If you're navigating working from home, and especially if you have kids in the house or others working remotely, a quality set of headphones can help you tune out distracting background noise to better focus during your virtual meetings.

They can also help isolate sound so your coworkers can't hear everything happening in your house and your cohabitants can't hear everything happening in your meetings.

Consequently, there's a wide variety of headphones that are ideal for virtual meetings available at a wide variety of price points.

While our office has been working from home for the last few months, we put together this list of the best headphones for virtual meetings at all price points.

Logitech USB Headset: $24.99 at Best Buy

The most affordable model in our list is this lightweight set of wired over-ear headphones from Logitech. These headphones include a noise-canceling boom mic, making them the perfect budget option for your home office. The inline controls allow you to adjust volume or mute in an instant if the need arises.

Sennheiser PC 5 Chat: $44.48 at Amazon

This model from Sennheiser is great for virtual meetings, but it's manufactured with the e-learner in mind, so it's also a good pick for kids schooling from home. These affordable 2.7-ounce headphones offer crisp audio and an excellent value. They're wired and connect to your laptop or PC using a 3.5mm jack -- just plug them in and they work.

Sennheiser SC 165 Headset for Business Professionals: $97.71 at Amazon

The next step up is Sennheiser's headset designed for business professionals. It connects via a USB port and offers hands-free communication so you can easily take notes, browse, or check messages while attending your virtual meeting. For comfort, these headphones come with a choice of two earpad styles: soft leatherette or light acoustic foam.

Apple AirPods Pro: $229.95 at Amazon (was $249)

These top-shelf earbuds offer exceptional sound quality and a customizable fit for long-wearing comfort, so they're ideal for those who like to listen to music between meetings. The AirPods's adaptive EQ automatically optimizes for your individual ear shape and offers both a noise-cancellation mode and a transparency mode to better suit your listening needs. The setup is effortless, and you can connect to your virtual assistant simply by saying, "Hey, Siri."

Plantronics Blackwire C5220 Headset: $84.64 at Amazon (was $92.75)

These Plantronics wired over-the-ear headphones with a noise-canceling microphone are exactly what you need to make yourself a standout contributor at virtual meetings. This model is lightweight and connects to your PC via a USB port. It also features easy-to-access inline volume, mute, answer, and end call controls.

Razer Kraken 7.1 V2: $123.45 at Amazon

Razer's Kraken 7.1 V2 is designed for extreme comfort during extended online gaming, making it ideal for times when that virtual meeting goes on longer than expected. The headband is manufactured using Bauxite aluminum so it's both flexible and durable. Above, all, the sound quality is exceptional. Plus, if you're a gamer, these will be multifunctional.

Sony WF-XB700 Earbuds with Mic: $98 at Amazon

If you're looking for reasonably priced, wireless, water-resistant Bluetooth earbuds that have a built-in mic, this pair from Sony has exactly what you need. These can stay comfortably in your ear all day long, and their long battery life is convenient for workdays. You can stream music from your phone, then when it's time to hop on a call, just tap and you're ready to go.

Plantronics CS530 Office Wireless Headset: $170.31 at Amazon

Plantronics makes a lightweight over-the-ear earpiece with a boom mic that offers connectivity up to 350 feet, which allows you to stroll around your office or home during virtual meetings. The kit includes a base, power supply, interface cable, user guide, and a variety of ear covers for your personalized comfort needs. The headset can be fully charged in three hours, too.

Plantronics CS520 Wireless Headset System: $166.80 at Amazon (was $349.95)

If you're more comfortable wearing a pair of over-the-ear headphones, Plantronics also makes a wireless headset system that takes this into consideration. Like the earpiece, this model has a maximum range of 350 feet. It can provide up to 13 hours of wireless communication per charge. If you'll be discussing sensitive matters, the CS520 also includes advanced DECT wireless security that has 64-bit encryption to ensure that all confidential information remains private.

Sennheiser OfficeRunner Convertible Wireless Office Headset: $369.99 at Amazon (was $429.95)

If you're interested in the best of the best, this option is the platinum-level headset. The unit weighs just 0.78 ounces, lasts for up to 12 hours per charge, and comes with three sizes of over-the-ear loops to keep the headphones secure. The noise-canceling microphone allows you to be clearly heard at every meeting.

