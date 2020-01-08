The best headboard lamp

Do you struggle to read with reading lights or bedside lamps? Then it might be time to illuminate your bed space with a headboard lamp.

Headboard lamps solve myriad problems, including insufficient lighting as well as limited space. Simply install one above or next to your headboard, and you're able to enjoy adequate controlled lighting. Headboard lamps vary in their power source, light tone, and bulb type, as well as other features.

Want to learn more? Let us shed some light on headboard lamps with our comprehensive buying guide. Our top choice, the Kira Home Cambridge 13-Inch Swing Arm Wall Lamp, saves precious bedside table space as a classic wall-mounted style.

Considerations when choosing headboard lamps

Power source

It's common for headboard lamps to work with wall plugs, but if an outlet isn't nearby, you might be concerned. Don't worry, as there are plenty of headboard lamps powered by rechargeable batteries instead.

Type of installation

If you intend to install a headboard lamp as a permanent fixture, be prepared for some measuring and drilling. For a more temportany solution, opt for a lamp that clips or hooks onto headboards or surrounding furniture.

Light footprint

The light footprint -- the area of the light cast by the lamp -- is important to consider if you intend to leave the lamp on while your partner or roommate is sleeping. Some headboard lamps have adjustable lightness levels, and, in some models, you're able to shrink or expand the beam of the light.

Light tones

To help your body wind down and adjust to sleep mode, consider a headboard lamp with soothing light tones. There are some lamps that emit light in warm, calming colors like orange or red.

Bulb type

Incandescent

Headboard lamps with incandescent bulbs emit soft light suitable for relaxing, low-intensity activity. Unfortunately, they're somewhat harder to find, not to mention a bit more dangerous since they heat up rather quickly.

CFL bulbs

Compact fluorescent lights (CFL) emit light similar to that of incandescent bulbs, but they're more energy efficient and last significantly longer. Given their elements and parts, which includes mercury, you'll need to take special care to recycle them appropriately.

LED lights

LED lights are a popular choice for headboard lamps due to their incredible longevity and brightness. They're well-liked for casting a larger area of light, but some people feel they're a bit too bright for night time relaxing or reading.

Features

Adjustability

Headboard lamps generally have some degree of adjustability, whether they swing out or are fully customizable with a gooseneck design. Those that are permanent fixtures often have somewhat limited adjustability, whereas clip-on lamps tend to offer considerable options in this department.

Shades

While the practicality of a shade is obvious, it's still an important feature to consider from a design perspective. Choose from classic or ruffled shades in more traditional headboard lamps or opt for modern styles with metal or minimalist lamps. There are even some headboard lamps that forgo shades all together.

Switch style

When it comes to headboard lamps, switch style varies considerably. Some are operated with a pull cord, whereas others have traditional off-on switches. Contemporary headboard lamps often boast touch switches, and there are select lamps that can be controlled via your smartphone.

Price

Budget-friendly headboard lamps cost $20 and below, but quality is decent at best. For better-quality lamps with more adjustability options, aim to spend closer to $40. Decorative and high-tech headboard lamps cost around $50, though some push the $100 mark.

FAQ

Q. Which type of headboard lamp is best for a kids' room?

A. If you don't have any plans on moving or upgrading their furniture anytime soon, go for a wall-mounted style. For kids who are persnickety about finding a comfortable position while the read, consider a clip-on gooseneck style to suit their preferences.

Q. Are there headboard lamps that can be hooked up to electricity inside my wall?

A. Yes, but these permanent light fixtures tend to be more expensive and will require a skilled electrician for installation. If possible, keep it simple with wall-mounted or clip-on lamps, both of which are easy for the average person to install -- not to mention much more affordable.

Headboard lamps we recommend

Best of the best: Kira Home's Cambridge 13-Inch Swing Arm Wall Lamp

Our take: Attractive lamp with intended placement next to headboard. Blends into decor well.

What we like: Arms swings out for reading or stays flush when not in use. Available in a variety of lampshade colors.

What we dislike: Requires adequate space on either side of the headboard.

Best bang for your buck: LEPOWER's Clip-on Light

Our take: Budget-friendly clip that can be attached to the side, corner, or top of the headboard.

What we like: Clip expands over two inches to accommodate thicker headboards. Flexible gooseneck for customized lighting placement.

What we dislike: Light could be brighter for a better reading experience.

Choice 3: acegoo's Bedside Reading Light

Our take: Sleek modern design with a small footprint. Ideal if you have limited space.

What we like: Flexible gooseneck and easy installation. Dimmable light is popular among customers, as is its blue LED mode.

What we dislike: Only available in two colors. Some consumers are irritated by the blue LED light.

