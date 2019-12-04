The best HDMI splitter

An HDMI splitter allows you to display a video signal from a single source on multiple video components. For example, if you want to use a laptop computer to display a PowerPoint presentation on multiple monitors or TVs, you will likely need an HDMI splitter to make it happen. It's important, however, that you know how to choose the right HDMI splitter for your specific needs.

HDMI splitters may be splitters or switchers, which serve two different functions. In addition, splitters vary in their number of output ports, resolution, and other features.

If you're ready to purchase a new HDMI splitter, then read on. We've compiled the following buying guide to help you with your decision, and we included a few recommendations of our favorite HDMI splitters. Our top pick, the Orei 1 x 8 HDMI Splitter, has a whopping eight output ports.

Considerations when choosing HDMI splitters

Splitters vs. switchers

Splitters and switchers, to explain it simply, are opposites. Splitters take the signal from one source and send it to multiple monitors or televisions.

Switchers, on the other hand, let you run multiple components into a single TV or monitor. Then you can switch what you see on the screen from one component to the next. While most splitters and switchers are separate units, some are sold as combination splitters/switchers.

Splitter construction

Most HDMI splitters are designed to be light and small. Those made from heavy-duty plastic are corrosion-resistant, which is a nice benefit to have. Metal splitters, on the other hand, resist overheating better than a plastic model.

Power options

HDMI box splitters are usually either powered by an AC adapter or a USB plug. Cable splitters, on the other hand, don't generally need outside power because they usually just split once. Make sure that if you purchase a splitter that requires an AC adapter that one is included so you don't have to purchase it separately.

Video resolution

One of the most important factors to consider when choosing an HDMI splitter is video resolution. Common resolutions supported include: Ultra HD 4K/2K, full HD 1080p, 3D, 1080i, 720p, 576p, and 576i. If you're looking for a splitter that supports a particularly high resolution, check the manufacturer's specs to be sure you are purchasing the right model.

Audio

A few of the possible audio formats supported by HDMI splitters are Dolby Digital, Dolby TrueHD, DTS, DTS-HD, Dolby-AC3, and LPCM. Make sure whatever digital audio format you plan to use is supported by the splitter you purchase.

Supported devices

Just as with video and audio resolution, you need to be sure the actual components you plan to use your HDMI splitter with are supported. Most splitters will support the use of the majority of standard devices, but it's a good idea to check before buying, just to be safe.

Refresh rate

The refresh rate of your screen will determine how smoothly your image will play once run through your HDMI splitter. The source, as well as the splitter, should be able to support the TV or monitor's refresh rate.

Color depth

Color depth describes the amount of colors that can be displayed by your monitor or television. Get an HDMI splitter with the highest color depth possible in order to get bright vibrant colors on your screen.

Features

Extra ports

Some HDMI splitters come with as many as 16 output ports, depending on the model you choose. Although such a behemoth is probably not necessary for most people's needs, extra ports are readily available for those that may need them.

Price

Most HDMI splitters cost between $10 and $50. The main determining factor between prices is the number of ports. HDMI splitters in the $10 range are basic 1 x 2 models. For $30, you can get a 1 x 4 splitter. If you spend $50 or more, you can get a 1 x 8 HDMI splitter or greater. Box splitters generally cost $50 and up.

FAQ

Q. Can I use two monitors with different resolutions with an HDMI splitter?

A. You can, but both signals will be sent out from the splitter at the lower resolution.

Q. Is it difficult to set up an HDMI splitter?

A. It's not very difficult at all. You just need to connect one side of the splitter to the output component and the other side to the monitors or televisions that will receive the signal. You will need one HDMI cable for each connection.

HDMI splitters we recommend

Best of the best: Orei's 1 x 8 HDMI Splitter

Our take: Though expensive, it's well worth it for anyone who needs a massive number of output ports.

What we like: If you need to output video to eight displays at once, this is the splitter for you. Solid all-metal construction and supports 4K video.

What we dislike: Channel changing can result in some lag time.

Best bang for your buck: NewBEP's 1 x 2 HDMI Splitter

Our take: A nice low price for a nice small splitter.

What we like: Supports UltraHD/4K video. Easy to set up, and works well with multiple game consoles.

What we dislike: Only two output ports.

Choice 3: DotStone's HDMI Switch Bi-Direction Splitter

Our take: A basic splitter that doesn't require external power.

What we like: If you are on a budget and are looking for a splitter that won't take up another power outlet, this basic splitter is a reliable option.

What we dislike: May switch between some monitors slowly.

