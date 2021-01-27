The best headphone jack adapter

A headphone jack adapter allows you to use your favorite 3.5-millimeter wired headphones with a range of devices they aren't technically compatible with. They're great for plugging into smartphones without headphone jacks and audio equipment with 6.35-millimeter ports.

In this guide, you can find the relevant details you need to make an informed purchase. What's more, we've featured our top three headphone jack adapters for your consideration, such as the Belkin 3.5 mm Audio + Charge RockStar, which is available with lightning or USB-C outputs and lets you charge your phone while you listen.

Considerations when choosing headphone jack adapters

Output type

It's vital to choose the correct output type for your headphone jack adapter, as this defines what you can plug your headphones into. Lightning and USB-C adapters are popular, since they plug into the charging ports of iPhones and Android phones, respectively. USB-C adapters are also compatible with most tablets and some other devices. If you're looking to plug standard headphones into a practice amp or a large portion of high-end audio equipment, you need a 6.35-millimeter (or 1/4-inch) output.

Durability

Some headphone jack adapters can last you a decade or more, whereas others can fail after a couple of months. Look for features that indicate durability, such as aluminum alloy housings, braided nylon cables, and points of reinforcement where cables tend to bend during use.

Features

Playback controls

You can find a handful of headphone jack adapters that feature playback controls so you can play, pause, skip, and adjust volume without touching your device. This is handy if your favorite headphones don't have playback controls on them.

High-fidelity audio

Some headphone adapters can cause you to lose a degree of audio quality, but there are plenty that preserve audio quality or even improve it. Look out for built-in amplifiers and digital-to-analog converter (DAC) chips.

Price

Headphone jack adapters are generally inexpensive — most cost somewhere between $3 and $10. High-end offerings that are extra-durable or contain DAC chips or amplifiers can cost as much as $20 to $40.

FAQ

Q. Can you buy headphone jack adapters that feature two or more 3.5-millimeter ports?

A. The majority of headphone jack adapters have one output (which you plug into the device you want to listen to audio on) and one input (which you plug your headphones into). You can, however, find some headphone jack adapters with one output and between two and four 3.5-millimeter inputs. This allows two or more people to listen to the same thing on their own sets of headphones. When the output is also a 3.5-millimeter jack, these are known as "headphone splitters," but they can have a range of output types, including USB-C and lightning.

Q. Why don't new phones have headphone jacks?

A. Anyone who has bought a new phone within the last few years has probably noticed that the majority of manufacturers have done away with headphone jacks. The idea is that users can listen to music and other audio using wireless headphones, but some people prefer standard wired options, hence the need for headphone jack adapters. If we're being generous, we'd say that losing the headphone port frees up space and allows manufacturers to make phones more streamlined. It's also easier to achieve the coveted IP68 water resistance rating without a headphone jack. However, the lack of headphone port allows manufacturers to more easily upsell their own wireless headphones, plus the requirement to have Bluetooth switched on lets phones track location for more targeted ads.

Headphone jack adapters we recommend

Best of the best: Belkin 3.5 mm Audio + Charge RockStar

Our take: Two-in-one cable with both lightning and USB-C options that lets you charge your phone as you listen.

What we like: Excellent sound quality. Works with microphone inputs. The lightning version is MFi certified.

What we dislike: Some reports of adapter breaking after a few months.

Best bang for your buck: Aurum Cables 6.35 mm to 3.5 mm Stereo Adapters

Our take: A three pack of adapters that lets you attach standard headphones to practice amps and professional audio equipment.

What we like: Works with all 6.35-millimeter stereo ports. Solid and durable. 360-degree grip treads give you more traction for plugging and unplugging. Affordably priced.

What we dislike: Sound quality isn't exceptional.

Choice 3: JSAUX USB Type C to 3.5 mm Headphone Jack Adapter

Our take: With a USB-C output, this adapter lets you use headphones with most new Android phones.

What we like: Built-in DAC chip for high-fidelity sound. Woven nylon cord covering for durability. Available in a range of colors.

What we dislike: Connection is a little sensitive and can cut out if knocked or bumped.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.