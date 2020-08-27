Most chairs have a single, utilitarian function: to be sat on. Then there's the hanging egg chair, a unique design that, as its name implies, encloses the user in a cushioned egg-shaped "shell" that's suspended to naturally produce a gentle and relaxing swinging motion. More than just a place to sit, it offers an "experience."

The best hanging egg chair will be comfortable, and it will easily support your full weight. We love Modway's Hanging Egg Chair with Stand for its durability, style, and comfort. If you'd like to learn more about this model or the key features to look for in other quality hanging egg chairs, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing hanging egg chairs

Indoor vs. outdoor

First, decide where you'd like to place your hanging egg chair, then look for a model that is designed for that environment. While an outdoor hanging egg chair could also be used indoors, an indoor model might not be built to hold up to the elements outside.

Stand

A self-contained hanging egg chair comes with a stand. This model can be placed anywhere (as long as the materials are suitable for the environment). If your hanging egg chair does not feature a stand, it will need to be suspended from above by a ceiling joist or a tree branch, so your placement options will be limited. On the upside, a model without a stand typically costs less.

Weight capacity

If you purchase a hanging egg chair that is not durable enough to support your full weight, you won't be able to use it. Some larger models are designed to support the weight of two adults -- if you'd like to share your swing time, this might be a desirable option.

Features

Materials

While there is a wide range of materials that can be used in the manufacturing of hanging egg chairs, most often, they are made from steel (for the frame) and wicker (for the chair) with a weather-resistant cushion (for comfort). If you are sensitive to certain materials being against your skin, be sure the unit that you are considering will not produce any rashes or discomfort when used.

Color

For the most part, hanging egg chairs are available in neutral colors. While choosing between light beige and dark brown is important, remember, if needed, you can always accessorize the chair with your own pillows or a throw.

Assembly

Depending on your level of experience with tools, ease of assembly may be a factor in your decision-making. If you are adept at using your hands, installing an egg chair that hangs from a ceiling joist may be simple. However, if the thought of drilling into your house makes you uneasy, it might be best to look for a model that arrives at least partially assembled and has a stand.

Price

If you are on a budget, you can purchase a hanging saucer chair, which is like a hanging egg chair, just without the sides, for as little as $50. A lower-range hanging egg chair will cost between $100 and $300. The best models -- ones that feature a stand and support the greatest amount of weight -- may cost $600 or more.

FAQ

Q. Where do I install an indoor hanging egg chair that has no stand?

A. An indoor hanging egg chair must be installed from a ceiling joist. The weight capacity of this type of a hanging egg chair is dependent on the quality of the installation. Be sure to read all instructions and test with non-human weights first.

Q. Can I swing in my hanging egg chair?

A. While a light swinging motion does naturally occur, vigorous swinging is not recommended. Most installation guidelines only require a little more than one foot of space on each side and three feet behind your hanging egg chair, which allows room for some motion, but not a robust arc.

Hanging egg chairs we recommend

Best of the best: Modway's Hanging Egg Chair with Stand

Our take: A large, low-hanging egg chair with a stand, that can add style and serenity to your backyard environment.

What we like: This model has a powder-coated steel frame and a dense rattan weave egg that is accessorized with a large water- and UV-resistant cushion.

What we dislike: This hanging egg chair is priced higher than competing models.

Best bang for your buck: Sorbus' Hammock Chair

Our take: A highly affordable option to a hanging egg chair that can be installed either indoors or outdoors.

What we like: This fashionable hammock chair is capable of supporting up to 265 pounds. It is lightweight and easy to store.

What we dislike: Since this is not an encased chair, it does not provide a great deal of support for your back.

Choice 3: Christopher Knight Home's Wicker Teardrop Hanging Chair

Our take: A standalone, teardrop-shaped, hanging chair that is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

What we like: This durable model is manufactured using black-brown faux wicker for the chair, which is hung from a sturdy iron stand. The chair is tall and spacious, providing ample room to accessorize with your favorite pillows or throw.

What we dislike: Some feel that the accompanying cushion could use a little more padding, but this can be remedied by adding your favorite blanket.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.