. Will heated insoles remain in place even if I'm very active when wearing them?

A. They should, though you may need insoles that are either adhesive or fit your shoes snugly. Most higher-end options are designed with outdoor activity in mind, but you should check the manufacturer's specs before buying.

Heated insoles we recommend

Best of the best: Hotronic's Footwarmer S4 Universal

Our take: Rechargeable heated insoles that will keep you comfy all day long.

What we like: Trimmable insoles. Warm up quickly, and the battery-powered heater is powerful enough for the coldest of days.

What we dislike: Expensive. Wire connections might fail eventually.

Best bang for your buck: HotHands' Insole Foot Warmers

Our take: Good disposable heated insoles that won't break the bank.

What we like: Heat in 15 to 30 minutes. Work for up to nine hours. TSA-approved.

What we dislike: The single size is a bit small for some.

Choice 3: Grabber's Insole Foot Warmers

Our take: Reach up to 95ºF, so you won't have to worry about getting cold feet.

What we like: Adhesive-free design. Fit in shoes and boots equally well.

What we dislike: These don't always last beyond five hours.

Adam Reeder is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.