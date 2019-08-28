Hatchimals are interactive mechanical pets that can learn and play, not unlike Furbies of yore. They're big hits with kids. New Hatchimals are often among the most sought-after Christmas toys, so they're worth buying early. Once hatched, you can raise your Hatchimal from a baby to a child with plenty of fun along the way.

We've created this guide to help you choose the best Hatchimal for the child in your life. Our top choice is Hatchimals Mystery, a fully interactive Hatchimals toy that's a complete mystery until it emerges from its egg.

Considerations when choosing Hatchimal toys

Types of Hatchimal toys

The range of Hatchimals toys on offer is growing all the time. We've listed some of the most popular options available:

Original Hatchimals: These are large interactive Hatchimals that belong to one of five different species.

Hatchimals Surprise: The surprise is, it's twins! There's two of the same Hatchimal species inside one egg. The two Hatchimals interact with each other as well as their owner.

Hatchibabies: Instead of growing up, Hatchibabies remain babies forever. You choose the species, but you won't know whether it's a boy or a girl until it hatches.

Hatchimals Mystery: These models are much like the original Hatchimals but with four new species on offer. The mystery aspect is that you don't know which Hatchimal species is inside the egg.

CollEGGtibles: CollEGGtibles are tiny Hatchimal figurines for kids to collect. These are different from classic Hatchimals, so they shouldn't be bought instead of a standard model -- if that's what your child wants.



Hatchimal species

You can buy Hatchimals in a wide range of fantasy species. However, these species aren't completely fictional because they tend to be a combination of a bird and a mammal. For instance, Pengualas are part penguin and part koala; Ligulls are part lion and part seagull. Not all species follow this formula, but the majority do.

Features

Color

Some Hatchimal species have a number of possible color variations, whereas others are available in one color only. In some cases, you can select the color upon purchasing, but some models leave the color a surprise.

Size

Hatchimals that come one per egg measure about eight inches tall. Whereas those that come two per egg are just four to five inches tall. CollEGGtibles are extremely small -- generally no taller than an inch.

Hatchimal prices

Standard Hatchimals, Hatchimals Surprise, Hatchibabies, and Hatchimals Mystery cost about $50 for each egg. CollEGGtibles cost about $20 for a dozen, though this can vary.

FAQ

Q. What exactly do Hatchimals do?

A. Standard Hatchimals, such as those in the Original or Surprise ranges, are interactive toys. They learn their owners' names, talk, walk, and play games. The idea is to raise them from babies, to toddlers, to kids. CollEGGtibles, on the other hand, don't do anything -- they're simply small collectible figures that come in shells that you must manually "hatch."

Q. How long do classic Hatchimals take to emerge from their eggs?

A. One of the selling points of classic Hatchimals is that they hatch from their own eggs. They require some assistance, but they really do peck at their own egg from the inside, making holes in order to emerge. Once their packages are opened, Hatchimals begin to hatch after about 20 minutes. The hatching process takes anywhere from 15 to 40 minutes, depending on the type of Hatchimal and how much encouragement it receives.

Hatchimals we recommend

Best of the best: Hatchimals Mystery

Our take: The mystery is that you don't know what Hatchimal is inside until its hatched, though it will be one of four species: Bunwee, Pandor, Hedgyhen, or Elefly.

What we like: These Hatchimals are even fuzzier than previous models and have expandable wings. Plenty of ways to play once hatched, so owners shouldn't be bored.

What we dislike: Can be loud.

Best bang for your buck: Hatchimals CollEGGtibles, Neon Nightglow 12-Pack

Our take: This 12-pack of tiny Hatchimal figures offers excellent value and is great for kids who love collecting.

What we like: Glow-in-the-dark figures shine through the window in the egg before they've even "hatched." Cute color-changing hearts on the shells.

What we dislike: Don't hatch on their own like full-sized Hatchimals do.

Choice 3: Hatchimals Colleggtibles, Season 1

Our take: A selection of adorable CollEGGtibles, including a four-pack, a two-pack, and a random bonus figure.

What we like: Suitable for ages three and older, so they're great for kids who aren't yet old enough for a full-sized Hatchimal. Contains a mixture of season one figures.

What we dislike: Figures don't do anything once hatched.

