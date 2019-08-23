The best heated eyelash curler

When you want to draw attention to your eyes, having full, fluttery lashes definitely helps. If your mascara isn't giving you the beautiful lashes you're after, pairing it with an eyelash curler may be the answer. A heated eyelash curler is a helpful tool because it uses heat to gently curl your lashes and give you a more wide-eyed look. The heat from a curler also helps lock the curl in, so your lashes look great all day.

Give our shopping guide a look to learn more about the different types of heated eyelash curlers and the features that can make a heated eyelash curler easier to use. Our top choice by Acavado heats up in less than 10 seconds and requires just one or two passes to give you perfectly curled lashes.

Considerations when choosing heated eyelash curlers

Clamp vs. wand

A clamp heated eyelash curler resembles a regular non-heated eyelash curler -- the end of the curler features a clamp that you close over your top lashes. Both sides of the clamp heat up to help curl your lashes, so you don't need to use as much pressure as you would with a non-heated clamp-style curler.

A wand heated eyelash curler features a comb head at the end of a wand. When the comb heats up, you run it through your lashes, using it to hold them up to create a curl. A wand heated curler is even gentler than a clamp model because you don't have to put any pressure at all on your lashes, making it a safer option if you have brittle lashes.

Battery vs. rechargeable

A heated eyelash curler requires a power source to generate its heat. Some models use traditional AA or AAA batteries, while others have a rechargeable battery that you usually recharge with a USB cable. Both types can heat up effectively, but many users prefer a rechargeable option because you never have to buy replacement batteries.

Features

Temperature options

Many heated eyelash curlers only heat to a single temperature -- as soon as you turn the curler on, it heats up to a specific temperature that you can't adjust. Some models have multiple temperature options, so you're able to choose a temperature setting. Most heated eyelash curlers with temperature options have low and high settings, which lets you use the least amount of heat necessary to curl your lashes to further limit damage.

Ready alert

It can take anywhere from five to 60 seconds for a heated eyelash curler to fully heat up for use. Instead of guessing when your curler is ready, some models have an alert light that illuminates when the curler has fully heated and is ready to curl your lashes.

LED light

It can be tough to see well enough to successfully curl your lashes, so some heated eyelash curlers feature an LED light at the end. The light allows you to see your lashes more clearly, making it easier to curl them.

Heated eyelash curler prices

Heated eyelash curlers typically range from $6 to $32. Basic heated eyelash curlers without many special features cost between $6 to $15, while mid-range models with some special features range from $15 to $21. Heated eyelash curlers with plenty of special features cost between $21 and $32.

FAQ

Q. Will a heated eyelash curler damage my lashes?

A. Because it uses heat, it is possible for a heated eyelash curler to dry out your lashes and make them brittle. Using a lash serum daily to moisturize your lashes can help limit damage.

Q. Can I curl my lashes with a heated curler after I've applied mascara?

A. When you're using a heated eyelash curler, it's actually recommended that you apply mascara first. The mascara helps lock the heated curl in place. If your mascara clumps at all, a wand-style heated curler with a comb can actually help you remove the clumps.

Heated eyelash curlers we recommend

Best of the best: Acavado Electric Heated Eyelash Curler

Our take: An easy-to-use heated eyelash curler that heats up in a matter of seconds and can curl your lashes in just one pass.

What we like: Curler heats up in just seven seconds. Offers two temperature options. Curved brush design makes it easy to curl lashes in just one to two passes. Made of nickel-chromium alloy with high thermal conductivity. Safety design prevents eyelid from getting burned. Features a rechargeable battery.

What we dislike: Some users find it doesn't curl as well as a traditional lash curler.

Best bang for your buck: ETTG Heated Automatic Eyelash Curler

Our take: A budget-friendly heated eyelash curler that includes a variety of special features similar to those offered by higher-priced models.

What we like: Small, lightweight design is easy to bring on the go. Offers two temperature settings. Comb head design is gentler on the lashes. Comes with a protective cover and has an LED light for low light situations.

What we dislike: Can require multiple swipes through your lashes to curl them.

Choice 3: Remington Reveal Lash and Brow Kit

Our take: An effective two-piece set that comes with a heated lash curler and LED-lit tweezers.

What we like: Gently curls lashes with heated comb design. Doesn't tug or pull on lashes, limiting breakage. Indicator light alerts you when curler is ready. Tweezers have an LED light to get the details right.

What we dislike: Can't be used with eyelash extensions.

