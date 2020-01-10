The best heated cat house

Whether you have a feral or semi-feral cat in your life or an indoor kitty who just loves to stay toasty warm, a heated cat house might be the solution you've been searching for. Heated cat houses feature integrated heating pads to warm your feline friend no matter what the temperature is outside.

Keep reading to learn more about heated cat houses and how to choose the best one for your cat. Our favorite is the PETYELLA Heated Cat House, a sturdy option perfect for indoor or outdoor use.

Considerations when choosing heated cat houses

Indoor vs. outdoor heated cat houses

Think about whether you'll be using your heated cat house indoors or outdoors. Indoor cat houses are designed for pet cats who want some extra warmth, whereas outdoor cat houses are mostly used as warm shelters for feral or semi-feral cats that you feed and care for but don't live in your house. However, pet cats who like to spend lots of time outside might also benefit from outdoor heated cat houses.

Bear in mind that even outdoor cat houses aren't designed to be used completely out in the elements. While they can withstand some wetness, they should be placed on covered patios, in garages, sheds, porches, and the like. Outdoor cat houses are often safe for indoor use, but not the other way around.

Size

It's important to choose a heated cat house that's large enough to fit your cat or cats. If you have just one cat, a standard-sized cat house should fit him just fine (assuming he's not an extra-large cat, such as a Norwegian Forest cat). For multi-cat households or if you care for a group of feral cats, you may need to look for a larger-than-average heated cat house. Even if you buy more than one cat house, it goes without saying that at least a handful of cats will all try to cram into the same one.

Features

Water resistance

If you're buying a cat house for outdoor use, it's important that it's at least water-resistant, if not waterproof. You must position outdoor heated cat houses in sheltered areas, but you may still have some rain blow in from the sides or your cat may come and use it while they're wet.

Temperature adjustment

Some heated cat houses allow you to adjust the temperature of the heating pad. Of course, you'll only be able to adjust it within a small, safe range, but this still gives you some control and lets you make adjustments based on weather conditions.

Interior padding

Choose a cat house with some padding inside so the cat using it will be comfortable. Depending on the model, you may not be able to add extra blankets or cushions for safety reasons, so it should be adequately padded as is.

Price

The majority of heated cat houses cost between $50 and $100, though you can find some extra-large or extra-durable options priced up to $200.

FAQ

Q. Are heated cat houses safe?

A. While the vast majority of heated cat houses are very safe (the wattage is extremely low, so there's little fire risk), you may find some knock-off or cheaply made models with poor wiring. If you're concerned, buy a model that's undergone independent safety testing, such as that from Underwriters Laboratories or MET Labs.

Q. Are there any cats that shouldn't use heated cat houses?

A. If your cat is a kitten, a senior, or has an injury, illness, or chronic health condition, we'd recommend checking in with your vet before allowing him to use a heated cat house.

Heated cat houses we recommend

Best of the best: PETYELLA's Heated Cat House

Our take: With its adorable design and waterproof base, this is an ideal outdoor cat house, though it can be used indoors as well.

What we like: Chew-resistant power cord. Two-door design means cats won't feel trapped. Plug-in timer included to save money.

What we dislike: Best used in a fully-sheltered area, as it won't stand up to strong winds.

Best bang for your buck: K&H Pet Products' Outdoor Heated Kitty House

Our take: This classic outdoor cat house offers exceptional value for money.

What we like: Made from strong 600D nylon with a water-resistant backing. Features two doors both with optional flaps. Three color choices available.

What we dislike: Power cord is on the short side.

Choice 3: K&H Pet Products' Mod Thermo-Kitty Shelter

Our take: This well-insulated cat house it designed for all-weather use (even in extreme conditions), though it's also suited for use indoors.

What we like: Heating pad covers just half the floor to let your cat regulate his own temperature. Extremely easy to assemble -- pieces zip together. MET safety listed.

What we dislike: Has a slight chemical smell when it first arrives, but this vanishes in a few days.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.