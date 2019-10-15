The best heat press machine

A large part of crafting is making your mark and, for some, that's in the form of customization. When an iron and a decal don't cut it anymore, it's time to upgrade to a heat press machine.

Heat press machines utilize aluminum heating elements to print designs on material. Once fabric is sandwiched between the plates. The temperature is set and pressure is applied to transfer the graphic and, in minutes, you have a one-of-a-kind design. Some people use heat press machines for craft projects, whereas, for others, their business revolves around customized products.

Ready to make an impression? Take a look at our buying guide on heat press machines. We're including our favorite model, the Fancierstudio Power Heat Press, Industrial-Quality 15" x 15", which lasts for years of use for the savvy crafter or small-business owner.

Considerations when choosing heat press machines

How it works

To make a custom-printed shirt, set your heat press machine to the appropriate setting and have your decal ready. Simply position the shirt in the press and the decal on the shirt ink-side down, close the machine, and wait a few seconds for the transfer to complete. Each heat press machine is equipped with an audible timer to let you know when the graphic is set and the process is complete.

Depending on the decal and the material you're printing on, you'll need to make adjustments to the heat settings. They're controlled digitally or by a dial and have a maximum heat range of 350° to 400°F.

Types of heat press machines

Swing-away machines have a stationary bottom plate and an upper plate that swings away to load fabric. For these, simply rotate the arm to marry the plates to initiate the transfer. Swing-away models tend to be safer to operate, as most heated areas are out of reach, but they require quite a bit of space.

Clamshell machines have two parallel plates that are pressed together by a lever. They're easy to use and efficient, and if you're short on space, they're a better option than swing-away models. They also offer varying levels of pressure to hold onto fabric. Depending on the clamshell design, though, you may risk burning yourself on the plates if you're not careful.

Size

Small: These machines are 6" x 8" or smaller and are best suited for printing small designs on small items, such as fabric bags or baby clothing. They handle occasional use, but if you want to use them for high-volume use, they may wear out quickly.

Medium: These machines, which are purchased most often, are 9" x 12" or 12" x 14". They're ideal for regular-size T-shirt printing. These can handle modest-volume printing, and many models are designed for regular daily use.

Large: These machines are 15" x 15" and are used for large-scale projects. They're ideal for advanced home crafters as well as small-business owners. Large heat press machines are best for high-volume use.

Price

Budget-friendly swing-away and clamshell models generally cost $135 and below. Mid-range swing-away models cost up to $175, and clamshell models will run closer to $200. Premium heat press machines cost up to $550 for swing-away models, and up to $600 for clamshell models.

FAQ

Q. How many T-shirts can I press in an hour?

A. Printing a single T-shirt takes up to 30 seconds -- but you'll also need to account for other variables. Optimize your time by designing an assembly line of smoothing T-shirts, setting up the machine, and placing finished items on the side. If you're on a roll, you can swing between 20 and 30 shirts per hour.

Q. Where can I get a custom decal made for my heat press machine?

A. You could get one from a graphic designer for a fee. Another option is to invest in an ink-jet printer capable of printing decals. You'll be able to use existing images on your computer or design your own.

Heat press machines we recommend

Best of the best: Fancierstudio's Power Heat Press, Industrial-Quality 15" x 15"

Our take: Powerful, capable heat press that holds up to daily use. Preferred by seasoned pressers who have operated other machines before.

What we like: Quick to heat, so you can print right away. Well-built, and customer service is outstanding.

What we dislike: Bit of a learning curve. Some temperature inconsistency, and very heavy if you need to move it regularly.

Best bang for your buck: Fancierstudio's Power Swing-Away Heat Press 9" x 12"

Our take: Portable model for the crafter short on room or on the go. Ideal for small-scale projects that look store-bought if done well.

What we like: Easy operation and with a swing-away design, it's easy to move items off and on platform.

What we dislike: Size can be somewhat limiting, especially if you'd like to create larger designs. Some reliability issues.

Choice 3: F2C's 15" x 15" Black Digital Clamshell Heat Press

Our take: Reliable performance. Size can handle adult t-shirts and some banner printing.

What we like: Temperature precision is a top feature, and once you find the instructions, very user-friendly. Quick heating.

What we dislike: Manual not included, and difficult to find instructions online. Clamshell operation is quite difficult for some people.

