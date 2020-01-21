Hardwood floors add value and aesthetic appeal to a home, so maintaining them is of the utmost importance. Invest in a hardwood floor restorer to keep floors looking their best. Hardwood floor restorers help minimize the appearance of scratches, scuffs, or discoloration. While they won't completely eliminate them, a quality restorer refreshes floors to bring out their natural attributes. That means cloudy, dull floors can transform into glossy, vibrant surfaces with a simple treatment.

Read our buying guide to find the best hardwood floor restorer for your needs. Our favorite product, Weiman's Wood Floor Polish and Restorer, has a ready-to-use formula that's safe enough to use around kids and pets.

Considerations when choosing hardwood floor restorers

Floor cleaners vs. floor restorers

Floor restorers and floor cleaners both treat hardwood, but they do so in different ways. Cleaners remove dust and grime from floors, but they won't do much in the way of enhancing its quality or finish.

Hardwood floor restorers, on the other hand, polish floors and fill in scratches or scuffs. They're also masters at color matching to provide a blended, natural look with every treatment.

Quantity and coverage

You need to know the square footage of your hardwood floors before buying a restorer, especially if you intend to treat the entire area. Sixteen-ounce bottles cover 260 square feet, while 32-ounce bottles cover closer to 525 square feet. If you aim to restore all the hardwood floors in your home, a gallon jug is your best bet since it covers around 2,000 square feet.

Application techniques

If you stick to a few basic techniques, you can get the most out of your hardwood floor restorer. Always apply the restorer with the grain of the wood with even pressure to avoid product buildup. It's also a good idea to cordon off the area until the restorer has ample time to activate, as foot traffic could remove or shift the product.

Features

Packaging

Packaging is important to compare in hardwood floor restorers, mostly because it affects how easy it is to dispense the product. Many bottles have spray or squirt tops, though there are some open-mouth bottles as well.

Color varieties

For the best results with a hardwood floor restorer, you want a near-perfect color match. Many manufacturers offer a wide variety of shades to match wood tones. If you can't find your wood's color, another option is to blend multiple colors to achieve your ideal shade.

Finishes

Restorers are specially made to treat hardwood floors, though some finishes can be used on other types of surfaces. High-gloss wood restorers and satin wood restorers are intended for hardwood and engineered wood only. As their names imply, they leave floors with ultra-glossy or satiny matte finishes, respectively.

There are also all-floor varieties, which can be used on wood as well as laminate, tile, slate, and vinyl flooring. All-floor restorers minimize scratches and scuffs, while all-floor refreshers revitalize shine on flooring no more than five years old.

Price

Average, decently performing hardwood floor restorers cost up to $12 per quart. Those from leading brand names cost closer to $20. If your floor requires a special color blend or you're looking for more intense treatment, expect to spend $30 and above.

FAQ

Q. Should I deep clean floors before using a hardwood floor restorer?

A. Yes, floors should be thoroughly cleaned prior to using any restorer. This eliminates barriers between the floor and the restorer, which allows it to fully activate. If applied to a dirty floor, especially one with gritty particles, you could cause further damage and more scratches when applying the restorer.

Q. How long will treatment from a hardwood floor restorer last?

A. It depends on the formula and the state of your floors. Some restorers should be applied three to four times a year, where others are effective as once a year treatments. It boils down to preference -- if you think your floors need a little love, feel free to reach for your hardwood floor restorer.

Hardwood floor restorers we recommend

Best of the best: Weiman's Wood Floor Polish and Restorer

Our take: Adds shine and minimizes the appearance of scratches and scuffs.

What we like: Easy squirt application. Doesn't require dilution. Versatile restorer capable of cleaning laminate and stone as well.

What we dislike: Can be pricey if you have a lot of square footage to address.

Best bang for your buck: Howard Products' Restor-A-Finish

Our take: Spot treatment for areas that require intensive care, including water stains.

What we like: Popular treatment alternative to stripping and refinishing. Works on furniture as well.

What we dislike: Sold by color, so make sure it matches your floor.

Choice 3: Scott's Liquid Gold Floor Restorer

Our take: Renews and protects floors while helping to hide imperfections.

What we like: High-gloss finish that is long-lasting. Results are quick and won't leave a waxy product buildup.

What we dislike: Using too much of it can leave a greasy residue.

