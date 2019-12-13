The best heat cable for roofs and gutters

Snow days at home are exciting, but your roof and gutters may beg to differ. Major snowfall causes accumulation, which can mean serious damage. That's why so many homeowners invest in heat cables for roofs and gutters.

Ice dams form when snow freezes over on your roof or gutters. Instead of waiting for warm weather to melt them, heat cables warm the dams and melt them in timely fashion, draining them away from your home. Seasonal damage is kept to a minimum, which helps extend the life of your roof.

Ready to manage ice dams this season? Take a look at our buying guide on heat cables for roofs and gutters. We're including our top choice, Grip Clip's Heat Tape Pro, which has a best-in-industry five-year warranty and is made from commercial-grade materials.

Considerations when choosing heat cables for roofs and gutters

Understanding cable length

Cables can be anywhere from three to 250 feet in length, and it's recommended to buy as much cable as necessary. A cable that is too short could underperform and leave your roof with icy patches.

Consider the cable length as well as the portion of the cable with the heating element. If you have deicing cables, you have to account for a cold lead, which can be up to 10 feet long.

Features

Automatic sensors

For the most efficient, low-maintenance heat cables, choose ones with automatic sensors. With these cables, sensors read the temperature and moisture levels and automatically turn off when heating isn't necessary.

In cables without automatic sensors, you need to plug and unplug cables based on when you need them. It can be tedious and time-consuming, but these cables are much less expensive than those with automatic sensors.

Material safety

Not all heat cables are the same, and they're certainly not compatible with all roof, gutter, and downspout materials. Confirm which materials you have to ensure heat cables won't cause damage or become a safety hazard.

Know whether or not the cables are waterproof, as it's unsafe to use ones that are not. If it's not clearly marked on the cable packaging, choose another set.

The best-performing heat cables are low-temperature safe, and their insulation layer doesn't crack in extreme weather. This is especially important if you live in a climate known for plunging temperatures and record-breaking lows.

Watts per foot

On average, heat cables have five to seven watts per foot. This works well for most homes, but if you're battling icy winters, you're better served with 10 watts per foot or above. Keep in mind that the higher the watts, the higher your energy bill.

Price

Basic heat cables cost between 50 cents to $2 per foot. For premium cables with added safety features, you pay between $1.50 and $4 per foot. The more you buy (especially over 50 feet), the price per foot drops significantly.

FAQ

Q. Can I install heat cables on a shed?

A. You could but find cables that work with the roof materials. Sheds usually lack gutters, so you may not end up with the melting and drainage you expect. It's best to only use heat cables on structures with gutters for that reason.

Q. Do heat cables come with mounting hardware and extension cables?

A. Only some sets do. For the rest, you need to purchase them separately. Luckily, most manufacturers have compatible accessory sets for easy installation.

Heat cables for roofs and gutters we recommend

Best of the best: Grip Clip's Heat Tape Pro, 120-Volt

Our take: Versatile tape that works with almost every roof material and is preferred by experts.

What we like: Can be installed in gutters and is easy to install with roof clips.

What we dislike: A high-quality choice with a premium price, so expect to spend a lot more on this one.

Best bang for your buck: Frost King's Electric Roof Cable, 120-Volt

Our take: Reasonable investment that gets the job done with easy DIY installation.

What we like: Available in varying lengths and works in almost every design and material of gutters and roofs.

What we dislike: Can't adjust heat settings as there is no thermostat, so it runs continuously when plugged in.

Choice 3: Heat It's HIRD Gutter De-icing Cable

Our take: Budget-friendly choice that is all-weather friendly with consistent, reliable performance.

What we like: Available up to 200-foot length, and the longer the cable, the more cost-effective it is.

What we dislike: Can only be used with asphalt shingles, as it's unsafe for other materials.

