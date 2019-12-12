There was a time when everyone was migrating from over-the-air TV to cable. Now, with the higher cost of cable, the pendulum is swinging in the opposite direction. The good news is things have drastically changed, and over-the-air TV is no longer a static-fest. Instead, it's free high-quality HDTV. But to receive that free signal, you need an HDTV antenna.

An HDTV antenna isn't magic -- it can't pick up a signal that isn't reaching you. However, some models have features that make them more capable than others, and models will vary in their optimum range. To learn more about this and other HDTV antennas, keep reading our buying guide. Our favorite is the Antennas Direct ClearStream Eclipse TV Antenna, a uniquely designed indoor HDTV antenna that comes with 12 feet of coaxial cable.

Considerations when choosing HDTV antennas

Is an HDTV antenna right for you?

There are certain factors that even the best HDTV antenna cannot overcome. The smartest approach to purchasing an antenna is to first do your research to find out how far away the station broadcast towers are from your home. To achieve the best results, you'll want to know which direction those towers are in as well.

Antenna types

Outdoor

An outdoor antenna offers the best chance of picking up an HDTV signal. Many outdoor models can receive signals from multiple tower locations -- plus, they can be installed higher up so there is less chance for signal interference. The downside is that an outdoor antenna is much more difficult to install, and the extra effort might worth the results.

Indoor

An indoor antenna either sits on a desktop or is mounted in a strategic location that provides the best signal reception. These models are effortless to install, but may not bring in as many channels as an outdoor HDTV antenna.

Antenna range

An HDTV antenna can only receive a signal in the range that it covers. If a signal is out of range, even a signal booster will not be able to help bring in that channel. When choosing your HDTV antenna, it is important to remember that the distance rating on an HDTV antenna denotes how the product works under optimum conditions in an optimum environment. A number of environmental factors can inhibit the signal from reaching your HDTV antenna and reduce its range.

Price

You can get an inexpensive, indoor, ultra-thin HDTV antenna for as little as $10 to $15. Between $15 and $30, the models may come with a signal amplifier or promise greater coverage. For $30 to $50, you'll find outdoor antennas and indoor antennas that are set up to receive a 4K signal, though it's worth noting that 4K signals are not yet broadcast over the air.

FAQ

Q. This is free TV, so it can't be as good as paid TV, right?

A. Like over-the-air broadcasting, HDTV antennas have come a long way. The technology is impressive, to say the least. Your free TV picture quality is comparable to that of a paid cable provider. You may even discover many channels that your cable provider doesn't offer. However, customer satisfaction ultimately depends on your location and your ability to receive a strong signal.

Q. What affects the reception of an HDTV signal?

A. There are a number of variables that can affect which channels you receive on a regular basis. Distance, weather, elevation, tall trees, buildings, and the direction that your antenna is facing are all important factors to be aware of.

HDTV antennas we recommend

Best of the best: Antennas Direct's ClearStream Eclipse TV Antenna

Our take: A higher-end indoor HDTV antenna that has an optimum range of 35 miles.

What we like: This model includes 12 feet of coaxial cable to provide more options for antenna placement. The unique circular design helps reduce the need for the minute adjustments that would otherwise be required to fine tune the performance of this unit.

What we dislike: The adhesive may lose its stickiness over time and require you to find an alternative mounting method.

Best bang for your buck: Mohu's Leaf 30 TV Antenna

Our take: An affordably priced, high-quality indoor HDTV antenna that has an optimum range of 40 miles.

What we like: This lightweight, paper-thin antenna is reversible (black or white) so it can better fit with the decor of your room. The unit comes with 10 feet of coaxial cable to give you ample room for placement.

What we dislike: Although the antenna is incredibly thin, the point where the cable attaches is a little bulky (by necessity), which can be a minor inconvenience if you truly wanted the antenna to lay flat against a mounting surface.

Choice 3: Winegard's FlatWave Digital Indoor HDTV Antenna

Our take: An affordably priced indoor HDTV antenna that has an optimum range of 35 miles.

What we like: Like other models, Winegard's indoor antenna is remarkably thin and reversible. This model, however, includes 15 feet of coaxial cable, in case you need a little extra length to find that perfect location. Additionally, Winegard offers a free app that can help you locate HDTV towers in your region.

What we dislike: The mounting adhesive may not be as effective on textured surfaces.

