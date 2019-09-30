The best hardwood floor mop

In the past, mopping was a back-breaking effort that involved bulky buckets and an excessive amount of cleaning solution. With modern hardwood floor mops, a thorough cleaning takes a fraction of the time and effort.

Hardwood floor mops are designed to tackle messes, spills, and everyday dust that plagues surfaces, including linoleum and marble. These mops make for a more comfortable cleaning experience, with adjustability features and button-operated cleaning mechanisms. They're also time savers, as many hardwood floor mops have disposable pads or solution dispensers, so you won't need to spend time mixing or disposing of cleaning solution.

Keep your floors spotless and your back intact with a new hardwood floor mop after reading our buying guide. We're including our favorite, the Bissell Spinwave-Powered Hardwood Floor Mop, which is a wireless model with intense scrubbing capabilities and a trigger-operated cleaning-fluid dispenser.

Considerations when choosing hardwood floor mops

Mop head materials

Microfiber: These mops are ideal for surface cleaning and dusting. Made of a polyester and nylon blend, microfiber is designed to attract tiny dry particles and microscopic debris. They have a modest upfront cost, but you get bang for your buck over time with how long the pads or mop heads last.

Cotton: Cotton mops are valued by traditionalists and those who like all-natural fibers for cleaning. These inexpensive mop heads get the job done well without causing damage to floors, but they hold onto water and can be difficult to completely dry after use.

Synthetic blend: Synthetic fiber blends, like chenille, are inexpensive as they're often blended with cotton. They're also gentle on floors and eco-friendly, as many synthetic pads are machine-washable and sometimes biodegradable.

Disposable: Disposable mop pads are infused with cleaning solutions, so they're one-use wonders for busy people. It's expensive in the long run to continue buying pads, but if you're short on time for cleaning, it's worth considering.

Features

Telescopic handle: Telescopic handles are ideal if you need to reach nooks and crannies around your home. They're also easy to adjust based on your height, which could take a load off your back as you won't have to hunch over while mopping.

Bucket system: Some hardwood floor mops are part of a bucket system, which lets you rinse while you clean. Unfortunately, this means a considerable amount of water ends up on the floor, so you'll need to have enough time to wipe and dry the surface completely as well.

Sprayers: Models with automatic or trigger-operated sprayers are efficient and require little effort. Since cleaning fluid is dispensed from the mop, you won't need to bend over or reach for more during cleaning.

Electric models: For a completely effortless mopping experience, electric hardwood floor mops do all the hard work of scrubbing, fluid dispensing, and wiping for you. Some of these models are even cordless, so you aren't limited to an area with an outlet.

Price

Hardwood floor mops cost between $15 and $100. Mops with disposable pads or dedicated microfiber models are the most affordable for those on a budget, coming in at less than $20. For deeper cleaning solutions, expect to spend a premium for mops that include product dispensers and motorized scrubbing.

FAQ

Q. My college-age child is moving into a dorm. Which hardwood floor mop should I get them?

A. To make cleaning as simple and efficient as possible, opt for a manual wet/dry mop. Not only are they lightweight, they're also easy to maintain with disposable wet and dry pads. These mops also take up less space than powered models, so they're ideal for dorms.

Q. Should I use a hardwood mop if I spill a large amount of a dry ingredient on my floor, such as flour or sugar?

A. Yes, although you should sweep up or vacuum the majority of it first. After that, use your mop to remove anything that is still stuck to your floors. A big mess may require using more pads or cleaning solution that usual, so make sure you have enough on hand to tackle it.

Hardwood floor mops we recommend

Best of the best: Bissell's Spinwave-Powered Hardwood Floor Mop

Our take: This model takes the hard work out of a deep cleaning.

What we like: In addition to hardwood floors, it can handle linoleum and marble. Trigger dispenses cleaning fluid on surfaces with intense cleaning mechanisms.

What we dislike: To get the most out of this mop, you'll need to clean its pads after every use. Charge only lasts 20 minutes.

Best bang for your buck: Microfiber Wholesale's 19" Professional Microfiber Mop

Our take: Top-performing microfiber duster that is a winner among those who want to avoid excessive chemicals and treatments for cleaning.

What we like: Wide mop head covers a lot of territory quickly, and you get a lot of value with compatible washable/reusable microfiber cloths. Killer customer service.

What we dislike: Surface cleaning is somewhat limited, and some feel the mop head is unnecessarily large for smaller rooms.

Choice 3: O-Cedar's EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop

Our take: Well-designed mop and bucket duo is an effective and effortless choice for traditional mopping enthusiasts.

What we like: Triangular mop head reaches all hard-to-reach areas, even behind toilets. Ultra-convenient foot pedal on bucket that wrings mop with minimal effort.

What we dislike: Bucket is on the larger side and has to be filled in a tub, which is a bother if you only have a standing shower nearby.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.